Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.29.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Young Bucks defeated The Butcher & The Blade @ 8:45 via pin [***¼]

– Nyla Rose defeated Big Swole @ 8:35 via pin [**½]

– Cody defeated Kip Sabian @ 11:30 via pin [**½]

– Sky & Kaz defeated Angelico & Jack Evans @ 10:05 via pin [***]

– Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz defeated Private Party & Darby Allin @ 12:30 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– HEY GUYS, I WAS INTERVIEWED BY SPORTS ILLUSTRATED ABOUT MY WORK at this link.

– We open with highlights from last week.

– JR, Tony, & Excalibur welcome us to the show.

The Legend of The One-Eyed Sailor : Jon Moxley arrives and the crowd loves him. It was around the time he got stabbed in the eye that the realized the fun and games were over. At Revolution, he faces Jericho for the championship. Jericho is his final obstacle, but he has more than Jericho to deal with he has to heal with the entire Inner Circle. Hell he stole Rey’s mask and punched a woman, but he knows he’s no hero, role model or saint. He lives by a code that money an championships can’t buy. Jericho is a liar, manipulator and a bully. At Revolution, he will look down the barrel of the gun and won’t hesitate, he will take Jericho out and take the championship from him and there’s not a damn thing Jericho can do about it. He’ll have to watch his back, but instead of waiting, wants to whip Jericho’s ass right now. Le Champion arrives and says Moxley earned a spike to the eye because all he had to do was join him. Now he’s a busted up, cracked up captain Jack Sparrow. You’re stupid. He saw Moxley’s mom backstage and teases giving her a call, but he won’t apologize since it’s Moxley’s fault. You want to challenge me? You can’t even blink with both eyes, but if you want to fight… go to hell. Cleveland doesn’t deserve this and he always travels with the Inner Circle, who arrive. Moxley says all five of them, but he won’t walk into a five on one beat down, he was born here in Ohio and he has the entire arena as backup. Moxley heads up the ramp as Jericho calls him stupid. Jericho brought in some street thugs to take care of Moxley. The thugs arrive and there are 10 of them vs. Moxley now. They head down the ramp as Moxley head butts and DDTs Ortiz, he charges the crowd of thugs and security separates them. Moxley heads out through the crowd to a big pop. A rare opening promo segment on Dynamite, filled with great promo work from Moxley & Jericho to continue the build to their PPV match, while also keeping them apart. I love that Moxley was not stupid, but also wasn’t made superhuman here.

– We get a video from MJF, meeting with the Bunny and paying her off.

The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade : The Bunny is at ringside with MJF & Wardlow. MJF then joins commentary. Matt and Butcher begin, with Butcher overpowering him to begin. Nick tags in with a missile dropkick, double teams follow and Blade is in. They work him over, more double teams connect and Matt tags in as they double team Blade and hit a double dropkick. Butcher cuts them off and Nick takes out Butcher, the superkick follows and Bunny trips up Nick as Butcher cross bodies him on the floor. Blade follows with a plancha on Matt and they isolate Nick. Double teams follow, as Butcher takes the heat. Blade in and lays the boots too Nick, dumps him and Butcher rolls him back in as Blade delivers chops. Butcher in and he lays the boots to Nick, chokes him out in the ropes and double teams follow as Blade hits the doctor bomb for 2. Nick fires back, fights off both and runs them together. Tag to Matt and the high cross follows. He follows with strikes, takes out Butcher and sliced bread follows. Up top and the elbow drop connects for 2. Nick in and the assisted swanton follows for 2. It breaks down, superkicks to Butcher, Meltzer driver to Blade and that’s that. The Young Bucks defeated The Butcher & The Blade @ 8:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good tag match with the right winners. The Bucks were good babyfaces, gave Butcher and Blade a lot and post match, they continued the stuff with Page & Omega.

-Post match, Butcher & Blade attack until Omega makes the save as Page hits the ring with a beer, hands it to Matt, and hits a buckshot lariat. He then gets his beer and leaves. Page is amazing.

Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole : Swole uses her speed to begin, follows with kicks and takes out the knee and follows with the flatliner for 2. Rose cuts her off with a clothesline, but Swole dumps her. Rose cuts her off and slams her to the apron, whips her to the barricades and Swole fires back, but hits the post. Post break and Rose is in control until she misses a charge, knee strikes by Swole and the guillotine follows. Rose escapes, but Swole hits the bicycle kick. She follows with strikes, head butt and another. The enziguri follows, and Swole hits the slingshot cutter for 2. Swole counters into a flatliner but Rose spears her. The beast bomb finishes it. Nyla Rose defeated Big Swole @ 8:35 via pin [**½] This was a solid but rough at times match to put Rose over as the top contender, but I felt Swole was more impressive overall.

Cody vs. Kip Sabian : Arn Anderson & Penelope Ford are at ringside. Sabian attacks with a dropkick, gut buster and then strikes until Cody cuts him of and dumps him. Sabian shoves Arn, back in and Cody follows with a dropkick as Sabian powders. he pulls Cody to the floor. Ford gets accentually knocked down by Cody and IT’S A TRAP as Sabian attacks. Sabian and Ford make out as Sabian then lays the boots to Cody. He follow with strikes, Cody fires back and Sabian fakes a knee injury. He gets checked on and then springboards in and attacks Cody. Post break and both men are down. Cody fires up with strikes, a clothesline and mounted punches in the corner. The snap slam follows, Ford distracts him but Cody hits a disaster kick. Ford distracts the ref but Cody cover for 2. Arn is pissed, argues with the ref and Arn bumps the ref. He’s tossed to the back, and Ford hits Cody with a RANA on the floor. Tope by Sabian, Joey Janela arrives and interrupts kiss as Cody hits a suicide dive. Back in and Sabian cuts him of, and the anarchist suplex follows for 2. Sabian takes him up top, follows him up and Cody fights, but Sabian dumps him off the ropes and Cody counters deathly hallows into the Cody cutter and cross Rhodes and another and a third for the win. Cody defeated Kip Sabian @ 11:30 via pin [**½] Cody was great And I loved him going MDK for the win, but the Sabian character continues to be too overbooked and hasn’t really impressed at all to me so far. But this was very average. Ford is Dollar Tree Zelina Vega and technically, this was Cody’s worst AEW match, but it wasn’t his fault.

– We get highlights of last week’s Britt Baker heel promo on Tony. Baker arrives for another promo with Tony. She tells Tony to address her as “Doctor,” and says they were the stars of the show last week and trending, well she was trending but Mr. Starbucks held the mic. She runs down JR for cutting off her promo, and says to never do it again. JR only talks about her being a dentist and runs down hew generation while collecting a pay check. Be the legend we grew up on, not a BBQ shilling slob, getting names wrong, and collecting a fat check. She runs down Riho and tells Tony that he has gingivitis, and tells him to pick up a tooth brush. She tells Cleveland they finally have a Baker they can trust in.

– Bucks & Omega are interviewed, and the Bucks hope to earn a tag title shot. Page arrives and gloats about being champions, as Omega tries to keep the peace. Next week, it’s the Bucks, Page, & Omega vs. The Butcher, Blade, & two appointments of their choosing.

Sky & Kaz vs. Angelico & Jack Evans : Daniels is at ringside; they are sporting Kobe jerseys. Kaz and Angelico begin, with Angelico grounding things. Kaz fights to his feet, follows with arm drags and takes control. The cradle follows for 2. Sky tags in and follows with kicks, a dropkick and covers for 2. Kaz back in and follows with a suplex for 2. Sky back in and he grounds things. Angelico cuts him off, tags in Evans and double teams follow on Sky. Sky fights back, tags in Kaz and SCU follows with double teams for 2. German by Kaz and that gets 2 as Angelico makes the save. Sky back in and starts working the arm of Evans, Angelico stuns Sky off the ropes and Evans follows with a spin kick for 2. Angelico tags in and they double team Sky as Angelico covers for 2. Sky gets dumped, Evans works him over on the floor and back in, Angelico covers for 2. Sky tries to fire back, but Angelico catches him with a dropkick. Evans tags in and he follows with strikes, knee strikes and Sky fires back again until Evans cuts him off and cradles him for 2. Evans follows with strikes, tags in Angelico and he covers for 2. Evans back in, he lays the boots to Sky but Sky counters back into a desperation suplex. Tag to Kaz and he runs wild follows with strikes and a dropkick. It breaks down, Sky is dumped, the double team double stomp on Kaz follows but Sky makes the save. Sky takes out Evans, and SCU-later finishes Angelico. Sky & Kaz defeated Angelico & Jack Evans @ 10:05 via pin [***] Good tag match with the former champions getting a rebound win while Angelico & Jack Evans continue to flounder.

– Dark Order says the exhausted one is upset with Daniels and warn him they are coming for his family and friends.

– We get a Pac video package, he still wants Omega and says he won’t do things on Kenny’s schedule, and says next week, he’s coming for blood. Pac was great here, and the look of the video shoot was completely different than anything else on the show.

– NEXT WEEK: Cody takes his 10 lashes from MJF, Ortiz vs. Jon Moxley, Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki, and the Bucks, Page, & Omega vs. Butcher, Blade, & The Lucha Brothers.

Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Private Party & Darby Allin : Hager & Sammy are at ringside. Allin and Jericho begin, as Allin attacks, runs wild and Jericho runs to his corner. Ortiz and Kassidy tag in, eye poke by Ortiz and he follows with strikes until Kassidy hits an enziguri. Quen in and double teams follow as the cover gets 2. Ortiz battles back, hits a missile dropkick and Santana tags in. He follows with a slam, knee strikes and Jericho tags in. He follows with chops, Ortiz in and Santana joins him but Quen counters and runs them together. Kassidy in and follows with a cradle for 2. The victory roll gets 2. Jericho cuts off and dropkicks Kassidy to the floor. Santana in and takes the heat on Kassidy, follows with rolling suplexes into the Latin American Exchange delayed suplex spot. Jericho in control, but Kassidy counters into a cradle for 2. Jericho cuts him off, Santana tags in and lays the boots to Kassidy. He follows with a backbreaker, and covers for 2. Triple teams follow for 2 as Quen makes the save. Kassidy fights back, hits a RANA and dropkick as Allin tags in. he runs wild, hits a suicide dive and code red for 2. The last supper gets 2 as Jericho makes the save. It breaks down, cutter by Santana, but Allin follows with strikes, Jericho tags in, cut off and Allin picks up a really good near fall. Coffin drop to the floor onto Hager. Fobury flop by Quen and Kassidy swantons Jericho for a great near fall. Jericho counters into the Judas effect and picks up the win. Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz defeated Private Party & Darby Allin @ 12:30 via pin [***½] This was really good, Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz work very well together as a trio, Allin got to shine here, but the Inner Circle continues to dominate in the ring.

– Post match, Inner Circe attacks the babyfaces, and lays them out. Sammy grabs Allin’s skateboard, air guitars with it and lays out Allin with it and then drives it into his throat. Sammy to the ropes and Moxley makes the save with a bat, clears the ring and stands tall.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 85. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja breakdown and review WWE World’s Collide, & The WWE Royal Rumble. Plus Larry shares his thoughts on NWA Hard Times. The show is approximately 130–minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Review: 6:35

* WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Review: 45:10

* Larry’s NWA Hard Times PPV Review: 1:45:12 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.