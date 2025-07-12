Dustin Rhodes Becomes TNT Champion At AEW All In: Texas

Dustin Rhodes now holds three championships in AEW after winning the TNT title at All In: Texas today. Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher and Daniel Garcia to win the belt in a four-way match that was announced earlier today. He rolled through a pin attempt from Garcia to get the shocking win.

As previously noted, Adam Cole wasn’t cleared to compete and so the title was vacated. Cole came out before the match and gave an emotional speech, noting he has to go away for a while due to health issues.

This is Dustin’s first title in the AEW brand. He also holds two belts in Ring of Honor, the tag team titles with Sammy Guevara and the 6-man tag team titles with the Von Erichs. While this is Dustin’s first time as TNT champion, it’s not the first time a Rhodes has held the belt. Dustin’s brother Cody was the inaugural TNT champion and held it three times, a record he shares with Sammy Guevara and Wardlow. Had Guevara won today, he would have broken the record.

Cole’s reign, which was his first, ended at 97 days.

