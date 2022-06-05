wrestling / News
Creed Brothers Win NXT Tag Team Titles At In Your House (Clips)
We have new WWE NXT tag team champions after the Creed Brothers defeated Pretty Deadly to win the titles at In Your House. At the end of the match, Julius had the chance to use the belt to cheat, but gave it to the referee and instead hit a shooting star press, followed by a strike to get the win. The Creeds were also in danger of losing their spots in Diamond Mine if they lost.
This is the first title reign for Julius and Brutus Creed. This ends the title reign of Pretty Deadly at 53 days, after they won the belts on April 12 of this year.
You can follow along with our live coverage of In Your House here.
