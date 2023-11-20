Court Bauer Comments on MJF’s Professionalism in MLW

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, MLW owner Court Bauer shared some background details about the period of work MJF completed with the promotion (per Wrestling Inc). According to Bauer, MJF fulfilled his commitments and supported the company fully during his stint with MLW, leaving Bauer with zero complaints and a heavy dose of respect for the wrestler. You can find some highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On MJF’s conduct while working for MLW: “MJF signed and delivered, on both ends. We delivered for him, and he delivered for us. And he was in a position where he asked for more money. He wasn’t getting paid a lot, we were starting out, and he was the first guy we ever signed. And he said, ‘Look, I think I should be earning more.’ I said, ‘Absolutely. We’re not going to give you a new contract, but with a handshake deal, I’m going to give you…’ Basically a significant bump in pay.”

On the reputation MJF left behind after his exit: “He enriched our company, he entertained the fans, and he put over all his friends in the locker room on his way out. That’s how you do business. That’s how you do it the right way.”