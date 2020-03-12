Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.11.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cody defeated Ortiz @ 11:35 via submission [***½]

– Nyla Rose & Bea Priestley defeated Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida @ 10:05 via pin [***]

– MJF, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Jurassic Express @ 12:06 via submission [***½]

– Death Triangle defeated Joey Janela & Private Party @ 12:00 via pin [***¾]

– Hangman Page & Dustin Rhodes defeated Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara @ 10:25 via pin [***¼]

– We open with highlights from last week.

– Hangman Page will face Sammy & Jericho tonight with a mystery partner, due to Kenny being injured and the Bucks are there. Hangman mocks them, and walks off as the Bucks wonder if he will team with “that prick.”

Cody vs. Ortiz : Santana, Brandi & Arn are at ringside. They get right to action as Cody takes early control and Jake Roberts and Lance Archer arrive. That distracts Cody as Ortiz attacks and they spill to the floor. Cody battles back, and in the ring covers for 2. He grounds things, until Ortiz makes the ropes and fires back with tiger style. Santana distracts Cody as Ortiz takes the ref and attacks the knee. He takes the heat, dumping Cody so that Santana can attack. Back in and Ortiz hits the splash for 2. Ortiz grounds the action with an Indian deathlock, maintaining control. Cody fires up, makes the comeback and follows with strikes. Cody up top, gets crotched and Ortiz follows him up but gets dumped to the mat. Brandi hits Santana with a belt shot, but Ortiz hits the superplex for 2. He follows with strikes, but Cody suicide dives onto Santana, cuts off Ortiz and suplexes him on the ramp. Archer wants to attack, but Jake holds him off. Back in and Ortiz takes out the knee and the fisherman’s suplex gets 2. They work into counters and Cody attacks Ortiz’s knee with a dragon screw. The figure four follows and Ortiz fights but has to tap. Cody defeated Ortiz @ 11:35 via submission [***½] The match not only made sense coming out of last week, but also served as part of the build to BLOOD & GUTS, featuring the Elite vs. Inner Circle. The match was a really good, and fun competitive outing and I also loved the arrival of Archer to tease his feud with Cody, following Jake’s debut last week. I also loved that Archer wasn’t involved in the finish.

– Post match, Santana attacks, but Matt & Kenny run him off. Jericho, via big screen, says in two weeks, they will beat the hell out of the Elite. They ran into Nick and we see him laid out and crushed by a garage door. The Elite run back to check on Nick as he’s stretchered out. Cody & Matt follow the ambulance to the hospital. No Hangman anywhere.

Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Bea Priestley : The heels attack at the bell, pairing off and taking control. Rose overpowers Shida, as Bea & Statlander brawl on the floor. Rose follows with the slam and leg drop for 2. Bea takes over and chokes out Shida. She follows with kicks, and covers for 2. Rose takes over, as the suplex follows for 2. Shida fires back, Bea & Statlander tag in and Statlander runs wild on Bea as the Michinoku driver follows for 2. Statlander works the tumbleweed, and that gets 2. Bea counters into the octopus, grounding Statlander. Statlander powers out and Bea has a slip, and Statlander cuts her off with a backbreaker. Shida in and double teams follow for 2. Bea fires back, they trade and Shida hits the running knee strike after surviving a German. Rose in and dumps Statlander, drapes Shida over the rope and the flying knee drop misses as Statlander saved Shida. Shida follows with the missile dropkick to the knee, stereo kicks follow and Shida covers for 2. Shida follow with a Michinoku driver but Bea makes the save. It breaks down, Rose takes control and Shida counters the powerbomb with a RANA, superplexes Bea, spear by Rose and the beast bomb finishes Shida. Nyla Rose & Bea Priestley defeated Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida @ 10:05 via pin [***] Despite Bea having a slip, this developed into a good match with Shida being over huge even though she lost. Not the best booking decision honestly as Shida really made the match.

– Post match, Bea lays out Rose and poses with the title.

– Daniels mocks the Dark Order infomercials, saying screw the Dark Order, discussing how SCU took them down and how the Dark Order started talking about the exalted one. It’s all a lie, and there is no exalted one. He proposes Uno & Grayson to singles matches, and when no exalted one arrives, he will be proven right.

MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express : The Bunny & The Wardlow are at ringside. Jurassic Express is over huge. Stunt and MJF begin as MJF, in his I Pinned Cody shirt controls. They all standoff and MJF begs off of Luchasaurus until Butcher & Blade attack. The heels take the heat, attacking the leg of the big man, using quick tags and double teams. They have him isolated in the corner, continuing the attack on the knee. MJF follows with a dragons crew and Blade tags in and works double teams with the Butcher. The heels continue to control, grounding the big man. Luchasaurus fights them of, but the heels cut of the tag, taking out Stunt & Jungle Boy. Post break as Luchasaurus slowly battles back and drags Blade & MJF along and tags in Jungle Boy. He runs wild on all three, Marko flies in and they double team Butcher. The dive is caught but Jungle boy takes them all out. Luchasaurus follows with a step up tope and back in, they isolate MJF as Luchasaurus runs wild until Butcher makes the save. He brawls with Luchasaurus, working into a double down. Stunt in and lays the boots to MJF. The crowd loves it as Bunny distracts Jungle Boy, Blade dumps him and Wardlow takes out Luchasaurus on the floor. MJF finishes Stunt with the salt of the earth. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Jurassic Express @ 12:06 via submission [***½] This was a very good and fun match, with the Express bring wildly over and MJF picking up the win as he should have.

– We get highlights of Darby Allin in last week’s main event, and then dragging a body bag with a dummy looking like Sammy with his car,

– Tony interviews Dr. Britt Baker, she brought him a coffee and runs down the crowd and state rules against alcohol. She’s here to shake things up, and says there is a lot of high BMI and poor oral health here, but she can help, she’s a dentist don’t you know. She says everyone here looks alike, like one big family. You can do what you want, be a janitor, an assistant, and will lead by example as their role model. She thanks the fans for their great reactions and support (big heat on Baker) and Big Swole arrives. Baker only talks, and she hears her running her mouth. Why are you hiding behind Tony, he doesn’t even like you. Baker says the only one in her house wrestling cares about his her boyfriend. Swole says “I’m Married… bay bay.” Baker tosses Coffee on her and runs away. This was good set up for the expected singles match to come.

Death Triangle (Pac, Pentagon Jr, & Fenix) vs. Joey Janela & Private Party : Pac and Kassidy start us off. Nope, Death Triangle attacks and takes the others to the floor as Pac isolates Kassidy until Kassidy cuts him off. Pac puts a stop to that, Fenix tags in and Quen tags in for double teams on Fenix. Silly string follows and Pentagon& Janela tag in. Pentagon attacks with leg kicks, Janela battles back and follows with clotheslines. Pac attacks, it breaks down and the faces take control and Janela follows with a high cross to the floor. Back in and the faces isolate Fenix, until Pac crotches Kassidy up top. Pac takes over and stomps the shit out of Kassidy. Post break and Death Triangle is in control until Janela tags in, runs wild and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and Janela takes Fenix up top, and Quen joins him and then hit a DVD version of gin and juice, an Quen hits the shooting star pres until Pentagon makes the save. he cuts off Quen, triple teams follow and Fenix follows with the top rope double stomp for 2. Pac delivers kicks, but Quen counters the German and Janela is in and fights them all off and Quen hits a dive as Kassidy topes onto Fenix ad Janela hits an apron DVD on Pac. The top rope elbow drop follows for 2 by Janela. Pentagon cuts off Janela, cutter by Fenix and the MDK double stomp package pile driver follows Pac hits black arrow and Janela is done. Death Triangle defeated Joey Janela & Private Party @ 12:00 via pin [***¾] This was a very good match and tremendous all action sprint overall, with Death Triangle rightfully winning to kick off their run.

– Death Triangle locks on the Death Triangle submission on all three until Best Friends and Orange Cassidy makes the save.

– Dustin Rhodes is dressed to fight and will step up tonight, and will team with Hangman tonight and they will do some cowboy shit against the Inner Circle.

– Hangman does curls with kegs.

– Shawn appears is still looking for a tag team partner and we see video applications.

– The rules for blood & guts are: Two rings, one cage, basic war a=games rules, but you can only win by submission or surrender.

– NEXT WEEK: Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends, The Exalted one is revealed, the Elite vs. Inner Circle in a trios tag with the Blood & Guts advantage on the line.

– JR interviews Mox, who is not cleared to compete. Mox is pissed and hurt, and says he won the game and won the championship. He dares anyone to take the championship from him, and tells Hager to step into the batter’s box. Hager is just another guy to him, and he will not miss blood & guts in two weeks. The Inner Circle failed to take him out, and have to deal with the Elite, but he’ll be there in their blind spot. so they should be afraid.

Hangman Page & Dustin Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara : Hager, Santana, Ortiz, QT, & Brandi are all at ringside. Sammy and Page begin, Page takes control and then works double teams with Dustin. Dustin takes over, Page gets dumped and Jericho steals a beer and mocks Page. Page fights him off, takes and dinks it but Sammy cuts him off. Back in and Page cuts them off and Dustin then runs wild on Sammy, dumps Jericho and snap slams Sammy. Sammy eventually cuts him off with the double stomp following the Jericho distraction. Jericho works over Dustin on the floor, and back in Sammy takes over, working the heat on Dustin. Jericho joins in as double teams follow, as Sammy & Jericho pose. Dustin gets the knees up on the lionsault, Page tags in and it’s time for cowboy shit as he just runs wild and wipes out Jericho with a plancha. Sammy cuts him off, Jericho tags in and Page fights off the others and Dustin and Page take everyone out in and out of the ring. Jericho counters the buckshot into the walls, Dustin makes the save and Sammy misses the shooting star press, Jericho takes out page to the floor and Page takes him out as Dustin hits a destroyer on Sammy and the buckshot lariat finishes Sammy. Hangman Page & Dustin Rhodes defeated Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara @ 10:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event tag, serving as a backdrop for the blood & guts build and hot post match angle where the Inner Circle stood tall once again.

– Post match, the Inner Circle attacks until Kenny makes the save, but he’s also cut off and beaten down. Jericho lays him out with the Judas effect, but Cody is back and runs wild on the Inner Circle until Hager dumps him. Ortiz suplexes Cody on the ramp. They take Page to the stage and look for another powerbomb like they did to Mox last week. Matt Jackson makes the save, hits superkicks and spears. He comes face to face with Page and gives him the finger as Jericho lays them out with chair shots. The Inner Circle stands tall.

