Corey Graves Takes Shots at Raw On Twitter

– Corey Graves doesn’t appear to have been a fan of this week’s Raw, firing a couple of shots at the show on Twitter. Graves posted to his account during the Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev match with “No one cares” and then at the end of the show with “Wow. F*** this. Fire me. I’m already fired.”

Graves hosts WWE’s After the Bell podcast and has been outspoken of his disdain for the Lashley, Rusev and Lana storyline, so it appears he’ll have plenty to talk about on this week’s episode.