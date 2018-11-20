Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Cris Cyborg Takes a Shot at Ronda Rousey, Tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge, Dean Ambrose Stands Tall on Raw

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey Raw 11-12-18

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey cut a promo about never backing down and never running from a fight. UFC’s Cris Cyborg Justino disagrees…

– To close out last night’s WWE Raw, Dean Ambrose laid out Seth Rollins to close the show and add to the build of their match at TLC.

– The following matches are set for tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge…

* Bobby Roode and Natalya vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox
* R-Truth and Carmella vs. Rusev and Lana

article topics :

Cris Cyborg Justino, Ronda Rousey, WWE, WWERaw, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading