– As previously noted, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona released an important vignette yesterday, exploring his life’s story and declaring that he will never quit. Cardona’s longtime friend, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, has also commented on the video via social media, which you can view below. Cody Rhodes wrote, “‘Complete’ He’s owned that scene, can’t wait to see what my friend does next.”

“Complete” He’s owned that scene, can’t wait to see what my friend does next https://t.co/eRM5N3RMtT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 24, 2024