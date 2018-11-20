wrestling / News
WWE News: Cris Cyborg Takes a Shot at Ronda Rousey, Tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge, Dean Ambrose Stands Tall on Raw
– On last night’s WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey cut a promo about never backing down and never running from a fight. UFC’s Cris Cyborg Justino disagrees…
Never ran from a fight? #RAW I think @BeckyLynchWWE hit STAN a little to hard @WWE
— #CyborgNation #UFC232 (@criscyborg) November 20, 2018
– To close out last night’s WWE Raw, Dean Ambrose laid out Seth Rollins to close the show and add to the build of their match at TLC.
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT!#RAW @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/PN5ShIO2ju
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018
You take the high road, Dean will take the low road. pic.twitter.com/SZrK9dSt1p
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 20, 2018
One more for good measure…
WHAT has gotten into @TheDeanAmbrose?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/jOyp5UmfZm
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018
– The following matches are set for tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge…
* Bobby Roode and Natalya vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox
* R-Truth and Carmella vs. Rusev and Lana