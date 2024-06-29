Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Randy Orton Brawl With Bloodline On WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton kicked off Friday night’s episode of Smackdown by fighting with The Bloodline. Friday night’s show saw Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, & Solo Sikoa arrive at the arena, where the babyfaces immediately met them for a brawl. The fight quickly escalated and saw Owens hit a swanton through a table on Tonga Loa.

After security came down to break things up, The Bloodline left and Orton, Rhodes and Owens laid out the security team. Rhodes then grabbed the mic and said that he should be defending his title in Madison Square Garden tonight but is instead dealing with a group that he thought he’d put to rest. He said that he didn’t see a Tribal Chief of Head of the Table; he saw a seat filler in Solo Sikoa.

Later in the night, Sikoa and Heyman talked backstage and Sikoa said that Jacob Fatu wasn’t there because Heyman said he was “too dangerous.”