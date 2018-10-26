Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.25.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sami Callihan defeated Trevor Lee @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Champions LAX defeated The Heavenly Bodies @ 5:55 via pin [***]

– Rohit Raju defeated Gama Singh @ 1:55 via DQ [NR]

– Killer Kross & Moose defeated KM & Fallah Bahh @ 9:25 via submission [**¾]

– Su Yung defeated Kiera Hogan @ 4:50 via pin [**½]

– Impact World Title Match: Champion Johnny Impact defeated Fenix @ 14:20 via pin [****]

– Scarlett arrives and sits on the stage.

Sami Callihan vs. Trevor Lee : Jake & Dave are at ringside. Sami attack before the bell and beats down Lee. Lee quickly fires back with a dropkick, lays in chops and Jake trips him up allowing Sami to hit a clothesline. Sami then lays the boots to him, they trade strikes and Lee follows with kicks and then runs into a DVD and Sami covers for 2 and then grounds the action. Lee fights to his feet, but Sami pulls the hair and hits a draping flatliner for 2. Sami says it’s time to send a message and yells at Dave for ogling Scarlett allowing Lee to cradle him for 2. Lee fights off the Crists and hits a moonsault to the floor. Back in and the double stomp follows. Jake stuns Lee off the ropes and the cactus driver finishes Lee. Sami Callihan defeated Trevor Lee @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid match to continue Sami’s momentum and set up the post match angle, which came off well.

– Cage arrives and takes the bat from Sami and Sami begs off. Cage hands him the bat back then hits an F5. The Crists save Sami from drill claw.

– Kings pissed he can’t get at Konnan or LAX. But he has a plan.

– Gama Singh prepares for his match as he makes Rohit Raju massage him prior to their match.

.@GR8GamaSingh is having his opponent tonight @HakimZane prepare him for their match. Is this some kind of lesson for Raju? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/X7YVcr3gLv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 26, 2018

– Eli Drake arrives and Callis says he can’t be out here due to his lawsuit against the company. Drake threatens him and takes over on commentary.

Champions LAX vs. The Heavenly Bodies : Santana takes immediate control, hitting a springboard high cross and arm drags. Ortiz tags in and LAX work double teams and work over the Bodies. The Bodies battle back and take LAX to the floor for some brawling. Back in and they cover Ortiz for 1. They then work quick tags and double teams, covering for 2. Ortiz fights them off and tags in Santana. He takes control, hits an enziguri and running kick. The dive follows. Double teams follow and LAX runs wild and the cover gets 2. Santana fights off the Bodies, but they quickly fight back and hit a Michinoku driver/top rope splash combo. The Bodies take Santana up top and Ortiz is back to make the save with a powerbomb and the street sweeper finishes things. Champions LAX defeated The Heavenly Bodies @ 5:55 via pin [***] This was short, but good and fun overall with LAX continuing to roll.

– Tessa confronts Taya for her comments last week. Tessa says she didn’t need shortcuts and will put the title on the line and beat Taya again next week. Taya accepts.

.@Tess_Blanchard insists she can beat @TheTayaValkyrie no matter the circumstance and she plans to do that in a Knockouts Championship match NEXT WEEK. See you next Thursday… #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/sun65zOGdh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 26, 2018

– Konnan praises LAX and they run into Sydal & Page. Sydal talks his enlightened bullshit and Konnan accuses him of taking hallucinogens but respects how he stepped up to them. LAX is not impressed.

.@findevan and @OfficialEGO have achieved a higher plane of knowledge and they feel like that's led them to the IMPACT Tag Team Championships. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/RuURvr8tc8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 26, 2018

– Moose hits on McKenzie and then discusses he and Kross’ match with KM & Bahh. Kross runs them down and says he’ a freight train of annihilation.

– We get a fun Fenix video package.

You can't help but root for @ReyFenixMx after this AMAZING feature on him. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/EYNgNZVFap — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 26, 2018

– Rich Swann & Willie Mack down some drinks and it breaks down into some friendly banter. Willie Mack wants to face Swann next week in his singles debut match.

Rohit Raju vs. Gama Singh : Singh puts himself over as one of the greatest of all time, naming all of the greats he has defeated in his career. Singh shoves Raju around and Raju doesn’t want to face him. Singh gets a side headlock, pulls the hair and punches Raju. Singh rakes the eyes, but Raju refuses to hit him. Singh slaps Raju repeatedly and a new Desi guy arrives and attacks Raju for the DQ. This dude is apparently Raju’s new partner. Rohit Raju defeated Gama Singh @ 1:55 via DQ [NR] Get the fuck out of here with this Gama Singh & Desi Hit Squad bullshit, it all sucks.

– Johnny Impact puts over Fenix as a talented performer and friend. But tonight they face off for the championship, and while Fenix is inspiring, Impact will fight with all he has to keep his title.

.@TheRealMorrison and @ReyFenixMx may be family, but sometimes family fights – and Johnny plans to come out on top in the main event. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/UyNdW7LmxR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 26, 2018

– Scarlett is in a bathtub watching horribly embarrassing “fan talent auditions.”

KM & Fallah Bahh vs. Killer Kross & Moose : Moose and KM brawl to begin, with KM controlling until Moose rakes the eyes and tags in Kross. They battle back and forth until Bahh tags in and hits a corner splash. Bahh looks for a steamroller KM hits one and them Bahh follows. They now work over Moose and Bahh hits a people’s foot stomp. KM then takes out Kross & Moose with a tope. Kross’ back is bleeding as Bahh hits a high cross from the apron onto Moose & Kross. Back in and Kross fires up and Moose cuts off Bahh, allowing Kross to attack. Moose tags in and follows with ground and pound on Bahh. Bahh fires back and hits the running cross body. Moose now bites Bahh, tags in Kross and he follows with knee strikes on Bahh. The arm bar follows, but Bahh makes the ropes. Moose back in and follows with kicks. Moose lays in strikes, Bahh answers back, and hits a belly to belly. Kross in and knocks KM to the floor. Bahh hits the Samoan drop, but Eddie Edwards attacks Moose and drags him to the back. Tag to KM and Bahh gets posted, allowing Kross to choke out KM for the win. Killer Kross & Moose defeated KM & Fallah Bahh @ 9:25 via submission [**¾] This was pretty good, Bahh is a ton of fun, Kross looked like a beast, and Moose vs. Edwards continues. As a whole segment, this was good stuff.

– Moose & Eddie brawl onto the roof of the building. Moose lays in kendo shots and tries to toss Eddie off the roof, but Eddie stops him. Eddie rakes the eyes and gets the kendo and beats on Moose, who runs away.

– We get a flashback to 2008 where Joe, Styles, Nash, & Sting battled and the Main Event Mafia attacked Joe & Styles post match.

– Jordynne Grace is coming soon.

– Eddie thanks Kenny for always being there for him. Alisha arrives and calls him crazy. He kisses her and leaves.

Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan : Allie is at ringside. Yung is out alone. Hogan attacks during Yung’s entrance and runs wild to begin. The RANA follows and then she connects with a running kick for 2. Yung stuns her off the ropes and follows with kicks and a draping neck breaker for 2. Yung gets her glove but Hogan fights her off, hits clotheslines and a superkick. Yung fires back with palm strikes and they fight to the ramp. Allie saves Hogan and then gets afraid and backs away and runs. Hogan fires back but back in and Yung hits the draping pedigree and panic switch or the win. Su Yung defeated Kiera Hogan @ 4:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, which was more about advancing the new Allie character, and likely rematch with Yung.

Impact World Title Match: Champion Johnny Impact vs. Fenix : They start off playfully and then lock up, working into counters, and then pick up the pace, Impact hits a head kick and they work into a stand off. They lock up, Impact looks to ground the action but Fenix counters and they work into another stand off. They trade chops and strikes, they tease flying attacks, Fenix hits an enziguri and Fenix hits a running springboard high cross or 2. Impact cuts him off wit ha Russian leg sweep, and follows with a disaster kick. Post break and Fenix gets a cradle for 2 but Impact transitions into the crossface. Fenix fights to his feet and hits a jawbreaker. They work up top and Fenix hits the SUPER RANA for a good near fall. Impact to the floor and Fenix fires up and Impact cuts off the dive with a standing Spanish fly for 2. Impact takes Fenix to the corner, follow with strikes but Fenix lays in chops and follows with a bridging German for 2. Impact hits the dropkick, running knee and standing shooting star press for 2. Impact heads up top and rolls through on the elbow, but then hits moonlight drive and that gets 2. Fenix fires back with kicks and hits the springboard head butt and heads up top and hits another and that gets 2. Fenix follows with a rolling elbow, chops, and takes impact up top. Impact fires back with kicks and a Fenix counters the tornado DDT and hits a leaping spin kick. Takes impact up top, but Impact counters the muscle buster with a tornado DDT and starship pain finishes Fenix. Champion Johnny Impact defeated Fenix @ 14:20 via pin [****] While it lacked in terms of drama and Fenix having a real chance of winning, this was a great main event that was a ton of fun and filled with some spectacular athleticism and establishing Impact as a strong babyface champion that will defend against anyone.

– Post match, the OGz arrive and attack Fenix. They beat the shit out of him in a 3 on 1 beat down. Homicide has the ghetto fork but Pentagon arrives and runs them off.

– Killer Kross is backstage and talks about people calling him crazy, which offends him. he was talking to Johnny Impact, who he had laid out.

– NEXT WEEK:

* Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya

* Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack

* Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Matt Sydal & Ethan Page

– End scene.

