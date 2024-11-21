– Major League Wrestling announced that Eric Bischoff has signed an MLW World Tag Team Title rematch at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot on Thursday, December 5. Tag Champs CONTRA UNIT (Minoru Suzuki and Ikuro Kwon) will defend against CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima and Okumura) at the upcoming event. One-Shot will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City next month. Here’s the full announcement:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW World Tag Team Championship Rematch: Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon (champions) vs. CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

CONTRA Unit’s reigning champions, the merciless Minoru Suzuki and the deadly Ikuro Kwon, will defend their titles against former champions CozyMAX—Satoshi Kojima and Okumura—in what promises to be an explosive chapter in their brutal feud.

This international clash comes after months of warfare between CONTRA and CozyMAX. Suzuki and Kwon seized the MLW World Tag Team Championship from CozyMAX in a shocking title switch back in August, leaving the team battered under the infamous black flag of CONTRA. Now, with Eric Bischoff officially granting CozyMAX their long-awaited rematch, redemption or ruin hangs in the balance.

Representing MLW, NJPW, and CMLL, this match exemplifies the global synergy of MLW. Satoshi Kojima, already the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion, has the opportunity to etch his name in history once again as a double champion. Teaming with his trusted partner and friend Okumura, the CozyMAX duo is laser-focused on reclaiming the titles and dismantling CONTRA Unit’s reign of terror.

But standing in their way is the most sinister force in MLW history. CONTRA Unit thrives on terror and destruction, and with Suzuki’s lethal precision and Kwon’s unrelenting ruthlessness, they’ve proven to be nearly unstoppable. Suzuki has already vowed to leave Kojima and Okumura in body bags, while Kwon promises to plant CONTRA’s black flag in the heart of New York City.

Will CozyMAX triumph over evil and reclaim their championship, or will CONTRA Unit bury their rivals once and for all? Find out on December 5 at Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot!

