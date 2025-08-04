Cody Rhodes Wins War With John Cena, Regains Undisputed WWE Title At WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes is once again the Undisputed WWE Champion, defeating John Cena in a war of a street fight in the main event of SummerSlam night two. Rhodes defeated Cena in a battle that saw a wild number of finishers, several weapons and a near-heel turn by Rhodes.

The finish came when Rhodes elbowed his way out of a top-rope Attitude Adjustment and turned it into a Cody Cutter through a table. He then picked Cena up for a Cross Rhodes and got the pinfall.

After the match, Cena picked up the title and presented it to Rhodes, embracing him before holding his hand high. Rhodes gave Cena a show of respect after the match and pulled him out to raise his hand high as well beforwe walking off for Cena to get a “THANK YOU CENA” chant from the fans for his last SummerSlam.

This marks Rhodes’ second run as Undisputed WWE Champion and ends Cena’s reign at 105 days, having defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win it.

