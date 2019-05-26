wrestling / News
Cody Takes Shot At Triple H In His Entrance At AEW Double or Nothing
Cody took a veiled (but pretty obvious) shot at Triple H as part of his entrance tonight at AEW Double or Nothing when he destroyed a throne with a sledgehammer. Pics and video below.
This follows a series of shots Cody has taken at WWE over the weekend, including a shot at Bayley, a shot at WWE’s UK TV deal, as well as shots at WWE titles.
Break it down, @CodyRhodes… #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/K6fyoTgJ5v
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Cody DESTROYED Hunters Throne with a Sledge Hammer! I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!! #AEW #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/i4fEL5Ppmv
— ☮☥Robert W. Kovach✞♓ (@RobKovach999) May 26, 2019
Meltzer will say this was subtle. pic.twitter.com/63pxx8JNq7
— Velveteen Breen (@wiretap804) May 26, 2019
What a pissant throne. #AEWDON pic.twitter.com/oCNpTLYBWx
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) May 26, 2019
For a live view the Triple H throne Cody Rhodes busted up is still sitting on the entrance ramp. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/QWWXhuHkvs
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
Cody destroying the Iron Throne with a sledgehammer. Shots fired. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HjkyhZnhkH
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’
- Jim Ross Discusses Reports of Backstage Heat Between Steve Austin and The Rock in 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls Actually Seeing Part Of Owen Hart’s Fall At Over the Edge 1999
- Bret Hart Wishes Goldberg Heard Him Better When He Said ‘Don’t Hurt Me’