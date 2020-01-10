Csonka’s Impact Bash at the Brewery 2020 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Bash at the Brewery 2020 event, which features oVe vs. Tessa Blanchard, Cage. Rich Swann & Willie Mack, the North vs. The Rascalz, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Fallah Bahh vs. Kongo Kong : This isn’t a pretty match on paper, but the good news is that Fallah Bahh is fucking awesome. Kong doesn’t do much for me, and his time in Impact didn’t help that, but I have seen some good work from him on the indies, so hopefully we get that here. Bahh is great, the crowds love him and I think that he will deliver here. Since Kong is now playing the special guest role, and Bahh is the regular and over big with Impact crowds, he should pick up the win here. WINNER: Fallah Bahh

Michael Elgin vs. Joey Rya : Elgin was the best and most consistent in-ring performer for Impact in 2019 and always delivers, but he’ll have a challenge here with famous dick wrestler Joey Ryan. Ryan is far from a bad wrestler, but he is pretty much all gimmick these days. And fair play to him, he makes money doing it and some people actually love it. This feels like a night off for Elgin, since he has a major PPV match on Sunday, which I can understand. Hopefully when Ryan wants Elgin to touch his dick, Big Mike rips it off and beats him to death with it. WINNER: Michael Elgin

Shera vs. Rhino : I always try to be as honest as possible with you guys, so I have to tell you that I think this looks like absolute shit on paper. After all these years, Shera is still a bad professional wrestler with a great look. I keep waiting for him to get better, it never happens, but we can thank Sony Six for his continued existence. And then you have Rhino, in a way I can respect him turning down a big payday to sit on his ass in catering to instead, go to work somewhere else for less money and do what he loves. But Rhino isn’t any good anymore, despite what bullshit Callis tries to sell you on commentary. Also, when you have poor matches with Elgin, that’s all I need to know about what you have left. I’m hoping that this one is short and think Rhino picks up the win here. WINNER: Rhino

Taya vs. Jordynne Grace : This was originally set as the Knockouts title match at Hard to Kill, that was until Impact decided to have ODB pin Taya on TV and then add her to the match. It was nice that Impact was throwing her some work following the fire in her food truck, but feel adding her to a PPV match that had a natural full circle build to Grace overcoming loss and coming back to face Taya was very silly and subtraction by addition. I really wish they would have done the tree-way on this show. I think Taya has done very well as champion, Grace is a great challenger and this has potential to be good. Unfortunately, Impact seems to only know how to book Taya in one way, so I see a Taya special here (because it seems like that’s every Taya match for the last few months) where she gets DQ’d or counted out to give Grace the win. WINNER: Jordynne Grace

RVD vs. Eddie Edwards : Eddie Edwards has been really good in 2019, mostly occupied with Ace Austin and his wife banging, but still having quality matches throughout the year. I have full faith in Edwards busting his ass here to deliver something good, but I don’t have the same faith in RVD. I do like douchey, heel RVD. I think he’s entertaining with the new act, but I just have a big disconnect with his in ring, which hasn’t been good despite what Don Callis tries to sell you. I don’t have high hopes for this one but will be happy to be wrong if it’s good. I think RVD takes this one, but at the same time, I wouldn’t be shocked if RVD ends up losing by DQ. WINNER: RVD

Ace Austin vs. Wentz : I like the idea of this match, both guys are good and should deliver in the ring, On top of that, Austin is facing Trey of the Rascalz at Hard to Kill, so he’ll look to get a mental advantage over Trey by taking out one of his buddies. I think Wentz is really good, and so I am looking forward to this one. Austin isn’t losing the championship ahead of the PPV, so I see Austin sneaking away with the win following the loaded forearm shot… although I‘d really love to see him pick up a clean win after already beating Dez last month. WINNER: Ace Austin

The North vs. The Rascalz : The North have been really great as tag team champions and have done a good job of filling the void following LAX’s exit. The Rascalz are always fun, and while this isn’t he best tag team out of the trio, I fully expect the Rascalz to deliver the goods here. I think that this has the chance to be one of if not the best matches on the show, because both teams always deliver and I think they all have chips on their shoulders because LAX was so loved. I am really looking forward to this and see the North picking up a big win here. WINNERS: The North

oVe vs. Tessa Blanchard, Cage, Rich Swann & Willie Mack : I really like this main event, as I think that this has the chance to be one of if not the best matches on the show. This is our final piece of the Sami vs. Tessa build for Hard to Kill and an extension of the long running Tessa & friends vs. oVe feud, only this time Tessa has kicked the ECW geeks to the curb and assembled a much better team with Cage, Rich Swann & Willie Mack. I know that not everyone is a fan of Sami and his band of merry men, but oVe works really well together in these multi-man patches with Sami as the leader, Fulton as the muscle, and Jake & Dave as the regular tag team. They just work. Tessa is really good and the most over act in the company, Cage thrives in chaos when he can toss people around, Mack is amazingly charismatic and always delivers, and Swann is the only one close to Elgin in terms of delivering the best in ring for the company in 2019. This one has all kinds of potential, and I think with the right layout and timeframe given, that they deliver. I see oVe taking this one to put more heat on Sami heading into Sunday’s PPV clash with Tessa. WINNERS: oVe

