Csonka’s CMLL FantasticaMania 1.17.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Fuego & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Luciferno & DOUKI @ 8:10 via submission [**½]

– OKUMURA, Namajague, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Stuka Jr., Flyer, & Guerrero Maya Jr. @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– EVIL, BUSHI, & Shingo defeated Audaz, Dulce Gardenia, & Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 10:50 via pin [***¼]

– Titan defeated Forastero @ 13:30 via pin [***¾]

– Satoshi Kojima & Caristico defeated Ultimo Guerrero & Barbaro Cavernario @ 11:25 via pin [***¼]

– CMLL Family Tag Tournament Third Place Match: Euforia & Soberano Jr. defeated Negro Casas & Tiger @ 8:50 via pin [***]

– CMLL Family Tag Tournament Finals: Sanson & Cuatrero defeated Angel de Oro & Niebra Roja @ 12:30 via pin [***½]

– Mavs Gillis & Chris Charlton are on commentary.

Fuego & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Luciferno & DOUKI : Fuego and DOUKI begin, locking up and working into counters as Fuego hits an arm drag. He hits another and Fuego dumps him. Taguchi tags in and Luciferno joins him. Luciferno wants a handshake and Taguchi refuses, so they trade chops as Luciferno takes control until Taguchi hits an ass attack. Luciferno powders and Fuego and DOUKI are back in, Fuego plays around and dances, hits a springboard arm drag and Luciferno is back in. DOUKI accidentally hits him, Fuego hits arm drags on both and he celebrates with Taguchi. To the floor, and the rudos run them together and post Taguchi. Back in as Luciferno takes control, putting Taguchi in the tree of WHOA and follows with the running knee strike. Fuego back in and double teams follow from the rudos. They then work over Taguchi, laying in chops and running them together. Fuego and Taguchi make the comeback with dropkicks, ass attack by Taguchi and he follows with a tope. DOUKI tries to unmask Fuego, and cradles him for 2. Fuego trips him up and the springboard splash connects for 2. He follows into an arm bar submission for the win. Fuego & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Luciferno & DOUKI @ 8:10 via submission [**½] This was a nice solid match with the loveable technicos picking up the win.

Stuka Jr., Flyer, & Guerrero Maya Jr. vs. OKUMURA, Namajague, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru : Mima Shimoda is at ringside. Kanemaru and Maya begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Kanemaru goes after the mask. They lock back up and Maya hits an arm drag. Maya takes him down and works the leg, Kanemaru counters and works a heel hook as they roll to the ropes. They work into passes, shoulder tackles follow and Maya hits a backbreaker. To the floor and back in, Flyer and Nama tag in. They trade chops, eye poke by Nama and Flyer follows with arm drags. He teases a dive as OKUMURA and Stuka trade strikes and chops, Stuka picks up the pace, hits a RANA and follows with a suicide dive. Maya & Kanemaru go back at it as Maya hits ahead scissors, and poses until Nama attacks. Flyer wipes him out and follows with a RANA until OKUMURA cuts him off. Mima trips up Stuka as OKUMURA attacks. They work up top and OKUMURA tries to unmask him, the ref breaks it up and they brawl to the floor. Back in and the rudos lay the boots to Flyer & then Maya. OKUMURA back in and Flyer is in, Nama cuts him off and tries to unmask him. The rudos triple team Flyer, make a wish and Kanemaru hits a running basement dropkick for 2. Stuka in and they attack, He fights of the rudos and runs wild. He suplexes Kanemaru on Nama, it breaks down, tope by Flyer and May dumps Nama. A suicide dive follows as they fly into the announce table as OKUMURA unmasks and cradles Stuka for the win. OKUMURA, Namajague, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Stuka Jr., Flyer, & Guerrero Maya Jr. @ 10:00 via pin [***] This was good and nicely continued the Stuka vs. OKUMURA feud for Sunday’s match.

EVIL, BUSHI, & Shingo vs. Audaz, Dulce Gardenia, & Hiroshi Tanahashi : BUSHI and Audaz begin, working into counters and BUSHI gets dumped. Tanahashi tags in and Shingo joins him. They lockup, Shingo pulls his hair and slams him down. Tanahashi follows with arm drags, and the high cross. Dulce tags in and Shingo fights off the kiss, and levels them with clotheslines. LIJ attacks and they brawl to the floor and up into the crowd. BUSHI tries to unmask Audaz as Shingo post Dulce. BUSHI stomps on his nuts and back in, Shingo grounds Tanahashi with elbow strikes. LIJ lay the boots to him and EVIL takes over. Tanahashi tries to fight out of the corner until Shingo stuns him off the ropes. He chokes him out and they then trade strikes. jab by Shingo, but Tanahashi hits twist and shout. Tag to Dulce and BUSHI joins him, taking control until he runs into Dulce’s ass and Dulce hits a high cross, He kisses BUSHI, they dance around and Dulce hits a ropewalk arm drag. EVIL in and Dulce kisses BUSHI again and follows with a RANA. Audaz in and BUSHI cuts him off with a RANA. EVIL follows with clotheslines and the broncobuster for 2. Audaz counters everything is EVIL, it breaks down as we get dives and a Tanahashi apron cannonball. Audaz attacks EVIL, and heads up top, misses the moonsault and Dulce accidentally kisses him as EVIL gets the scorpion deathlock for the win. EVIL, BUSHI, & Shingo defeated Audaz, Dulce Gardenia, & Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 10:50 via pin [***¼] This was good and fun even if LIJ winning was a given.

Titan vs. Forastero : Titan attacks with kicks, they pick up the pace and Titan hits a head scissors. The suicide dive follows and back in, Titan covers for 2. He keeps Forastero grounded, heads up top and Forastero catches the high cross and follows with a slam. Forastero connects with a back elbow, takes him up top and tries to unmask Titan. Into the tree of WHOA and Forastero follows with the dropkick and covers for 2. He starts attacking the leg, hits a superkick and follows with a corner dropkick. Back to the leg as Forastero maintains control. Forastero now delivers chops and strikes in the corner, Titan battles back with a clothesline and slowly fights to the ropes, hits an enziguri and then gets chopped down. He counters and drags Forastero to the floor and follows with a springboard moonsault. Titan is slow to follow as he favors his leg, they roll back in and Titan misses the double stomp, comes up lame and Forastero locks on a heel hook and Titan fights, and finally makes the ropes. Forastero misses a charge, Titan follows with chops and takes him up top. He follows and Forastero counters the RANA, but Titan then counters the superbomb into a RANA for 2. They trade from their knees, to their feet and light each other up. Titan counters into aback heel kick, but Forastero cuts him of with a spear and goes back to the heel hook until Titan rolls to the ropes. Titan to the apron, Forastero looks for a dead lift suplex and hits it for 2. Forastero counters the RANA into a powerbomb, he heads up top and Titan hits a desperation PELE and a sitout DVD for 2. The springboard double stomp connects and only gets 2. Titan hits another and that finally puts Forastero away. Titan defeated Forastero @ 13:30 via pin [***¾] This was really good and the best match of the tour so far as Forastero had a good gameplan, Titan was a great and resilient babyface and it was jus a blast.

Satoshi Kojima & Caristico vs. Ultimo Guerrero & Barbaro Cavernario : Cavernario and Caristico begin. They work into some back and forth, trading arm drags and Cavernario hits a RANA. More counters follow and Cavernario is dumped. Kojima & Guerrero tag in, they play to the crowd and lockup and then trade shoulder tackles and chops. Kojima takes him down, Guerrero fires back and dumps him. To the floor and Guerrero delivers chops and follows with chair shots. Cavernario attacks Caristico, and Guerrero joins in for double teams. Guerrero dropkicks him to the floor and they then double team Kojima. Caristico back in and more double teams follow until Caristico hits a RANA, Kojima back in and he and Caristico take control Suicide dive by Caristico, Kojima lays in machinegun chops on Guerrero, hits the running forearm and the top rope elbow drop connects for 2. He hits a DDT but Guerrero battles back and Kojima cuts him of with a Koji cutter. They work up top, Kojima follows him up and Guerrero counters the RANA into a superbomb for 2. Cavernario an Caristico in and they trade chops, Caristico follow with kicks and a back handspring elbow. He hits an enziguri and Cavernario does the worm but Caristico hits a high cross, head scissors and springboard arm drag. Guerrero cuts him off, Cavernario hits high cross to the floor and Guerrero and Kojima battle back in as Guerrero hits a clothesline for 2. They trade chops, lighting each other up and Kojima hits a brainbuster for 2. The lariat is blocked, but he hits it on the rebound for 2. the big running lariat finishes it. Satoshi Kojima & Caristico defeated Ultimo Guerrero & Barbaro Cavernario @ 11:25 via pin [***¼] This was build for CMLL Heavyweight champion Ultimo Guerrero vs. Satoshi Kojima on the 19th and NWA historic middleweight champion Caristico vs. Barbaro Cavernario Cuatrero on the 20th. Ultimo Guerrero & Barbaro Cavernario defeated Satoshi Kojima & Caristico won last night, they flipped the result tonight to give Kojima momentum, and while some of the early Caristico vs. Cavernario stuff was off, this was a good tag match.

Euforia & Soberano Jr. vs. Negro Casas & Tiger : Soberano and Tiger begin, they trade right away as they work into counters and Soberano hits a RANA. Casas cuts him off, follows with clotheslines and lays the boots to him. He hits corner dropkick and covers for 2. Euforia in and they trade shoulder tackles, strike and Euforia chops him down. Casas fires back, hits a lariat and covers for 2. Big boot by Euforia, Tiger in and follows with a superkick. Euforia fights back with a shoulder tackle, follows with a suplex and Tiger dumps him and follows with a dive. Soberano and Casas trade in the ring, Casas has had enough of this punk and lights him up, follows with kicks until Soberano kicks him to the floor and follows with a Fosbury flop. Tiger & Soberano brawl, Tiger cuts him off and back in, Euforia powerbombs Tiger. Casas back in and gets double teamed. They work him over in the corner, Casas make a comeback, dumping Euforia and hitting an apron senton. Soberano enziguris Tiger and the tornillo press follows. Tiger counters a head scissors into a powerbomb or 2. The brainbuster follows for 2. He delivers kicks, Soberano trips him up and follows with the springboard leg drop; the destroyer finishes it. Euforia & Soberano Jr. defeated Negro Casas & Tiger @ 8:50 via pin [***] This was good and fun, Casas looks great at age 60.

Sanson & Cuatrero vs. Angel de Oro & Niebra Roja : Oro and Roja hit dives to start us off and we’re underway. Sanson & Cuatrero battle back, they hit planchas and they all brawl on the floor. Sanson follows with chair shots and back in, they double team Roja. The double dropkick follows as Oro is in, they double press slam him and then isolate Roja. Oro hits a superkick as he and Roja rebound, clear the ring and follow with dives. Back in and Oro covers Cuatrero for 2. They trade clotheslines, dropkick by Oro and that gets 2. Cuatrero then cuts him off with a sitout DVD, Roja in and Sanson follows wit a clothesline, they trade and Rojo hits a rolling elbow for 2. Sanson & Cuatrero work double teams, hit corner kicks but Oro an Roja quickly battle back and they double team Cuatrero. Sanson attacks, and they double team Oro as Roja makes the save. Oro hits a desperation superkick, and Roja slams Sanson onto Cuatrero off the top and covers for 2. They run wild with clotheslines and then counter into double cradles for 2. They follow with la tapita but Sanson & Cuatrero escape. Sanson misses a knee strike, spills to the floor and Roja follows with a moonsault to the floor. Oro and Cuatrero trade in the ring, and Cuatrero hits the spinning rack into a powerbomb for 2. Oro counters, hits an enziguri and moonsault press for 2. Cuatrero in, Oro takes him up top and hits the avalanche rack bomb for the win. Sanson & Cuatrero defeated Angel de Oro & Niebra Roja @ 12:30 via pin [***½] Sanson & Cuatrero went from third place to second place and finally win the CMLL family tournament this year. The match was very good and fun, they played off of the rivalry between the families well and it had a really good energy to it.

