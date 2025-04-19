WWE News: What Cody Rhodes Meant By Sting Reference on Smackdown, Multiple Stars Sell Out at WWE World, Note on NXT Call Time

Fightful Select has several notes on WWE Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas ahead of night one, which starts in just a few hours.

* Cody Rhodes saying that John Cena is “paler than Sting at Starrcade” is a very specific reference to an episode of Eric Bischoff’s podcast 83 Weeks. Bischoff noted that he changed the match result at WCW Starrcade 1997 due to how pale Sting looked.

* MLB’s Brandon Phillips and producer Kerwin Silfies were at the WWE Hall of Fame.

* The local call time for NXT was between 5 and 6 AM. It was said to be “dreaded”, especially with how late the Hall of Fame ceremony went last night.

* The entire WWE roster is said to be in Las vegas, including talent not on Smackdown or Wrestlemania like Omos, Maxxine Dupri and Dakota KaI.

* Several WWE superstars sold out their appearances at WWE World, including CM Punk, Braun Strowman, Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Dominik Mysterio, Giulia, Iyo Sky, Jacob Fatu, Jaida Parker, Jimmy Uso, John Cena, Kairi Sane, Kane, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Stephanie Vaquer, Solo Sikoa, The Miz, Maryse and The Undertaker. This doesn’t mean they sold more than those who didn’t, just all of their availabilities sold out. A lot of slots also sold out for Asuka, Mike Tyson and Mick Foley.