Colt Cabana, Brandon Cutler Set For December 30th Show in Tokyo

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Colt Cabana AEW Dynamite 11-2-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW’s Colt Cabana and Brandon Cutler are heading to Tokyo for GLEAT’s show in December. GLEAT announced on Monday that Cabana and Cutler will compete at their Tokyo Dome City Hall event on December 30th, as you can see below.

Cabana and Cutler have recently begun teaming up for dark matches at AEW shows, most recently teaming with Matt Sydal in a loss to the Dark Order on last week’s Dynamite.

