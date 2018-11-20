WWE News: Cris Cyborg Takes a Shot at Ronda Rousey, Tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge, Dean Ambrose Stands Tall on Raw

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey cut a promo about never backing down and never running from a fight. UFC’s Cris Cyborg Justino disagrees…

Never ran from a fight? #RAW I think @BeckyLynchWWE hit STAN a little to hard @WWE — #CyborgNation #UFC232 (@criscyborg) November 20, 2018

– To close out last night’s WWE Raw, Dean Ambrose laid out Seth Rollins to close the show and add to the build of their match at TLC.

You take the high road, Dean will take the low road. pic.twitter.com/SZrK9dSt1p — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 20, 2018

– The following matches are set for tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge…

* Bobby Roode and Natalya vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

* R-Truth and Carmella vs. Rusev and Lana