Cody Rhodes Mentions Larry Csonka In Message To Fans On Community App

Our own Steve Gustafson passed along that in a message to fans today ahead of AEW Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes mentioned the recent deaths of Larry Csonka, Shad Gaspard, and Hana Kimura, saying, “we’ve been hit hard lately.”

Be sure to check out our tribute to Larry if you haven’t already done so, and consider donating to the GoFundMe that his family set up for his daughters if you’re able to.