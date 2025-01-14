– As previously reported, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves joined the NXT broadcast team last week at NXT New Year’s Evil. The commentary teams switched up with WWE opting to use Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on Raw as WWE reportedly wanted McAfee’s star power on the Netflix show. Meanwhile, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were given the booth on Raw, and Graves was sent to NXT. It appears Corey Graves isn’t happy about this development, as he commented via his social media. He wrote the following:

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something ‘dream adjacent’ and being pretty f***ing awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

According to PWInsider, it appears Graves’ comments are legitimate and not a work. PWInsider reports that there have been rumblings over the past several weeks that Graves was unhappy with his positioning in the company, which have now seemingly been confirmed by Graves’ social media comments.

Former AEW, NJPW, and WWE broadcaster Kevin Kelly responded to Graves’ initial comments last night as well. He wrote, “Put me and @WWEGraves together at the desk. Corey would become the biggest commentary star in wrestling because I would actively try to get him over. Let his star shine.”

Additionally, PWInsider notes that Graves is still scheduled to be part of tonight’s NXT broadcast on The CW despite his comments. Also, Corey Graves wrote earlier today, “I’ve got a lot to say. Don’t miss #WWENXT tonight on @TheCW TONIGHT. 🎤 🔥” Tonight’s NXT will air live on The CW later at 8:00 pm EST.

Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor,… — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 14, 2025

Put me and @WWEGraves together at the desk. Corey would become the biggest commentary star in wrestling because I would actively try to get him over. Let his star shine. — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) January 14, 2025