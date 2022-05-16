Cody Rhodes Reveals WWE Will Soon Be Selling Temporary Nightmare Family Tattoos

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed in a recent intervie with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that the official WWE Shop will start selling temporary tattoos of the on the has on his neck (per Fightful):

“Vince [McMahon] hasn’t said anything [negative] about the tattoo. I’ve been waiting for some of these guys who knew me back in the day to say something, specifically Bruce [Prichard] and Michael Hayes. Even Randy [Orton] hasn’t said anything, and that was a shock to me because I wasn’t a tattoo guy and he was covered. But it’s a good thing to have. Temporary tattoos are going to be released by WWE Shop, and people now see it as an extension of me. That’s what it is. When I was here before, everyone tried to tell me who I was. That wasn’t a bad thing—I was searching, too. Now I’m reaching my final form. That’s why I am sticking to my guns about my character, keeping it as close as possible to who I am. But I’ll promise you this—I’m not getting another one.”