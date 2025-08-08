Cody Rhodes Says Randy Orton Is the New Undertaker Backstage In WWE

Cody Rhodes says that Randy Orton has taken up the role backstage that the Undertaker previously did in WWE. The Dead Man was viewed as the de facto locker room leader, something that Rhodes said during his latest What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast that Orton now does.

“You’re talking about Randy Orton, who is currently, kind of, I don’t think Undertaker would dislike this, but he really has become the Undertaker of this locker room,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “If there was a real problem, probably going to go to Randy or Seth.”

He continued, “Little Brodie might come to TV with me sometimes and I’ll tell him, ‘Go say hi to Randy.’ That’s number one. Same way my brother when, the one time I came to a WWE show back in the day, ‘Hey, you wanna go meet Undertaker?’ Not just, ‘Do you want to meet him?’ It’s part of the experience. You’re in his locker room.”

Orton teamed up with Rhodes’ guest Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam for a match with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, a bout that the heels won.