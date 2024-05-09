wrestling / News
Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament Set To Return In August
Cole Radrick has announced the return of the Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament later this summer. Radrick posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the tournament will return after its first iteration took place back in 2019. This year’s version will take place on August 23rd in Spencer, Indiana.
Radrick wrote:
“The Return of The Smitty.
Friday, August 23rd.
One Night Tournament to find out who truly was #1.
Tickets, Talent Announcements and more to come.
The Biggest Event Under The Sea (since 2017)”
— raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) May 8, 2024
