Court Date Set In Death Of Matt Travis

– Luc Vu is set to appear in New York Criminal Court on Feb. 7. Luc was arrested in connection with the death of Independent wrestler Matt “Travis” Palacios. He has been charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, drive left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care.

Travis was struck while traveling on a bike path in East Harlem about 2:30 AM on Saturday, Nov. 9 when Vu, driving a dump truck, made an illegal left u-turn to get onto the Willis Avenue Bridge. Travis was struck was pronounced dead when he arrived to the hospital. It is unclear if Vu was aware he struck Travis.

Vu was fired by D&A Contracting upon news of his arrest.

“I’m shocked, happy and depressed at the same time,” said Palacios’ mother, Yolanda Nieves to StreetblogNYC last month. “I was so depressed without my son. [Vu] should pay for what he did to my child — if it was a mistake he could have said he was sorry, but I haven’t heard any apologies.” Nieves told Streetblog she felt she had been kept in the dark during the investigation.