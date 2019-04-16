Various News: Crazzy Steve Interested in Joining AEW, Drake Maverick Says Goodbye to Cedric Alexander, Luke Harper Offers Advice at Worlds Collide

– It appears based on his response to a fan tweet this week, Crazzy Steve would be interested in joining the AEW roster. You can check his his thoughts on the matter below. Back in 2017, it was reported in 2017 that there was interest in Crazzy Steve, who attended June tryouts that year. WWE ultimately opted not to sign him.

– As previously reported, 205 Live roster member Cedric Alexander was announced as joining the Raw roster for the Superstar Shakeup. Drake Maverick congratulated Alexander and hyped his farewell match tonight for 205 Live, facing Oney Lorcan. You can check out Maverick’s tweet below.

We have already said goodbye to the heart @AliWWE – Congratulations to @CedricAlexander as we now say goodbye to the soul. Tune in TONIGHT to @WWE205Live EXCLUSIVELY on the @WWENetwork to see his farewell match against @_StarDESTROYER #WWE #205Live #Cruiserweight #RAW pic.twitter.com/1Si5w3M8WA — My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) April 16, 2019

– WWE released a video of Luke Harper from Worlds Collide at Axxess where he cuts a promo on shooting your shot. You can check out his short backstage promo clip below.