Cody Rhodes Pledges to Pay for New Ring for SGW

– WWE Superstar and Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes appeared in a video for SGW announcing that he’s buying a proper wrestling ring for the promotion. You can see the video announcement below.

Cody Rhodes noted in the video, “You guys need a proper wrestling ring. You need one for your stories, and to be able to do what you do. You got to be welcomed in the wrestling business in the right way. You need a proper ring. We have found someone in Uganda who can make it for you. It’s not coming over in a boat. It’s not gonna get broken.”

He revealed that he would take care of the bill for the new ring. He continued, “We’re gonna get it done, and when it gets done, send the bill to me. It is on me, my gift to you.”