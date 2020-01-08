Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 1.07.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Awesome Kong defeated Skyer Moore @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– SCU defeated Jack Evans, Angelico, and Kip Sabian @ 11:45 via pin [***]

– Tony & Dasha welcome us to the show.

– Chuck Taylor is on commentary.

Awesome Kong vs. Skyer Moore : The Nightmare collective is at ringside. Kong attacks and runs wild at the bell. Moore fires back, Kong mows her down and tosses her around. She chokes her out and follows with strikes. Kong misses a charge, Moore up top, cut off and works a torture rack and slams her down. Moore tries for a cradle, Kong sits on her and the implant buster finishes it. Awesome Kong defeated Skyer Moore @ 2:55 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Cruise attacks post match and they leave.

– Daniels cuts a promo about his botch from weeks back and is ready to move on and get the job done.

– Tony & Dasha hype tomorrow’s Dynamite, and upcoming events.

SCU vs. Jack Evans, Angelico, and Kip Sabian : Penelope Ford is at ringside. Kaz and Kip begin. They lockup and cradles him for 2. He grounds things, follows with a shoulder tackle, Ford trips him up and Kip attacks. Kaz counters back, hits a lariat and Angelico & Evans attack. It breaks down and SCU clears them out and triple teams Kip. Sky tags in and double teams connect as Kip fires back and Angelico tags in. He grounds Sky, Sky fires back Kaz tags in and double tams follow. Kaz follows with a slam, springboard leg drop and covers for 2. Daniels tags in and they double team Angelico as Daniels covers for 2. He follows with an XPLODER but Kip breaks it up. Evans cheap shots Daniels, Daniels fires back but second guesses himself on the Arabian press (the previous botch) allowing the heels to take control. Evans & Angelico follow with the double team double stomp for 2. Evans grounds things, Angelico tags in and the PK gets 2. Kip back in and trips up Daniels, hits the running knee strike and covers for 2. He grounds things, hits a dropkick and dumps Daniels. Ford follows with a tornado DDT, back in and Kip hits a draping neck breaker for 2. Evans back in and hits the standing sky twister press for 2. He whips Daniels to the buckles, hits the back handspring elbow and then runs into a back breaker from Daniels. Kaz tags in and runs wild. Kills Evans with a German, cutter to Kip and Angelico makes the save. TH2 attacks, and the double team standing 450 follows for 2. Evans up top and the Phoenix splash eats knees and Kaz cradles him for 2. It breaks down, big move buffet and SCU-later finishes it. SCU defeated Jack Evans, Angelico, and Kip Sabian @ 11:45 via pin [***] This was good with a fun closing stretch and the continuation of the Daniels lack of confidence angle.

