JoJo Offerman Appears at AEW All In: Texas, Performs Song For Swerve Strickland’s Entrance
July 12, 2025 | Posted by
JoJo Offerman made a surprise appearance at AEW All In: Texas, where she sang for Swerve Strickland’s entrance. She performed the song “Ain’t Nobody”, a cover of the song from Rufus and Chaka Khan.
Offerman quietly left WWE in 2021. Her fiance, Bray Wyatt, passed away two years later. She hasn’t done a lot in wrestling since then, outside of some occasional ring announcing for AEW dark matches. This was her first televised appearance for the promotion.
OH NO! @WillOspreay hit @SwerveConfident with the Hidden Blade!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/YHifhcTjNk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
