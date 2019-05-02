wrestling / News

Colt Cabana to Defend NWA National Title at ROH War of the Worlds Chicago

May 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Colt Cabana

– Colt Cabana will make his first defense of his NWA National Championship at ROH War of the Worlds Chicago. The NWA announced on Twitter on Wednesday evening that Cabana will defend the title against James Storm at the War of the Worlds Chicago stop on May 12th.

Cabana defeated Willie Mack at the NWA Crockett Cup to win the title over the weekend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Colt Cabana, ROH War of The Worlds, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading