Csonka’s CMLL FantasticaMania 1.20.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mavs Gillis & Chris Charlton are on commentary; Korakuen Hall is sold out for today’s show.

Fuego & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI : The Suzuki-gun lads have been very unsuccessful on this tour with DOUKI eating a ton of pins so they attack right away until Fuego battles back with arm drags and dances. Taguchi and DOUKI in, he takes control as Fuego calls the plays but gets repeatedly run into Taguchi’s ass as DOUKI takes control. Kanemaru in and the rudos take control, as Kanemaru hits abasement dropkick. They dump Taguchi, attack Fuego and double teams follow for 2. Taguchi back in and DOUKI beats him down, grounding things. Kanemaru attacks as DOUKI works over Fuego, rips at his mask and Taguchi makes the save until Kanemaru rakes his eyes. Suzuki-gun maintains control until the technicos hit head scissors and follow with topes. Back in and Fuego heads up and the moonsault eats knees. The DOUKI lariat follows for 2. Fuego battles back and taps him with an arm bar. Fuego & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI @ 7:32 via submission [**¾] This was a standard opener with the technicos winning again as Suzuki-gun floundered; a rough tour for them.

Tiger Mask vs. Tiger : Tiger attacks right away, lays the boots to Tiger Mask and beats him down in the corner. He follows with a superkick, and follows with a corkscrew dive. Back in and Tiger maintains control, grounds Tiger Mask until Tiger Mask counters out. Tiger takes him back down, goes after his mask and the ref breaks it up. Tiger follows with kicks, Tiger Mask fires back and Tiger low blows him. Tiger Mask dumps him and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Tiger fires back, but Tiger Mask hits a crucifix bomb for 2. Tiger Mask up top and misses the splash. Tiger rolls into a deathlock and Tiger Mask fights, making the ropes. Tiger attacks the knee with kicks and hits an enziguri, covering for 2. Tiger Mask cuts him of with a backbreaker, tiger driver and that gets 2. The tiger suplex finishes it. Tiger Mask defeated Tiger @ 7:00 via pin [**¾] They didn’t click all that well, but it was solid enough as they shared a moment post match. I was disappointed that I didn’t get grumpy Tiger Mask here.

Flyer, Audaz, y Guerrero Maya Jr., vs. Euforia, Luciferno, y Namajague : Maya & Namajague begin, the rudos then tease walking away but Namajague is back in. Maya hits arm drags, Namajague pokes the eyes and the rudos attack, rushing the ring and working over Maya. They triple team him, into the tree of WHOA and they continue to control. Flyer in and he’s triple teamed, Audaz in and they beat him down with triple teams and Flyer reenters the match. They kick his ass and Maya makes the save but gets dumped. Flyer makes the comeback, until Euforia powerbombs him to the post. Audaz back in, he makes the comeback and Euforia attacks his team mate for accidentally chopping him. Flyer hits a high cross, RANA and Maya head scissors Luciferno and follows with the backbreaker. Arm drags and backbreakers follow, it breaks down and they work into wacky pin attempts. Flyer & Audaz battle back, Luciferno and Namajague strategize and get run together anyway. Maya then RANAs Euforia for 2. Chops and the dropkick connect as Maya hits a suicide cannonball. Top by Audaz and Luciferno styles clashes Flyer for 2. Flyer cuts him off and hits the springboard leg drop for the win. Flyer, Audaz & Guerrero Maya Jr., defeated Euforia, Luciferno, & Namajague @ 8:10 via pin [***] This was a good, fun, but at times wacky trios match, and I enjoyed it.

EVIL, Shingo, y BUSHI vs. Dulce Gardenia, Hiroshi Tanahashi, y Yuya Uemura : Dulce is still infatuated with Shingo; Shingo wants no part of him. Dulce tries to kiss BUSHI right away, they pose and BUSHI lays the boots to him. Dulce loves BUSHI, they work into counters and Dulce dances with him until BUSHI dumps him on the ropewalk. Dulce fires back, EVIL in and attacks, Tanahashi in and they dump EVIL and double dropkick BUSHI. Yuya in and lays the boots to BUSHI, follows with strikes until BUSHI hits a dropkick. BUSHI follows with a slam, lays the boots to him and Shingo tags in. They trade chops and Shingo levels him and follows with a suplex for 2. EVIL in and he continues to punish this youngster, picking up near falls. Yuya fires back, EVIL no sells him until Yuya hits a desperation dropkick. Tanahashi tags in and huts forearms, dumps BUSHI & Shingo, and dragon screws EVIL. One for BUSHI and then one for Shingo. He cuts off EVIL and Dulce tags in. He straddles BUSHI and tries to kiss him, LIJ fights him off but Dulce kisses BUSHI. EVIL fights him off until Tanahashi attacks and Dulce makes Tanahashi kiss EVIL. Dulce kisses the ref and then EVIL. Dulce kisses Yuya to tag him in, Shingo tags in and starts mauling Yuya and hits clotheslines. Yuya battles back with a suplex and the crab follows, Dulce hits a tope and Yuya gets the crab, but Shingo escapes, and LIJ triple teams Yuya. Tanahashi makes the save, is dumped and Shingo gets kissed by Dulce. Yuya cradles him for 2. The crowd loves this so much, dropkick by Yuya and an overhead suplex gets 2. Shingo fires back, they trade and Shingo hits the Saito suplex for 2. The pumping bomber ends Yuya’s life. EVIL, Shingo, y BUSHI defeated Dulce Gardenia, Hiroshi Tanahashi, y Yuya Uemura @ 11:30 via pin [***½] This was really good, the closing stretch was great and the Dulce stuff was over huge

Satoshi Kojima, Soberano Jr., y Stuka Jr. vs. Ultimo Guerrero, Negro Casas, y OKUMURA : Mima Shimoda is at ringside. Stuka and OKUMURA begin with OKUMURA looking to work the arm until Stuka counters out. They work into counters and end in a standoff. Casas and Soberano in, they play to the crowd, trade and Soberano cuts him off with kicks and to the floor, hits a 619. Back in as Kojima & Guerrero tag in. They lock up and trade shoulder tackles and then chops. Kojima finally takes him down, but Guerrero cuts him off as OKUMURA clears the ring. They triple team Kojima, Stuka in and they attack him, dispatch him. Soberano in and is dropkicked to the floor by Guerrero. They isolate Kojima, more triple teams follow and Soberano flies in wit a RANA. The technicos battle back and Soberano monkey flips Stuka onto OKUMURA on the floor. Kojima and Guerrero back in, Kojima follows with machinegun chops, some for Casas and then OKUMURA as well. Guerrero battles back until Kojima hits a DDT, koji cutter but Guerrero cuts him off, they work up top and the Guerrero special gets 2. Stuka & Casas trade, backbreaker by Stuka, follows with arm drags and Soberano and OKUMURA are in. Soberano hits a RANA, arm drags and Kojima hits a plancha. Sasuke special by Soberano as Stuka spinebusters Casas. Casa counters the top rope splash into the la casita for the win. Ultimo Guerrero, Negro Casas, y OKUMURA defeated Satoshi Kojima, Soberano Jr., y Stuka Jr. @ 11:15 via pin [***¼] This was good and fun, with Casas picking up the win on the final night of the tour, which I loved.

CMLL National 6-Man Tag Championship Match: Champions Sanson, Cuatrero, y Forastero vs. Angel de Oro, Niebla Roja, y Titan : Titan and Cuatrero start us off, working into counters with Cuatrero grounding things. He works for an arm bar, Titan counters out and picks up the pace, hits an arm drag and we get a standoff. Forastero and Roja in. They work into passes, Roja hits superkicks and a head scissors. Titan follows with a RANA to the floor, but Sanson cuts off Roja and the champions follow with triple teams. They then work over Oro, Titan in and he’s quickly triple teamed, and grounded. The champions run wild and cover for 2. They try to take of Titan’s mask, trap him in the tree of WHOA and follow with dropkicks. The champions isolate Roja, Oro flies in and makes the save, hits a dive and Titan hits a suicide dive, Roja is cut off by Sanson and Sanson hits a suicide dive. They brawl on the floor, back in and Titan hits a dropkick and cradle until Cuatrero stops that. Titan runs Sanson & Cuatrero together, follow with clotheslines, an enziguri and high cross. Titan hits a head scissors and Roja and Cuatrero trade chops. Roja hits a superkick, and the rocking chair submission is stopped as Cuatrero makes the ropes. He gets it anyway, Sanson in and Oro ct shim off, hits a lionsault and covers for 2. He follows with clotheslines, they trade and the dropkick gets 2 on Cuatrero. Oro hits a Michinoku driver, but Cuatrero counters back into a sitout powerbomb for 2. Titan in and brawls with Forastero, Forastero takes control until Titan counters into a superkick, they trade, leg lariat by Titan and Roja in, makes the save and we get chair shots from the champions. Titan hits an enziguri and moonsault to the floor. It breaks down, the champions double team Oro and the Dinamita catapult finishes things. Champions Sanson, Cuatrero, y Forastero defeated Angel de Oro, Niebla Roja, y Titan @ 14:30 via pin [***] This was good and they did a lot of fun stuff but I felt the finish was really flat.

NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship Match: Champion Caristico vs. Barbaro Cavernario : And here we have the final match of the tour. Euforia & Stuka Jr. are the seconds. Cavernario attacks with strikes right away, rips off Caristico’s mask but he has a second on. Caristico RANAs him to the floor and follows with a tope. Cavernario cuts him off and lays him out, heads up top and hits the huge splash to the floor. Back in and Cavernario follows with kicks and covers for 2. Cavernario undoes a buckle pad, follows with a cradled suplex and covers for 2. The Vader bomb connects for 2. Caristico fires back but Cavernario hits the big boot. Caristico counters the buckle bomb into a RANA and sends Cavernario into the exposed buckles. The 619 and RANA connects and the slingshot RANA to the floor follows that. Back in and Caristico hits head scissors, and arm drags. He follows with a suicide dive, hits another and then hits a tope con hello! Caristico now follows with a run up high cross to the floor. Back in and Caristico covers for 2. The RANA into a cradle also gets 2. Caristico gets a cradle for 2. Cavernario finally cuts him off and does the worm. He dumps Caristico and follows with a suicide dive. Cavernario then hits a step up high cross to the floor. Back in and Cavernario covers for 2. The gourd buster follows and Cavernario hits the Vader bomb for 2. Caristico fires back and hits a stunner for 2. Caristico heads up top and the moonsault eats feet, but he rebounds and hits the running destroyer for 2. Cavernario counters la mistica into a destroyer for a good near fall. Cavernario then counters into la mistica but Caristico makes the ropes. Caristico is down, selling the arm, and Cavernario locks on la Cavernaria but Caristico counters into a cover for 2. Cavernario up top and Caristico pops up into a Spanish fly for 2. La mistica follows and Cavernario taps. Champion Caristico defeated Barbaro Cavernario @ 16:15 via submission [****] This was a great, throw everything at the wall style main event to close out the tour. Both guys busted their asses, the closing stretch was great and it delivered my favorite match on the tour overall.

– All the lucha lads hit the ring and take photos before they make big bank selling all their shit to the sold out crowd.

