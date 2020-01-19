Csonka’s CMLL FantasticaMania 1.19.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Luciferno & Namajague defeated Audaz & Yota Tsuji @ 7:55 via pin [***]

– Soberano Jr., Flyer, & Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated Tiger, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & DOUKI @ 7:40 via pin [***]

– Angel de Oro, Niebra Roja, & Titan defeated Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero @ 12:35 via submission [***½]

– NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Stuka Jr. defeated OKUMURA @ 10:20 via pin [***¼]

– EVIL, Shingo, & BUSHI defeated Dulce Gardenia, Fuego, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 12:10 via pin [***]

– CMLL World Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Ultimo Guerrero defeated Satoshi Kojima @ 13:10 via pin [***½]

– Black Cat Memorial Match: Caristico, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tiger Mask defeated Negro Casas, Euforia, & Barbaro Cavernario @ 11:50 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Mavs Gillis & Chris Charlton are on commentary.

Luciferno & Namajague vs. Audaz & Yota Tsuji : Namajague and Yota begin, locking up and working to the mat. Namajague counters as they work to the feet. Namajague pulls the hair, but Yota takes him back down and then tackles him to the floor. Luciferno attacks and Audaz hits a springboard tornillo. He runs Luciferno into Namajague and Audaz hits a dive. They then double team Luciferno. Until Namajague pulls Luciferno to the floor. Namajague back in and Audaz hits a RANA and to the floor, Namajague cuts him off as they all spill to the floor. Back in and Luciferno works over Yota, and then he and Namajague double team Audaz. They dump him and target Audaz and lay the boots to him. Double teams follow, into the tree of WHOA and Luciferno and Namajague hit dropkicks and knee strikes. Audaz in and he’s cut off, Yota makes the save and hits shoulder tackles and a dropkick for 2. The crab follows, Luciferno makes the save, Audaz in and hits a superkick and apron PK. The corkscrew moonsault follows. Yota delivers chops until Namajague cuts him off with kicks and the German finishes it. Luciferno & Namajague defeated Audaz & Yota Tsuji @ 7:55 via pin [***] This was a good little opener with the rudos picking up a rare win as these two hadn’t had good luck so far on the tour.

Soberano Jr., Flyer, & Guerrero Maya Jr. vs. Tiger, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & DOUKI : Maya and Tiger begin, Maya takes him down and after counters hit s head scissors and follows with an arm drag. Flyer and DOUKI in, Flyer hits an arm drag and dumps DOUKI. Soberano and Kanemaru in, they work into passes as Soberano hits a 619 and follows with the Fosbury flop. It breaks down into a floor brawl. Tiger and Maya roll back in and the rudos triple team Maya. Then they isolate Flyer, triple team him and then beat down Soberano in the corner. Double dropkicks connect and Kanemaru kicks him in the face. They lay the boots to Maya, but Maya battles back with a trio of backbreakers and hits a suicide dive. Moonsault to the floor by Flyer, and Soberano hits the tornillo press.. DOUKI cuts him off and covers for 2. Soberano cuts him off with a knee strike and the springboard leg drop and sitout tombstone finishes it. Soberano Jr., Flyer, & Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated Tiger, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & DOUKI @ 7:40 via pin [***] This was a good, all action match with the technicos overcoming to pick up the win. DOUKI has taken the pin in every loss on the tour.

Angel de Oro, Niebra Roja, & Titan vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero : These two teams face off for the trio titles tomorrow night, the rudos (Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero) are the champions. Titan and Sanson begin. Titan lays n chops, they trade and Titan hits a dropkick as it immediately breaks down. They dump Cuatrero and the technicos follow with dives. Back in and Oro hits a head scissors, a RANA and dumps Cuatrero. Sanson in and Roja hits a dropkick, follows with strikes on Cuatrero and the missile dropkick connects. Titan and Cuatrero, he follows with kicks and follows with the springboard RANA. Enziguris and superkicks connect, and Titan to the floor but gets cut off and triple teamed. Back in and Oro into the tree of WHOA, dropkicks follow and they then isolate Roja. Triple teams connect and they then beat down Titan with a triple team double stomp for 2. Oro in and he’s immediately cut off, until the technicos attack and Oro hits a Sasuke special. Roja in and hits a rolling forearm for 2. He hits a RANA and moonsault to the floor. Titan in and Cuatrero follows with a tope. Forastero cuts off Titan, but Titan battles back with a Michinoku driver and he flies with a dive of the top. Oro hits a superkick and moonsault for 2. Sanson hits the spinning rack bomb for 2 as Oro kicks out. Oro battles back, they work up top and Oro hits an avalanche RANA and pendulum hold for the submission win. Angel de Oro, Niebra Roja, & Titan defeated Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero @ 12:35 via submission [***½] This was a very good and fun trios match and a great appetizer for tomorrow’s title rematch,

Champion Stuka Jr. vs. OKUMURA : Audaz and Mima Shimoda are at ringside. They trade shoulder tackles, RANA by Stuka, he heads up top and follows with a high cross to the floor. Back in and Stuka follows with arm drags, and they work into a standoff. OKUMURA hits clotheslines, they trade and OKUMURA hits the tower of London. The Michinoku driver gets 2. They trade chops, OKUMURA drops the straps as does Stuka. Stuka hits a dropkick and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and Stuka misses the apron cannonball. SPLAT. OKUMURA lays the boots to him, rolls him back in and covers for 2. He takes him up top, tries to rip off Stuka’s mask and then slams him to the mat. He goes after the mask again, the ref stops him and to the floor, OKUMURA accidentally takes out Mima as Stuka hits a head scissors. Stuka rolls Mima in and heads up top in shades of three years ago but instead flies to the floor onto OKUMURA. Back in and Stuka heads up top, OKUMURA cuts him off and follows him up. OKUMURA then crotches him and follows with the superplex for 2. OKUMURA unmasks Stuka and cradles him for 2. OKUMURA argues with the ref, Stuka re-masks and follows with a slam, heads up top and the top rope splash connects but OKUMURA rolls through and covers for 2. Mima in, and Stuka suplexes her onto OKUMURA. The top rope splash finishes it. Champion Stuka Jr. defeated OKUMURA @ 10:20 via pin [***¼] This was good and played well off of the set up they did earlier in the tour with Stuka retaining and getting revenge.

EVIL, Shingo, & BUSHI vs. Dulce Gardenia, Fuego, & Ryusuke Taguchi : EVIL and Dulce begin. EVIL trips up Dulce and starts by attacking the hair. Dulce battles back, hits a springboard arm drag and poses. Fuego and Shingo are in, Fuego fakes the handshake and hits a head scissors and dances before hitting a springboard arm drag. Shino is not pleased, Taguchi in and works over Shingo and Shingo cuts him off, runs him into Dulce’s ass and does the save to Fuego. Shingo drops Dulce with a jab, crotches him off the ropes and dumps him and then posts him. EVIL crotches Taguchi off the post and LIJ continues to control. Back in and Shingo isolates Taguchi and tags in BUSHI. LIJ beats down the technicos, EVIL in and the clothesline and suplex connect for 2. EVIL avoids an ass attack, counters another and then kicks Taguchi in the ass. Taguchi battles back with a sliding as attack, Dulce tags in and Shingo joins him but wants no part of Dulce’s shenanigans. Dulce dances with him, hits a ropewalk arm drag and dropkick. Shingo cuts him off and tosses him across the ring. BUSHI in and Dulce begs off, Dulce battles back on BUSHI & Shingo, kisses BUSHI and dumps Shingo and poses. Fuego in and follows with the springboard splash. The cradle follows for 2. Fuego dumps BUSHI and follows with a tope. Dulce hits a moonsault to the floor as Taguchi hits a plancha. Back in and Fuego moonsaults into BUSHI’s feet. Dulce in and accidentally kisses Taguchi. BUSHI mists Dulce and the BUSHI roll finishes Fuego. EVIL, Shingo, & BUSHI defeated Dulce Gardenia, Fuego, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 12:10 via pin [***] This was fun with the shenanigans of the technicos playing well off of the straight laced LIJ trio.

Champion Ultimo Guerrero vs. Satoshi Kojima : Taguchi & Luciferno are at ringside as the seconds. They lockup and Kojima grounds things. Guerrero escapes to his feet and they lockup, working to the ropes and Guerrero delivers chops. They trade shoulder tackles, chops and light each other up. Kojima hits a shoulder tackle, but Guerrero then sunset flips him for 2. To the floor as Guerrero delivers chops, and they fight up and into the crowd. Guerrero controls, back to ringside and up into another part of the crowd. Guerrero lays in chops, and then hits a lariat. Back down to ringside, Guerrero posts Kojima and in the ring, Guerrero lays in machinegun chops. Kojima fires up and he hits machinegun chops. The corner forearm follows he heads up top and the elbow drop connects for 2. The Kojima DDT follows and to the apron, Kojima hits an apron DDT. Kojima then hits a plancha, and back in, Guerrero fights off the Koji cutter and hits a backbreaker for 2. Guerrero hits the broncobuster, but Kojima battles back into a Koji cutter. They work up top, and Guerrero counters into the Guerrero special for 2. Kojima fights him off and hits the brainbuster for 2. Kojima follows with chops, back up top and Kojima’s RANA is blocked and he then counters the superbomb into the RANA for 2. He fires up and hits a lariat for 2. Guerrero counters back with a desperation lariat and that gets 2. Kojima fights to his feet, they trade and Guerrero hits a sitout powerbomb for 2. Guerrero takes him up top, follows and the Guerrero special connects for the win. Champion Ultimo Guerrero defeated Satoshi Kojima @ 13:10 via pin [***½] This was a really good match between two certified hall of famers, delivering a good story and making the most of everything they did. I love my legends.

Negro Casas, Euforia, & Barbaro Cavernario vs. Caristico, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tiger Mask : Caristico and Cavernario begin. They play to the crowd and work into counters, Caristico hits kicks as Cavernario does the worm. Caristico dumps him as Euforia and Tanahashi tag in. They lock up and Euforia hits a shoulder tackle. He hits another until Tanahashi battles back with a high cross. Tanahashi hits the snap mare, hip toss but Euforia dumps him. Tiger & Casas in, they trade kicks and strikes as Tiger takes control. Casas avoids the charge, and then grounds Tiger. Tiger fights to his feet, hits the backbreaker but Casas fights back with head butt. The rudos take control, triple teaming Caristico and then dumping him and attacking Tanahashi. They dump him and take control, triple teaming Tiger and hitting a modified AWA special. Cavernario is fought off by Tiger, Caristico in and Tanahashi as well as it breaks down. Tiger bomb on Cavernario, Caristico in and Euforia attacks him. He battles back with a head scissors, arm drags and a step up arm drag/head scissors combo. He and Tiger hit suicide dives. Tanahashi & Casas trade in the ring, dragon screw by Tanahashi, hits sling blade and Euforia makes the save. Caristico flies in, runs wild and Tiger up top and dives onto Euforia. Caristico flies and takes out Cavernario. Tanahashi high fly flows Casas and that’s all. Caristico, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tiger Mask defeated Negro Casas, Euforia, & Barbaro Cavernario @ 11:50 via pin [***¼] This was the final build for tomorrow’s Caristico vs. Cavernario title match, and was a good and fun main event as we pay our early tribute to Black Cat.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 83. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news breakdown (AEW’s TV Deal, Scurll, NWA), review the latest between AEW & NXT, and then Larry reflects on his difficult 2019. The show is approximately 89–minutes long. * Intro

* Quick News Breakdown (AEW’s TV Deal, Scurll, ROH/NJPW/NWA): 4:00

* AEW Dynamite (1.15.20) Review: 21:02

* NXT TV (1.15.20) Review: 47;45

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:10:00

* Larry Reflects on His Difficult 2019 & Shares Some Thank Yous: 1:18:25 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play Buy me a coffee

