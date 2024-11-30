wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Says He Didn’t Take his WWE Title To His High School Reunion
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
During an appearance on The Tonight Show (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes noted that he recently attended his high school reunion, although he didn’t bring his WWE title with him. According to Rhodes, this broke a rule in pro wrestling.
He said: “There are some, I guess, principle rules in sports entertainment, pro wrestling, and that evening, I broke one. Always bring the belt. I didn’t bring the belt. I don’t know what was going through my mind. It was a little bit of a date night with the wife, which, by the way, we’ve been married 11 years. Right? Right? I didn’t bring it, and, gosh, I was such a disappointment.“
