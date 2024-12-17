Conor McGregor Claims He’s In Preliminary Agreements To Face Logan Paul In A Boxing Match

There have been recent rumors suggesting that Conor McGregor was eyeing a return to the UFC after not fighting in several years.

However, the UFC megastar took to Twitter to shut down rumors of a possible UFC fight with Ilia Topuria.

Instead, he claims he is in “preliminary agreements” with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

McGregor wrote, “The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”