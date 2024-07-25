Corey Graves Reacts To Unprotected Chairshot to Jack Perry On AEW Dynamite

Corey Graves wasn’t a fan of Jack Perry taking an unprotected chairshot to the head on last night’s AEW Dynamite. The Blood & Guts match that main evented last night’s show saw Perry get handcuffed to the side of the cage, and at one point Mark Briscoe waffled him in the head with a chair.

Graves, who retired from the ring due to concussion issues, posted to his Twitter account and wrote:

“This is not meant to sound judgmental, or incite ‘us vs. them’ or question anybody’s passion, or talent or intentions. This is just coming from a guy whose career ended from a few too many ACCIDENTAL headshots. The ART of this business is protecting ourselves and each other. Trust me…the gaps in memory are not worth it. I promise.”

Graves has since deleted the tweet. Some fans online have defended the spot, arguing that the chair was gimmicked. You can see Graves’ tweet and a clip of the chair shot in the below tweet: