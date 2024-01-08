Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Helping The Wrestling Club Get To WrestleMania

The Wrestling Club of KIPP AMP Middle School is headed to WrestleMania courtesy of Cody Rhodes, and Rhodes recently discussed helping them out. As previously reported, Rhodes is providing the club with ti8ckets and hotels for the April PPV, and he spoke with PEOPLE about buying the tickets for the club.

“Seeing their reaction was priceless,” Rhodes told the outlet. “Good things happening to good people. This is what I really, I like about social media, bright spots like these amazing kids.”

He continued, “I never had anything like that growing up and wish I did. What I like most about TWC is the sense of community. Wrestling is more popular than ever, but when it wasn’t it was difficult to find and connect with people as passionate about wrestling as you were. They’ve got a place to discuss the highs and lows of it all, support each other and have fun. My wife Brandi wants to find a way to set up a meeting for me with the kids that weekend. I wonder if I should just show up at the school though and surprise them?”

WrestleMania 40 takes place in Philadelphia in April.