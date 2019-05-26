wrestling / News

Cody Takes Shot At Triple H In His Entrance At AEW Double or Nothing

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Cody AEW Double or Nothing

Cody took a veiled (but pretty obvious) shot at Triple H as part of his entrance tonight at AEW Double or Nothing when he destroyed a throne with a sledgehammer. Pics and video below.

This follows a series of shots Cody has taken at WWE over the weekend, including a shot at Bayley, a shot at WWE’s UK TV deal, as well as shots at WWE titles.

