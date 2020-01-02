Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.01.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cody defeated Darby Allin @ 17:25 via pin [***¾]

– AEW Women’s Title Match: Champion Riho defeated Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, & Hikaru Shida @ 10:10 via pin [***½]

– Jon Moxley defeated Trent @ 11:00 via pin [***½]

– Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes @ 11:10 via pin [**¾]

– The Elite defeated The Lucha Brothers & Pac @ 13:30 via pin [***¾]

– We open with a video package looking at the Elite being not so Elite so far in AEW.

– JR, Taz, & Excalibur are on commentary.

– We get a Cody vs. Darby Allin video package.

Darby Allin vs. Cody : These two worked a great draw over the summer. Arn Anderson is out with Cody as his new manager/head coach. They lockup and Cody takes him to the ropes. He follows with shoulder tackles, lockup and Allin works into counters and cradles Cody for1. He goes for repeated covers and they trade near falls. Cody talks with Arn, looks for cross Rhodes, countered and Cody follows with strikes and dumps Allin. Allin trips up Cody on the apron and follows with a suicide dive, attacking the shoulder of Cody. He posts Cody and back in, Cody counters with a wrecking ball dropkick. Allin attacks the shoulder, slams Cody to the buckles and covers for 2. Cody cuts him off and locks on a figure four, cranks back and Allin fights, and rolls the hold. Cody rolls it back and Allin makes the ropes. Allin kicks at the shoulder, slams him to the buckles and covers for 2. He works an arm bar, traps both arms and Cody makes the ropes. Allin keeps attacking the shoulder and arm, pulls off a buckle pad and gets dumped to the ramp. He heads up top and follows with the high cross but Cody counters and covers for 2. Snap slam by Cody, both men are down and Cody fires up with kicks and mounted strikes. The Cody cutter follows and he celebrates. He stomps at the knee of Allin, then the hands and takes him up top. Cody follows him up and the reverse superplex follows for 2. Cody locks on the figure four, but Allin fights and makes the ropes. They work to the ramp and Cody follows with a slam. Back in and Cody takes Allin up top, Allin fights back and hits an avalanche code red. They trade, stunner by Allin and he heads up top but Cody rolls to the apron. Allin hits the coffin drop anyway and both spill to the floor. Back in and Cody cuts him off and Allin counters the Cody cutter but Cody counters the stunner into cross Rhodes for a great near fall. Cody is frustrated, charges and hits the exposed buckle. Cody counters the coffin drop with the knees and cradles Allin for the win. Cody defeated Darby Allin @ 17:25 via pin [***¾] This was really good, similar to their first match and also Cody’s match with Sammy Guevara, where the youngster gave Cody fits and looked great before finally losing when Arn “called for the counter” for Cody to allow him to win.

– SCU cuts a promo and talks about the Dark Order coming for them and calls them spooky perverts. They will take everyone out as Sammy Guevara arrives and makes fun of Daniels for being old and losing all the time. Daniels challenges him for a match next week.

Champion Riho vs. Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida : Rose attacks Riho & Baker with belt shots, Shida cuts her off with kendo shot and hits the running knee strike for 2. Riho battles back, Shida runs her into Baker and Rose drags her to the floor. Rose pulls out a table and sets it up. Shida attacks, but Riho flies to the floor with a high cross on Shida. Rose cuts her off, and they all brawl on the floor. Baker and Rose roll back in and Rose hits a spinebuster. Rose works her over in the corner, beats down Riho and hits a Samoan drop on Baker. She powerbombs Riho on Baker and Shida breaks up the pin. Shida counters the powerbomb, follows with strikes and Rose drapes he rover the ropes, heads up top and hits the flying knee strike. To the floor and Rose lays Shida on the table, heads to the apron and sentons her through it. Riho hits an apron double stomp on Rose and Baker then covers for 2. She looks for lockjaw, Rose fights out and powers up and powerbombs her and covers for 2 as Riho makes the save. Standing double stomp by Riho, she heads up top and the double stomp follows but Baker superkicks Riho and follows with the neck breaker for 2. Baker heads up top and Shida cuts her off, and superplexes her back in the ring. She suplexes Riho onto Rose and a backbreaker gets 2 on Baker as Rose hits a German. She stacks up Shida & Riho, heads up top and misses the big senton. Shida misses a knee strike, double knees by Riho but Shida breaks it up and picks up a great near fall. Superkick by Baker and lockjaw follows on Shida but Riho cradles Baker to retain. Champion Riho defeated Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, & Hikaru Shida @ 10:10 via pin [***½] This was a very good, all action match that allowed everyone to shine, had great near falls, and was one of the better AEW women’s matches.

– Rose attacks post match, lays Riho on a table and hits a splash off the ropes to put her through it.

– Joey Janela is interviewed until Penelope Ford low blows him and leaves with Kip Sabian.

– We get a Dark Order video package, telling “the exalted one” that the Elite has fallen. Soon, we will see the true reach of the Dark Order.

Jon Moxley vs. Trent : Chuck & Orange are at ringside. They lockup and work to the mat. Trent fights to his feet and takes Moxley down. They trade shoulder tackles, Trent slaps Moxley and Moxley lights him up with chops. They trade and Trent hits a running meteora. He follows with kicks, chops and Moxley fires back with elbow strikes. Moxley dumps him onto the ropes and heads back in the ring. he follows with the sliding clothesline for 2 and works the half crab. Trent escapes, they work up top and Moxley hits the superplex for 2. He then grounds things with an STF. Post break and Moxley works over Trent on the floor, but Trent hits a desperation spear. Back in and Trent follows with chops, a half and half suplex and Moxley spills to the floor. Trent follows with the tope con hello, back in and the tornado DDT connects for 2. Moxley counters back with the knee trembler and dodon for 2. They work into counter and trade near falls until Moxley hits a lariat. Trent fires back with a lariat and that gets 2. Orange detracts Moxley, they do dueling hands in pockets as Trent hits a knee strike and piledriver for 2. Moxley rolls to the ramp, Trent heads up top and flies off and eats death rider on the ramp. Back in and Moxley hits it again for the win. Jon Moxley defeated Trent @ 11:00 via pin [***½] This was very good, didn’t overstay its welcome and Trent got to shine before losing.

– Sammy Guevara arrives and steals dinks and food from fans, and has a surprise for Moxley. Jericho is here via video and praises Moxley. He wants him in the Inner Circle, and says they are offering him more than anyone else. Jericho wants him to co-lead the inner Circle, 49% of it and a new car worth millions of dollars, which they all pitched into buy him. They even got him a MOX custom license pate. They can take control together, and run AEW ruin the Bucks, Cody, Omega, & Jungle Boy (who he claims he beat). Just say yes, they’ll be waiting. Jericho leaves in MOX’s new car. Moxley takes the mic and says the truth is Jericho has been a friend and mentor. He will give him his answer in person next week.

Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes : Dustin sneaks in and attacks Sammy from behind, looking for revenge. He follows with a clothesline and slam, and then dumps him. He follows with the apron cannonball to the floor. Back in and Dustin heads up top and Hager arrives to distract him. Sammy attacks but Dustin hits the snap slam on the floor. Back in and Dustin looks to attack Hager but Sammy attacks. Sammy takes the ref as Hager works over Dustin on the floor. Back in and Sammy follows with strikes, chops, but Dustin posts him and starts attacking him arm. He grabs a chair. Post break and Sammy has Dustin grounded with a cattle mutilation variation. Dustin escapes, firs back and the cradle gets 2. Sammy cuts him off and he gets a cradle for 2. He heads up top and rolls through on the shooting star press and Dustin hits the snap slam for 2. He follows with strikes, a boot and a spinebuster for 2. Sammy counters back with an enziguri and running shooting star press for 2. To the apron and Dustin counters and hits a destroyer on the apron! Back in and Dustin takes out Hager and dumps Sammy onto him. Back in, looks for shattered dreams and the ref stops him. Hager low blows Dustin and that allows Sammy to win. Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes @ 11:10 via pin [**¾] This was pretty god, and all designed to continue the build to Dustin vs. Hager, following the broken arm angle, and getting Sammy a TV win.

– Private Party is interviewed in a bar as Page arrives to drink. They are worried about him and Page says he’ll whoop their asses and leaves.

– MJF & The Wardlow arrive. MJF mocks the crowd for having their heads up their assess & being stupid. He runs down Cody and says Cody needs him in 2020. His stipulations for their match are the following: It will take place at Revolution, but if Cody touches him there will be no match ever. The match will take pace of Cody beats an opponent of his choosing, the Wardlow. MJF then says the match will be a cage match (not sure that’s needed). Finally, live on TNT, Cody will get down on his knees and be whipped by MJF 10 times. As he rips off his flesh, Cody will always be reminded that MJF is better than him.

– Jungle Boy comments on his recent match with Jericho, and went10-minutes with the champion. 2020 will be big for Jurassic Express and they are looking for wins. They are cut off by music as drunk Adam Page joins commentary with a drink.

– Next week, there will be a Memphis legends tribute, Riho vs. Kris Statlander, The Rhodes Brothers vs. Lucha Bros, Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels, Private party vs. Omega & Page. Plus, Moxley answers Jericho.

– Riho tries to comment on next week’s title defense and Britt Baker arrives and heels it up claiming she’s the face of the division and leaves.

The Elite vs. The Lucha Brothers & Pac : This match was originally booked for the summer. Kenny and Pentagon begin, Pentagon removes his glove and Kenny takes it and slaps him with it. Pentagon rakes the eyes, they trade chops and Pac distract Kenny as Pentagon attacks, Fenix in but Kenny cuts them off and tags in Nick. They lockup and trade shoulder tackles as they work into counters and Nick dropkicks him to the floor. Fenix cuts him off with a dropkick and back in, they trade and work into double down and kip back up. Matt in and they clear the ring as double teams follow. Kenny joins in and they triple team Fenix. They then work over Pentagon as well and run wild as they clear the ring. Fenix battles back, and follows with an avalanche RANA on Nick. Kenny dumps Pentagon, hits a RANA and Pac cuts him off and follows with the Fosbury flop. Back in and Pac lays the boots to Kenny, they isolate and triple team Kenny as they stop the tag until Kenny finally rolls for it. Hot tag Nick runs wild and Matt joins him for double teams and a destroyer on Pac. Destroyers follow on the Luchas and Kenny tags back in. He wants Pac, dares him to hit him and they trade. Snap German by Pac, but Kenny rebounds with V trigger and the snapdragon, The powerbomb follows but pentagon makes the save. It breaks down, backstabber by Pentagon on Kenny and the Bucks make the save with superkicks. Cutters by Fenix and Kenny hits V trigger and the snapdragon, Fenix tags in Pac and the black arrow connects and that gets 2 as the Bucks make the save. Pac gets the brutalizer, but Matt breaks it up. They take out the luchas, Fenix tags in and flies into a V trigger, and the one winged angel finishes it. The Elite defeated The Lucha Brothers & Pac @ 13:30 via pin [***¾] This was a damn good sprint, al action, the crowd loved it and the Elite get back on track, for now.

– Cody joins the celebration, but Page refuses to join the festivities.

