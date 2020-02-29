Csonka’s AEW Revolution 2020 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the AEW Revolution 2020 event, which airs tonight. The show features Cody vs. MJF, Le Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Dark Order vs. SCU : This is the continuation of the Dark Order saga, and the path to revealing the exalted one. While the Dark Order stuff has been hit and miss with fans. Grayson & Uno are a great tag team and I think they did some good course correcting and have enjoyed the build to the reveal of the exalted one. I have enjoyed the teases of who it could be, from Raven’s cameo, to speculation on Archer, Brodie Lee, and Mat Hardy. Of course, the Daniels’ teases have been there as well, and I think that aspect has been well done. The match as potential to be good, the teams have worked together in the past and I think there will be more story and teases here, specifically in regards to Daniels. I think Dark Order should and will win, but the exalted one will not appear just yet. WINNER: Dark Order

Pac vs. Orange Cassidy : Following his loss to Kenny Omega on Dynamite, Pac vs. Orange Cassidy was set up and announced for the PPV. There are a lot of people scoffing at the match, likely because Orange Cassidy is such a novelty act, but the facts are Pac is a hated bastard, and the fans absolutely adore Orange Cassidy so they will be invested. Also, don’t let the base Orange Cassidy gimmick fool you, they guy can go. I’m not claiming this will be a classic, but it should be fun and entertaining. Pac needs the win coming off of Wednesday’s loss. WINNER: Pac

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara : This looks to be a really interesting match featuring two of AEW’s future stars in Sammy & Darby. Sammy has acclimated to TV so well so far and has been great, while Darby has gotten over big already with his Mikey Whipwreck/Mick Foley hybrid style. Both guys have been really impressive and will be looking to deliver on PPV. Darby previously faced Jericho and that really helped make him, and the angle coming in is really strong with Sammy injuring Darby’s neck with a skateboard attack. Both guys are really good, with a world of potential and room to grow and will be busting their asses to steal the show. You can make the argument for either man to win here, because either man winning makes sense. I won’t be surprised with Sammy winning, but I am going Darby here. WINNER: Darby Allin

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager : The longevity of Dustin Rhodes continues to amaze me, he looks great, he’s still a tremendous worker and is a great asset for AEW because he’s a sounding board and can also work with the younger guys just not as an agent but also in the ring. Jake Hager was a guy I wasn’t thrilled with AEW signing, and it had nothing to do with him being a former WWE guy, it was the fact that his post WWE run in the ring was generally shit. He’s been good in his role of the Inner Circle’s heavy, and now he finally steps into the ring for AEW. The match makes sense on several levels: first of all, Hager broke Dustin’s arm and Dustin wants revenge. Secondly, Dustin is so damn good and he will have a great shot at making Hager look good here. Finally, Hager should really win here in his debut, Dustin has a name, he’s over and can afford the loss. And while I don’t have a lot of faith in Hager, I think Dustin is good enough to lay this out and work well enough to make this good. WINNER: Jake Hager

Women’s Champion Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander : Nyla Rose dethroned Riho to win the championship, and one week later while running everyone down for not realizing this was her division, Kris Statlander arrived and made it known that she wants the championship, In 2020, the AEW women’s division has finally started to find a groove and improvement from 2019, with some good matches, better booking and the rise of Britt Baker as a heel. It felt as if they were teasing a triple threat here, but I’m thrilled they opted not to do that as three and four way matches bloated the early AEW big events. I also love that they didn’t go right back to a Riho rematch here, even if it would have worked. Rose was much improved in the last Riho match. Statlander is still young in her career but shows a lot potential. On one hand, you can make the argument that Rose losing so soon would be way too soon, but on the other hand transitioning to Statlander can also make sense if the end game is Baker as the heel champion. I won’t be surprised with either result, but I think that Rose retains here. WINNER: Nyla Rose

Tag Team Champions Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks : This one is interesting. The Bucks are EVPs and decided early on that they wouldn’t strap themselves up and instead put other teams over. Kenny was kind of in the same boat, they weren’t strapping him up right away and while he’s been good, hasn’t been “the best bout machine.” And then there’s Page, not an EVP, but he had a chance to become the first champion, failed, had good matches but wasn’t over as much as they would have liked. He was going to leave the Elite, developed a drinking problem, and then all the sudden, he and Kenny found success as a tag team and then won the championships. He and Kenny have been a great team, Page has gotten over with his give no fucks cowboy shit drinking ways and also during this time, was a dick in gloating to the Bucks about winning the championships before them. The funny thing is that there are some complaining about the match even though it’s been built to very well and knowing these four guys, should be a great one. The tease all along has been the Page heel turn, but he’s gotten so over I’m not sold on that still being the plan. To me this one is the hardest to call and I have gone back and fort on it several times. The champions feel like they still have legs and stories to tell, but the Bucks as champions also feels really right. If the champions lose, I think it will be due to Omega being to beaten down following the Pac match, and while the title change will not surprise me. I think the champions retain. WINNER: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega

MJF vs. Cody : I have absolutely adored this angle. From the initial friendship, the teases and speculation of MJF turning, the night he screwed Cody out of the title (and any future title shots), the follow up promos, the awesome lashing angle, it has all played perfectly. MJF has been on the radar for some time, gaining praise for his work as a heel and potential as a big time star. Cody’s EAW stuff has been my favorite run of his career, maximizing his positives, dropping the circus act that hurt many past matches, and becoming one of if not the best babyfaces in all of wrestling. This feud has been excellent professional wrestling throughout and I love it. They have played it about as perfectly as possible; the fans loathe MJF, they adore and support Cody, it’s a clear heel vs. face dynamic in the purest way possible. MJF is only 23, he’s shown great heel instincts so early in his career (including his MLW run) and AEW have had big plans for him since day one. This match is his moment, not just his moment to win but also his moment to deliver in a big time match on PPV where he and Cody are a big part of the draw of the show. The stage is set, the play has been written about as perfectly as possible, this is MJF’s moment, his coming out party and now he has to deliver. Cody has been so great in AEW, he’s made young guys look great, had a classic with his brother and he personally is hugely behind MJF. He will do everything in his power to make MJF a big star in this show, all MJF has to do is step up and deliver the performance of his career as the table is set for him to be cemented as a top star. WINNER: MJF

Le Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley : And finally, we come to the main event of the evening, another well built feud and match featuring Le Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley. There was some debate in making Jericho the first AEW champion, but to his credit, he’s been great and the Inner Circle has been a tremendously fun stable. What I have really loved about the feud is it’s simplicity, they haven’t tried to reinvent the wheel here. Jericho is a great heel champion, Moxley has been the fun anti-hero that caught fire and earned his way into a championship match. Jericho, of course, does everything in his power to get out of the match, including bribery and giving Moxley part of the Inner Circle and a brand new car. Moxley of course faked them out, attacked and stole the car. The Jericho retaliation was coming and Moxley not only got an ass beating, but Moxley almost lost an eye as Jericho went into a Road Warriors attacking Dusty Rhodes tribute by attacking the eye with a spike. I have greatly enjoyed this feud, I think it has been done very well, both guys feel like big stars and this feels like a properly built big time main event. So now we have to decide on a winner. On one hand, you could argue that it’s almost too soon to take the title off of Jericho, he’s been great, been a draw on PPV at the gate and for ratings, but at the same time, Moxley has also been great, is hot and has been built up so well that if you don’t pull the switch now it may feel like feel like a big missed opportunity. I won’t be surprised with either result, but if Moxley loses, they better have something spectacular planned. WINNER: Jon Moxley

