Colt Cabana to Defend NWA National Title at ROH War of the Worlds Chicago
May 2, 2019
– Colt Cabana will make his first defense of his NWA National Championship at ROH War of the Worlds Chicago. The NWA announced on Twitter on Wednesday evening that Cabana will defend the title against James Storm at the War of the Worlds Chicago stop on May 12th.
Cabana defeated Willie Mack at the NWA Crockett Cup to win the title over the weekend.
UPDATE!
Colt Cabana will make his first @NWA National Title defense on Sunday, May 12th in Chicago, IL at @ringofhonor #GlobalWars against…
Cowboy James Storm.
Full details on event https://t.co/AZo7JWN5Sx pic.twitter.com/5CTWhYxvwn
— NWA (@nwa) May 1, 2019
