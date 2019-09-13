WWE News: Corey Graves Clarifies Retirement Tweet, Aleister Black WWE 2K20 Entrance Video, JWoWW Attends RAW Taping

– We reported yesterday that Corey Graves commented on the rumors about WWE making changes to their announce teams once Smackdown moves to FOX in October. He joked that he was retiring. Shortly after that tweet was posted, he clarified by stating that he was retiring his jacket. He wrote:

Just to clear up all of the rumors I see swirling around about the commentary changes in @WWE– I’m retiring. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 12, 2019

…the jacket that I wore on #SDLive this week. Forgot that part of the tweet. My bad. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 12, 2019

– 2K Games have released a clip from WWE 2K20 showing off Aleister Black’s ring entrance.

– Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, best known for Jersey Shore, was at RAW this past Monday with her family.