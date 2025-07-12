JoJo Offerman Appears at AEW All In: Texas, Performs Song For Swerve Strickland’s Entrance

JoJo Offerman made a surprise appearance at AEW All In: Texas, where she sang for Swerve Strickland’s entrance. She performed the song “Ain’t Nobody”, a cover of the song from Rufus and Chaka Khan.

Offerman quietly left WWE in 2021. Her fiance, Bray Wyatt, passed away two years later. She hasn’t done a lot in wrestling since then, outside of some occasional ring announcing for AEW dark matches. This was her first televised appearance for the promotion.