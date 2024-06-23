Cody Rhodes Says He Suffered Two Broken Ribs On WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes says he has a couple of broken ribs following Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Rhodes spoke at the WWE live event in Bloomington, Indiana and said that he suffered two broken ribs but will not be taking any time off.

“So before you hear it from anybody else, a little scoop for you, Bloomington,” he began. “Last night I did break two of my ribs. And the thought was, ‘Well, you can take off Bloomington. You can take off Kalamazoo. You can even take off next Friday where the story began in 1978 in New York City. And my answer to that was emphatically, 100% hell no!”

Rhodes was splashed by the debuting Jacob Fatu through the announcer’s table to close Smackdown. No word on whether that’s where the injury happened.