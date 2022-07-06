Cook’s WWF SummerSlam 1990 Review  

1990 was one of those years that proved the old saying true: The more things change, the more they stay the same. WrestleMania VI saw one of the most monumental changes in WWF history, as Hulk Hogan lost the WWF Championship to the Ultimate Warrior. It was the moment where the torch was passed…at least for a little while.

Warrior’s first defense of his new championship on PPV would be against the man he’d spent the better part of a year feuding over the Intercontinental Championship with. No matter what Warrior did, he was going to have to deal with “Ravishing” Rick Rude. Rude had cut his hair and adopted a more serious mindset since losing the IC title, and the fact he had defeated the Warrior for a championship before made him a threat to do it again.

Hulk Hogan had been driven out of action after getting splashed by Earthquake on an episode of the Brother Love Show. Tugboat, a big fan of the Hulkster, had organized the Hulkamaniacs to send Hulk get well cards and motivate him to come back stronger than ever. Hogan made it back in time for SummerSlam, but his buddy Tugboat wasn’t so lucky. Earthquake hospitalized Tugboat just before SummerSlam, leaving the Big Bossman to hold Dino Bravo & Jimmy Hart at bay.

The third edition of SummerSlam took place at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are some of the other main happenings heading into the show:

-For the second out of three SummerSlams, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake was scheduled to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. Once again, that match wouldn’t happen. A parasailing accident crushed Beefcake’s face and made it unlikely that he’d ever wrestle again. He would return in early 1993. As for this show, Mr. Perfect agreed to defend the title against a newcomer to the WWF. Now known as the Texas Tornado, Kerry Von Erich was anything but a newcomer to pro wrestling.

-The Hart Foundation had made a habit out of wrestling the Tag Team Champions at SummerSlams. This year would be no different, and it’d actually be a rematch of SummerSlam ’88. Slightly different though, as Demolition was now a three-man team. Health issues for Ax led to Crush being introduced to the mix. Demolition had become unpopular during the summer of 1990 due to the feeling that having three members wasn’t fair, along with the introduction of the Legion of Doom to the WWF. Demolition had long been compared with Hawk & Animal, and it would only be a matter of time before they met in the ring.

-Dusty Rhodes & Sapphire spent most of 1990 feuding with Randy Savage & Sensational Sherri, who had become King & Queen of the WWF after Savage defeated Hacksaw Jim Duggan for the crown. While this was going on, Sapphire began receiving presents from a mysterious benefactor. We weren’t sure who it was, but there was definitely something fishy about the scenario.

-This is the first show I remember seeing the build to as a fan. My parents weren’t high on the idea of purchasing PPV events, so I didn’t see this one until years later. Still a historic time for your humble correspondent.

Cook’s WWF SummerSlam 1990 Review

Vince McMahon does the Vince voiceover for the opening video package, and he’s joined by “Rowdy” Roddy Piper at the announce position. WHAM BAM SUMMERSLAM. Vince promises that the first match will be a humdinger! Oh, I’m going to like this commentary.

The Rockers vs. Power & Glory (w/Slick): Hercules & Paul Roma attack as the Rockers enter the ring. Hercules whacks Shawn Michaels in the knee with a chain, putting him out of commission as roma & Marty Jannetty go at it in the ring. Hip tosses for both men! A dropkick sends Power & Glory down. Marty’s got punches for both men, but eventually starts taking some punishment. The referee is continually distracted by Slick while both of his charges remain in the ring. Marty knocks Hercules out of the ring as Michaels crawls onto the apron. Hercules kicks Michaels in the knee, knocking him off. Marty sunset flips Roma, but Roma gets the tag to Hercules. Roma kicks Michaels in that knee again as Hercules press slams Jannetty. Jannetty reverses a powerslam into a cradle, but Roma tags in to continue the punishment with a backbreaker. Jannetty fights back and comes off the top rope with a fistdrop for two. Jannetty gets clocked by Hercules on an O’Connor roll attempt. Double flapjack on Jannetty. Hercules clotheslines Marty out of his boots, then places him up top for the Powerplex! Hercules’ superplex and Roma’s spash ends it.

Winners: Power & Glory (6:00 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Michaels is rolled into the ring for more punishment, and the referees come down to break that up. They load Michaels onto a stretcher. Michaels was hurt heading into this thing so this was the best way they could still do the match and get Power & Glory a nice win to boost their status.

Sean Mooney is with Mr. Perfect & Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. Perfect isn’t concerned about having only had ten days to prepare for his opponent. Heenan says if you’ve seen one Texas Tornado you’ve seen them all, and they call him that because his head’s in the clouds.

“Mean” Gene Okerlund is with the Texas Tornado. Tornado promises to head back up in the clouds and take the IC championship with him.

WWF Intercontinental Championship Match: Mr. Perfect (c) (w/Bobby Heenan) vs. The Texas Tornado: Tornado has the strength advantage, as Perfect finds out early. Perfect has the technical advantage, showing it off with an arm drag & hip toss. Tornado with a hip toss of his own, then a couple of slams before driving Perfect out of the ring. Back in the ring, Tornado maintains the advantage before Perfect hits a bit of a cheapshot. Perfect hits the ol’ neck snap, then applies a sleeper. Perfect talks some trash, then gets catapulted into the corner. Tornado applies the clawhold, then delivers the discus punch for the three count!

Winner: The Texas Tornado (5:15 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

They didn’t have enough time to do to much, but Tornado’s victory got quite the reaction from the people. One wonders what Kerry Von Erich could have done in the WWF had he arrived a few years earlier.

Mean Gene is backstage. He was supposed to talk to Sapphire at this time, but she’s nowhere to be seen. Mr. Perfect & Bobby Heenan barge in to express their outrage over what just happened.

Sensational Queen Sherri vs. Sweet Sapphire: Sherri wearing what seems to be a Psicosis mask. Maybe this is where he got it from. Dusty Rhodes’ music plays, but Sapphire doesn’t appear. Howard Finkel tries to introduce her again, still nothing. Start the music again! Now Finkel announces that if Sapphire doesn’t come down within 30 seconds, she’ll forefeit the match. Sherri leads the countdown, and is the winner via forefeit.

Winner: Sensational Queen Sherri (via forefeit)

Bit of a bizarre development here. You hope the ol’ girl is ok. Mean Gene is with Dusty Rhodes, who doesn’t know where she went after they got to the building together. He’s worried, but Hacksaw Jim Duggan is on the case.

The Warlord (w/Slick) vs. Tito Santana: Santana tries to headlock Warlord, but gets tossed off rather easily. Santana hits some punches with limited effect, Warlord’s attempted drop-down leads to nothing except for dropkicks from Santana. Santana applies a wristlock and gets slammed. Warlord misses an elbowdrop, Santana gets a two count, which Warlord kicks out of with authority. Warlord rams Santana into the ringpost while Slick has the referee distracted. Slick has removed his shoe for some reason, but the referee sees it before he can do anything. Back in the ring, Warlord goes on offense with some shots in the corner. Santana hits a cross-body and Warlord has another big kickout. Flying jalapeno gets a two count, with Warlord putting his foot on the ropes. Warlord blocks a monkey flip and hits a running powerslam for three.

Winner: The Warlord (5:28 via pinfall)

Match Rating: *

You could say these guys didn’t get enough time, but one has to question if giving Warlord more time would have been a great idea. Heck of an action figure and from all accounts a good guy, but I never saw much in him as a singles wrestler, even as an easy to impress six year old.

Sean Mooney is with Demolition. Ax, Smash & Crush explain that any two of them can defend the championship against the Hart Foundation tonight. The third member will not be allowed at ringside.

Mean Gene is with the Hart Foundation, who are in rare form tonight. Bret Hart’s out here quoting Phil Collins, it’s a good time. Two hearts beating as one! Who said young Bret couldn’t cut a promo?

WWF Tag Team Championship Two out of Three Falls Match: Demolition (c) vs. The Hart Foundation: Smash & Crush end up being the combination facing Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart. Hart & Smash start the match. Crush tries to interfere with the tieup, but the Anvil cuts him off. Anvil & Bret double elbow Smash down. Hart rolls Smash up for a two count then hits an arm drag. The Harts aren’t wasting any time here. Anvil tags in & applies an armbar. Neidhart tags Hart, who tries an armbar of his own. Smash slams Hart out of it and tags in Crush. Slam by Crush, but he misses a kneedrop. Bret goes on a brief offensive, but gets caught on a crossbody attempt and slammed down. Hart boots Crush in the corner and rolls him up for two. Smash tags in, as does the Anvil. Shoulderblock from Neidhart, but Crush knees him in the back of the head. Smash does some axehandles before tagging Crush in. Anvil with a clothesline out of the corner, and tags are made to Bret & Smash. Bret punches Smash in the corner, then dives onto Crush. Inverted atomic drop for Smash, then Smash is sent into Crush, who falls outside. Bret gets a two count on Smach with a Canadian leg sweep. Back breaker, then he goes to the second rope and drives the elbow for two. Crush breaks up the count, then the Demolition Decapitation ends the first fall. Demolition 1, Hart Foundation 0

Time for the second fall, and Demolition double teams while the referee is indisposed with Neidhart. Crush hits a modified chokeslam and tags in Smash. A back suplex nearly ends the match, and Crush tags back in. Crush snap mares Hart and applies a neck vice. Bret fights out, but gets punched down. Smash tags in, Hart cuts off the Demolition momentum with a clothesline, and finally gets the tag to Neidhart. Anvil wipes out both Smash & Crush, gets a two count on Smash. Powerslam gets another two count. Hart tags in and whips Neidhart into Smash. Hart Attack gets 2.8 due to Crush’s interfering with the referee, the referee rules the fall in favor of the Harts anyway. Interesting way to do that. Demolition 1, Hart Foundation 1

Hart gets knocked out of the ring prior to the third fall, and Ax runs down to ringside & hides under the ring while the referee is distracted with the tomfoolery. Hart goes for a sunset flip on Smash and gets two. Hart misses Smash in the corner, but Anvil hits the shouldeblock and reverse slams Hart onto Smash for the two count. Smash rolls out of the ring, and Ax replaces him! Ax fires away on Bret, but the Hitman fights back. Bret runs into an Ax clothesline. Bodyslam gets two. Ax hits the Parts Unknown legsweep for two. Bret crashes into the corner chest first, Anvil breaks up the count. Crush in now and he backbreaks Hart for two. Anvil comes in, and Ax & Smash double team Bret while the referee’s back is turned. Back in the ring and Bret’s in dire straits, but some familiar sounding music plays…it’s the Legion of Doom! Hawk & Animal yank Ax out from under the ring, and break up the Demolition Decapitation! Crush gets a flying shoulderblock from Anvil, and Bret rolls him up for three!

Winners: The Hart Foundation (14:24 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Good showing from both teams here, reminding me of how great WWF tag team wrestling was during this timeframe. This was about it for Demolition though, as they went on to lose to LOD around the loop before splitting in mid-1991. The Hart Foundation would split by that point as well, with Bret Hart becoming a singles star while Jim Neidhart teamed with Bret’s little brother, Owen.

WrestleMania VII will be at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with over 100,000 screaming fans!

Mean Gene is with the Legion of Doom, who was sick of getting ignored by Demolition. Hart & Neidhart come in and say they’ll take on anybody at any time. Gene tries to stir the pot between the Harts & LOD, but Hawk is more concerned with the champagne they’ll be drinking tonight.

Sean Mooney is eavesdropping on the Demolition locker room, apparently they’re all mad at Hawk & Animal.

Mean Gene is with the victorious Sensational Queen Sherri. He wants to know where Sapphire went. Sherri thinks that maybe Sapphire wasn’t so dumb after all, as she was smart enough to avoid the match. She, however, refuses to call Sapphire a person. Kinda odd.

Mean Gene welcomes us back from intermission and tells us what’s coming up later on. Earlier today, they snuck into Bad News Brown’s dressing room and got a look at one of his sewer rats. Meanwhile, Damien was in the shower. The Big Bossman will be the special guest referee, and he promises to uphold the law. He’s not afraid of snakes or rats.

Sean Mooney is with Hacksaw Jim Duggan & Nikolai Volkoff. Duggan is proud to have Volkoff as a tag team partner. Volkoff says that Duggan is his idol. Volkoff plugs American Express.

Mean Gene is with Earthquake, Dino Bravo & Jimmy Hart. Earthquake promises to hospitalize Hulk Hogan again. Tugboat isn’t there because he suffered the same fate.

Sean Mooney is with Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Damien is really hungry, and trying to strangle Jake during the interview.

Bad News Brown vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts (w/Damien): The bell rings before Bossman can hit the ring. Jake goes for the DDT, but Bad News slides out of the ring. Brown with a hip toss, and Roberts seems to be in quite a bit of pain. Brown with a legdrop and a cover for two. Brown puts his hands on Bossman, and Jake tries to hit the DDT again. Brown gets a chair and rams it in Roberts’ ribs on the outside. Bossman orders Brown back into the ring, but Bad News goes back out to roll Roberts in the ring. Roberts gets whipped into a couple of corners. A clothesline sends Roberts down. Brown goes up to the middle rope, misses a fistdrop. Roberts hits a kneelift and some jabs. Short arm clothesline, and Jake motions for the DDT. Brown lifts Jake out of it and kicks him outside. Brown hits Roberts in the ribs with a chair again, and Bossman calls for the bell!

Winner: Jake “The Snake” Roberts (4:44 via disqualification)

Match Rating: *1/4

Brown tries to legdrop Damien in the bag, but the Bossman pulls the bag out of the way. Don’t give anybody any ideas, Bad News! Brown attacks Bossman from behind, but Jake gets the snake out of the bag and chases Brown outta there. Kind of an awkward finish there. I have to assume that was the only way they could get Bad News to do a job. He left the WWF right after this show, leaving Jake to main event the B show loop with Akeem. Perhaps the most shocking thing here is Jake being the one in this match that was still alive as of July 2022.

Mean Gene is with Demolition, who aren’t happy about losing the Tag Team championship. They’ll get back at the Hart Foundation & LOD. Hawk will be hawking hot dogs in the stands, and Animal will be neutered. Good to know!

The Brother Love Show: Brother Love talks about how Philadelphia is the city of love, and the people still need somebody to tell them what to do because they’re soft & weak. His guest is just the man to tell people what to do: Sgt. Slaughter! Slaughter’s carrying a bit more weight here than he was a few years ago, which Vince & Roddy make sure to point out. There are two reasons Sarge is here. The first is to present the most prestigious award there is in America today. He looked all across the country to find the winner, and found out that America had become weak & soft. He found one man worthy to wear the Sgt. Slaughter Great American Award, which was Brother Love! That’s one big medal, I wonder if Bruce still has it in his attic. Sarge’s second reason for being here is to declare war against Nikolai Volkoff. America is too chicken to declare war, but Sarge isn’t. America has welcomed Volkoff into its hearts, but Volkoff has become weak & soft just like America. If war started tomorrow, Saddam Hassan would kick our butts! (Yes, he said Saddam Hassan. Pretty sure that was Muhammad Hassan’s father.)

Sean Mooney is with Mr. Fuji & the Orient Express. Fuji says they’re going to cross Duggan’s other eye. Mooney cuts off the interview because Mean Gene has breaking news!

Sapphire walks into the locker room, blowing Mean Gene off.

The Orient Express (w/Mr. Fuji) vs. Hacksaw Jim Duggan & Nikolai Volkoff: Fuji & the Express sure got out there quickly. Howard Finkel says that Duggan & Volkoff are going to pay homage to Philly’s Kate Smith and sing “God Bless America”. (Smith used to sing the song before especially important Philadelphia Flyers games.) It sounds as rough as you’d expect, but the crowd tries to help out. Hacksaw blesses the brave men & women in the Middle East, and the Express attack from behind. Atomic drops and clotheslines for Sato & Tanaka. Volkoff & Tanaka face off in the ring, with Volkoff maintaining the power advantage. Volkoff catches Tanaka, but Sato comes off the top rope and it’s a 2 on 1 beatdown. Fuji jabs Volkoff in the neck with his cane. Sato kicks Volkoff down, then Tanaka tags in and does the same. Tanaka misses the splash, and Duggan tags in. Jabs for both, Tanaka goes to the throat. Duggan clotheslines Sato & Tanka down. More punches. Clotheslines for both men. Volkoff comes in, and they whip Sato & Tanaka into each other. Sato goes flying over the top, Duggan hits the three point stance clothesline and it’s over.

Winners: Hacksaw Jim Duggan & Nikolai Volkoff (3:22 via pinfall)

Match Rating: *

Not exactly a technical masterpiece, but the crowd was happy to see the pro-America buddies.

Dusty Rhodes is banging on the door that Sapphire went in earlier. Seems like the door is Forbidden as far as Dusty is concerned. He’ll get to the bottom of this!

Sean Mooney is on a ladder to talk to the Macho King on his throne. The rumors must be true! Macho doesn’t think Dusty’s what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they thought of an American Dream.

“The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes vs. “Macho King” Randy Savage (w/Sensational Queen Sherri: Before we can start with the wrestling, “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase & Virgil appear on the stage. DiBiase says he was right and everybody has a price for the Million Dollar Man. Tonight, his money has bought Rhodes’ humiliation. He introduces his newest purchase…the sweet Sapphire! Sapphire has a WWF duffel bag full of money! DiBiase reveals he bought the mink coat, the Cadillac, the trip around the world and everything else Sapphire received recently. Sapphire didn’t do anything that any of us wouldn’t do.

Dusty approaches DiBiase, but Savage attacks in the aisle and the match starts. Savage hits a double axehandle off the top, and Sherri takes a shot at Dusty. Savage with some punches in the ring, but Rhodes fights back with an elbow and some punches in the corner. Dusty dropkicks Savage to the outside. Savage hides behind Sherri, but the referee breaks it up while Sherri hands Savage something. Back in the ring, Dusty tries to hit Sherri, but the referee prevents that from happening. Savage clocks Rhodes with whatever that object was and gets the three count.

Winner: “Macho King” Randy Savage (2:15 via pinfall)

Match Rating: *

This was all about wrapping up the Rhodes/Savage issue and moving on to Rhodes/DiBiase. The match was a complete afterthought and treated as such by everybody associated with it.

Sean Mooney is out by DiBiase’s limo, and sure enough here come DiBiase, Virgil & Sapphire. DiBiase says there’s nothing that his money can’t buy, and the limo pulls away as Dusty runs up.

Mean Gene is with Hulk Hogan & the Big Bossman. Hogan remembers what the Eathquake splash felt like. He remembers the tears from the Hulkamaniacs, and the support he received from them. He also remembers Tugboat, and they’re dedicating tonight’s match to him. They go into something about Constitutional rights, but I’m not really sure what those are these days. All I know is that Hulk Hogan can not tell a lie.

Earthquake (w/Dino Bravo & Jimmy Hart) vs. Hulk Hogan (w/Big Bossman): Bossman gets an even louder reaction this time around, Philly must have appreciated his officiating skills. This crowd is bananas for Hogan & the Quake. They tie up, and Hogan actually backs Earthquake up. Earthquake powers Hogan down the next two times. Hogan with a headlock, Quake shoulderblocks the Hulkster down. Hogan goes outside to get some advice from the Bossman. Hogan back in, he goes to the eyes and tries a slam, but it’s way too early in the match for that. Earthquake whips Hogan into the corner, then into the other corner, he runs into a boot and Hogan hits some clotheslines and punches. Earthquake stays up though. Jimmy & Dino take bumps on the apron, and Hogan finally punches Earthquake down. Jimmy & Dino go down again, and Hogan poses while his opponent regroups. Hogan & Bossman attack Quake & Bravo on the outside, and roll them back into the ring. Bravo runs into a double boot, as does Quake. The referee wants Bossman out, and Bravo takes advantage & helps Earthquake slam Hogan down. Quake hits an elbowdrop for two. Then he goes up top? Seems ill-advised to me, but he actually hits a clubbing blow to Hogan’s back. Quake stomps the fingers of the Hulkster, then locks in a Boston Crab. Hogan eventually reaches the ropes, then rolls outside. Bravo slams Hulk on the floor while the Bossman distracts the referee on the apron. Back in the ring, Earthquake slams Hogan, but misses the elbowdrop. Hogan with a chop, tries the slam & Quake falls on him for a two count. BEARHUG! Hogan tears at Earl Hebner’s shirt, but needs more work to break Quake’s grip. Some shoulderblocks from Hogan. Hogan tries a crossbody (!), but Earthquake catches him and slams him down. Earthquake gets two with the patented cocky cover. He starts stomping & goes for the sit-down splash! He hits it, but doesn’t try to pin Hogan. Quake wants another one, and he gets it! Cover only gets two, and Hogan is hulking up! You know what happens now. Hogan no-sells the punches, points, hits some punches of his own. Off the ropes, big boot. Time for the bodyslam! He gets it this time! Legdrop! The referee is distracted by Bravo and Jimmy Hart tries to do something physical. Hart gets tossed into Earthquake & Bossman goes after Bravo. Hogan & Quake exchange shots, Hart tries to hit Hogan with the megaphone, but Earthquake gets it instead! Hogan slams Earthquake on a table that has absolutely no give and rolls in for the countout victory.

Winner: Hulk Hogan (13:16 via countout)

Match Rating: **3/4

The pattern of completely lame finishes continues here. Gotta say this though: As little as I think of Hulk Hogan here in The Year Of Our Lord 2022, he was an over motorscooter in his time period and the crowd reaction helps his matches a ton. You don’t see guys getting these reactions today. Earthquake attacks Hogan from behind and choke lifts him, so Bossman comes in with a stepladder and breaks it up! You always saw strange weapons on wrestling shows in Philadelphia, that’s for sure. Hogan’s so worked up he almost leaves without posing! Fortunately for the people, Bossman reminds him to do the routine.

Sean Mooney is with “Ravishing” Rick Rude & Bobby Heenan. Rude talks about how Ultimate Warrior’s life is about to change, as he knows nothing about a steel cage match. Heenan reminds us that Rude beat Warrior before, and runs down the rules of a cage match. See, if Warrior listens to this interview, now he’ll know about a steel cage match. Not the best of strategies.

Mean Gene is with Dusty Rhodes, who is rather emotional right now. He’s in a storm, and only America can shelter him. People have been asking Big Dust when he was going to get bad, that’ll be now.

Lord Alfred Hayes is at ringside where they’re erecting the steel cage. Apparently the record for this is 8:42. That’s right folks, they didn’t always lower fully erect cages from the ceilings. Crazy, isn’t it?

Mean Gene is joined by Hulk Hogan. Hogan talks about these new buildings that are Earthquake proof, and he’s going to slame him at all of them. There are now 4 Demandments. He’s going to go surfing.

Vince & Roddy talk about how the Earthquake is human and that issue is far from over. Roddy thinks that Rick Rude will win the cage match due to his experience edge.

Sean Mooney talks to Earthquake, who promises that this feud has just begun. Hogan won’t be walking out the next time. Jimmy Hart says Hogan better get some Earthquake insurance. Dino Bravo promises that Hogan will pay.

Mean Gene is with the Ultimate Warrior, who has jokes for us.

WWF Championship Steel Cage Match: “Ravishing” Rick Rude (w/Bobby Heenan) vs. The Ultimate Warrior (c): The music they use for Rude on Peacock is just brutal, making it even worse is Vince & Roddy’s commentary sounding like they’re yelling in a rainstorm. Rude wants the Pennsylvania pissants to keep the noise down. Rude meets Warrior at the top of the cage and the bell rings. Rude gets knocked off the top and Warrior stands on the top rope. Single axehandle by Warrior. Warrior sends Rude face first into the cage a couple of times. Warrior charges into the cage when Rude moves. Rude has been busted open, which didn’t happen much in this day & age. Roddy Piper just isn’t having it with Warrior’s mannerisms, his wardrobe or anything else about him. Rude starts climbing up the cage, Warrior cuts him off but Rude still has the advantage. Warrior gets rammed face first into the cage a couple of times. Punches are exchanged. Rude rubs Warrior’s face against the cage. Rude goes for the Rude Awakening, but Warrior blocks it. Warrior knocks Rude down, but Rude blocks the splash. He hits the Rude Awakening. but opts not to cover him. Rude climbs up the cage! Off the top with a chop! Rude goes up on the other side, Heenan yells at him because he doesn’t like the strategy, and Warrior blocks the second chop. Warrior asks for the door to be opened, and Heenan slams it in his face. Both men go down after a double shoulderblock. Heenan pull to get Rude out the door, but Warrior wins that particular test of strength. Rude ends up with his rear exposed, and Heenan ends up in the ring to take some punishment. An atomic drop sends the Brain stumbling out the door. Rude clotheslines Warrior down, but Warrior fights back with a bunch of clotheslines. Gorilla press, Rude gets dropped. Warrior climbs up the cage, touches the floor as Rude has his dukes up and still wants to fight.

Winner: The Ultimate Warrior (10:05 via escape)

Match Rating: **1/2

I didn’t like this as much as I liked either of the Warrior vs. Rude PPV matches from 1989, but it was still a solid title defense for Warrior against a worthy opponent.