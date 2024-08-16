Cole Radrick Says He Wrestled On Broken Leg For a Month

Cole Radrick recently gave an update on his fractured tibia and revealed that he wrestled on it for a month before he knew it was broken. Radrick announced in late July that he was out of action due to the injury, and in an interview with Fightful’s The Spotlight with Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen, he revealed that he wrestled on it for a month thinking that he just had a sprain. You can see highlights below:

On how he’s doing since the injury: “It really sucks. Couldn’t have come at a worst time. I miss doing what I love and I miss just going out there and seeing people and seeing people happy and excited. I don’t think we’re going to get back to where we were at. We’re going way past where we were going. We’re about to take the fucking ball and we’re about to run that motherfucker home. I promise you that much. Sitting on the sideline, it just pisses me off. There is a special connection I have with me and my people and the crowd. I feel that’s gotten ripped away from me. Going out there and seeing those people, not only did they feel excited, it’s what made me feel excited and what made me love wrestling. I don’t have that right now. It sucks. It’s an empty feeling.”

On when he knew it was broken: “We had an idea. What people saw online was the fracture. What they didn’t see was the stuff from the MRI or the muscles. Long story short, I actually broke my leg back in June. I didn’t think anything of it. I thought I sprained it. I had a week off and the next show I had was GCW Texas. I wrestled, everything seemed okay. I tried to figure out and work around it. Eventually, we came to the three day weekend which was Louisville, St. Louis, and Indy. Come Monday, I couldn’t really walk or move. Went to the ER to figure out why this sprain was hurting as bad as it was. Figured out that I had been wrestling with a broken leg for the better part of a month. My muscles on my legs were overcompensating. Now, it’s all out of sync. It’s a long process. It sucks.”