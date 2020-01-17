Creative Plans For Wrestlemania Reportedly ‘Wide Open’

Fightful reports that the creative plans for Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa are said to be “wide open in many regards.” At previous Wrestlemanias, there were run sheets or planned lineups set long in advance, but WWE has been more secretive about it recently. It was noted that none of the website’s sources have seen any kind of plans for the event at this time. There were some people at the Performance Center who were told to “be ready” in case there is a spot for them.

However, this is said to be viewed as a positive thing backstage, and a “welcome change” from the past. One wrestler said they think WWE will go with “who is hot” for the card instead of trying to make certain talent hot to fit roles planned for them.