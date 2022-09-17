Colt Cabana Jokes About His Mom Sharing Bank Accounts

During CM Punk’s press scrum after All Out two weeks ago, CM Punk went on a rant about former friend Colt Cabana, before taking a shot at him for sharing a bank account with his mother. During a Twitch stream earlier this week, Cabana joked about the situation without directly mentioning Punk or the All Out rant.

He said (via Fightful): “My brother is the director of Family Guy, if you didn’t know that. That’s a fun little tidbit. My brother is the director of Family Guy. You can look up his name. He also shares a bank account with my mother. It’s just all in the family, you know how it is.”

When trying to get fans to join him in Fortnite, he said that ‘anyone’ can join, which prompted someone to say that includes his mom.

He added: “Yes, even my mom can join. My mom does not know I play Fortnite.“