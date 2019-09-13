wrestling / News

WWE News: Corey Graves Clarifies Retirement Tweet, Aleister Black WWE 2K20 Entrance Video, JWoWW Attends RAW Taping

September 13, 2019
Corey Graves WWE

– We reported yesterday that Corey Graves commented on the rumors about WWE making changes to their announce teams once Smackdown moves to FOX in October. He joked that he was retiring. Shortly after that tweet was posted, he clarified by stating that he was retiring his jacket. He wrote:

– 2K Games have released a clip from WWE 2K20 showing off Aleister Black’s ring entrance.

– Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, best known for Jersey Shore, was at RAW this past Monday with her family.

