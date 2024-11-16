Costco Guy AJ Knew He’d Return to the Ring Someday

– During a recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, Costco Guy AJ discussed returning to the ring for AEW Full Gear, where he will face QT Marshall. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Costco Guy AJ on his in-ring return: “Mama Justice was convinced I wasn’t stepping back in the ring, I knew I was [laughs]. I knew in my heart it wasn’t over, I knew in my heart one day, wrestling’s in my heart. I love wrestling because there’s nowhere else you can have that connection with the crowd. There’s just nowhere else you could walk through that curtain and immediately feel that connection and know that you’re going out there fighting for these people and they love every minute of it.”

On knowing in his heart he’d return to the ring: “I mean, there’s just nothing like pro wrestling. I always knew in my heart one day, I would be back in the ring. Didn’t know where, didn’t know when. I’ve been in the ring a lot lately the last few weeks preparing for this and footwork was the toughest part. Getting your footwork back together, I mean, you’re on a flat canvas with flat boots and I mean, it’s like skiing again for the first time in 20 years. My footing is good now, every day I stepped in the ring and got used to the ropes, I got a little bit better and a little bit more confident and that’s where we stand right now as we prepare for this match.”

HBig Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys faces QT Marshall at next weekend’s AEW Full Gear 2024 during the Zero Hour pre-show portion of the show. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.