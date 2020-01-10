Csonka’s CMLL FantasticaMania 1.10.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Fuego & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI @ 8:06 via pin [**¼]

– Euforia, Luciferno, & Namajague defeated Audaz, Guerrero Maya Jr., & Yuya Uemura @ 8:45 via pin [**½]

– Soberano Jr. & Flyer defeated Negro Casas & Tiger @ 6:40 via pin [***]

– Angel de Oro, Niebra Roja, & Titan defeated Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero @ 10:25 via submission [***]

– Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, & BUSHI defeated Dulce Gardenia, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Yota Tsuji @ 10:25 via submission [***]

– OKUMURA, Barbaro Cavernario, & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Satoshi Kojima, Stuka Jr., & Caristico @ 11:35 via pin [***½]

– I am going to try and play with the review format a bit today, with less play by play, partly because I don’t know the luchas extremely well and partly because it’s only Japanese commentary and they off me no help.

– Liger arrived to share dome words for the crowd and then joined commentary.

– All of the tags during the tour are under lucha rules.

Fuego & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI : Taguchi and Fuego are a fun & wacky dancing team. Meanwhile, Mexican indie scum legend DOUKI has returned, which makes perfect sense for this tour. There was no Suzuki-gun sneak attack here, as the lads are playing by the rules (so far) tonight. Fuego and DOUKI worked the opening stretch until Suzuki-gun took control with floor brawling, and went after Fuego’s mask before isolating Taguchi. They worked a basic heat segment, keeping him grounded and working quick tags, which felt really odd being that they didn’t need to tag and that they are heels. Fuego tagged in, ran wild, danced and was quickly cut off as DOUKI picked up a near fall off of a lariat. Taguchi made the save, it broke down, and Fuego got a cradle for the win. Fuego & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI @ 8:06 via pin [**¼] This was an ok opener that was light on both action and excitement. Nothing wrong with it, but just sort of there.

Euforia, Luciferno, & Namajague vs. Audaz, Guerrero Maya Jr., & Yuya Uemura : Maya and Luciferno worked the opening stretch, working into counters and Maya controlling as the other rudos entered the fray. Namajague cut him off, they worked fun counters as Maya controlled the action. The rudos cut off Audaz and they stomped the shit out of Yuya, taking the heat with triple teams. Maya made the save, but was quickly cut off and triple teamed as he was hung in the tree of WHOA. Audaz back in and they dumped him, worked over Yuya and dumped him. Audaz and Maya flew in, ran wild and took control with dives. Yuya worked over Namajague, and the dropkick got 2. he followed with near falls off cradles, but Namajague quickly finished him with a German. Euforia, Luciferno, & Namajague defeated Audaz, Guerrero Maya Jr., & Yuya Uemura @ 8:45 via pin [**½] This was solid and a slight improvement over the opener, with Uemura showing good fire here.

Soberano Jr. & Flyer vs. Negro Casas & Tiger : For those that don’t know, Negro Casas is 60. He looks very good for his age. Casas and Soberano started things off, and they worked into counters until Casas grounded things. Soberano quickly countered out, took control but Casas quickly locked in a crossface and grounded things. Soberano escapes as Flyer & Tiger tagged in, they picked up the pace, working into counters and Flyer followed with a springboard moonsault to the floor. Casas lit up Soberano with strikes, they traded chops and Soberano followed with a RANA. He missed a dive, Casas posted him and that allowed Tiger to take control and hit a powerbomb for a near fall. Soberano fires back with a dropkick, Tiger cuts him off as Flyer hits code red for 2. He traded with Casas, hits a RANA, and Tiger dumps him as Casas hits the sated senton to the floor. Soberano follows with a tornillo press, and springboard leg drop for the win. Soberano Jr. & Flyer defeated Negro Casas & Tiger @ 6:40 via pin [***] This was a short, but good little match. I am here all day for old man Negro Casas fucking up youngsters all tour long.

Angel de Oro, Niebra Roja, & Titan vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero : Cuatrero and Oro start us off, with Oro grounding things as they trade chops. Cuatrero counters out and tags in Sanson, while Titan joins him. They work into a series of counters, Titan picks up the pace as Forastero and Roja tag in, with Roja taking control of the action. The tenchicos take control until the rudos attack on the floor. They isolate Titan, triple teams follow and they take turns working over each technico with a series of triple teams. It breaks down, Titan and Sanson trade, as Titan hits a springboard RANA. Roja follows with a tope, and we get a parade of dives as Oro hits a dropkick for 2. Sanson cuts him off with a code breaker and twister suplex for 2. Roja back in and quickly picks up the submission win. Angel de Oro, Niebra Roja, & Titan defeated Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero @ 10:25 via submission [***] This was a good and fun little sprint.

Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, & BUSHI vs. Dulce Gardenia, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Yota Tsuji : Dulce and BUSHI begin, Dulce blows kisses, they shake hands and BUSHI attacks. Dulce battles back, it breaks down as Dulce & Tanahashi take control for a very short time as LIJ cuts them off and isolate Yota. LIJ works quick tags, with Naito grounding Yota as Hiromu and BUSHI take out Dulce. Yota eventually cuts off BUSHI, Tanahashi tags in and runs wild, hits dragon screws for all and Dulce hits tope. Back in and BUSHI DDTS Dulce, Yota makes the save and work a crab Hiromu as Dulce & Tanahashi also grab submissions. LIJ fights to escape. They take control, Hiromu lariats Yota and locks on a crab and Yota taps. Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, & BUSHI defeated Dulce Gardenia, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Yota Tsuji @ 10:25 via submission [***] This was good and had some fun moments, but was rather low energy overall.

OKUMURA, Barbaro Cavernario, & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Satoshi Kojima, Stuka Jr., & Caristico : Stuka and OKUMURA begin, and works into counters as Stuka takes control. OKUMURA fires back with chops, as Caristico and Barbaro tag in. They pick up the pace as Caristico takes control, hits an enziguri and springboard RANA. Kojima & Guerrero tag in, they trade shoulder tackles and then chops. Kojima then mows him down with a tackle, but Guerrero fires back with a back elbow and more chops until Kojima dumps him. Barbaro trips up Kojima and OKUMURA & Guerrero join in for triple teams, hitting a modified AWA special. Barbaro hits the Vader bomb and then double team DDT Stuka. Caristico makes the save, Stuka hits a dive, Caristico does as well and Kojima lights up Guerrero with machinegun chops. The top rope elbow drop connects for 2. The DDT follows, but Guerrero counters back and his the corner dropkick. Kojima counters back with a cutter, and they work up top. Guerrero counters into a front superplex, and Stuka and OKUMURA trade strikes. Backbreaker by Stuka and then to the floor, hits one there as well. Back in, Stuka up to and dives to the floor onto OKUMURA. Back in, Guerrero cuts off Caristico, he fights back and takes out Barbaro, springboard arm drag on Guerrero as Kojima hits a plancha,. LUCHA KOJIMA~! It breaks down, we get dives and OKUMURA hits a cutter on Stuka for the win. OKUMURA, Barbaro Cavernario, & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Satoshi Kojima, Stuka Jr., & Caristico @ 11:35 via pin [***½] This was very good, and the best match on the show. It was a ton of fun, had a great energy to it and they had the crowd invested.

