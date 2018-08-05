Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax 28 Night 15 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– A Block Match: YOSHI–HASHI defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 8:34 via DQ [DUD]

– A Block Match: Hangman Page defeated Minoru Suzuki @ 12:10 via pin [***]

– A Block Match: Jay White defeated Togi Makabe @ 10:21 via pin [**½]

– A Block Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Michael Elgin @ 16:15 via pin [****]

– A Block Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL @ 18:34 via pin [****]

YOSHI–HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale : Fale so far is the only man not pinned or submitted so far on the G1. Loa is out with him. HASHI tries to fire up right away, Loa trips him up and Fale clotheslines him to the floor. Loa then attacks because we haven’t seen that before. Fale follows and whips him to the barricade. We get a countout tease, HASHI makes it backing and Fale keeps control, stomping away on HASHI’s injured arm. HASHI finally takes out the knee and hits the running blockbuster. He follows with chops, heads up top and hits another blockbuster for 2. Fale fights off the fisherman’s buster, and mows HASHI down and hits the splash for 2. HASHI fights off the grenade and hits a lariat for 2. HASHI up top and Loa distracts him. HASHI back up top and Fale cuts him off but HASHI runs him into Loa and cradles him for 2. The spin kick follows, Fale misses the sit-down splash on the sunset flip counter. Loa in and HASHI fights him off. HASHI hits a running meteora and locks on an arm bar. Tonga arrives and runs in for the chair attack and DQ. YOSHI–HASHI defeated Bad Luck Fale @ 8:34 via DQ [DUD] The dirt fucking worst.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Hangman Page : Page attacks, taking the fight to Suzuki. He takes out Desperado as they brawl up he ramp and into the crowd. Page then wipes them out with a moonsault off of the stage. Back in and Suzuki attacks with a wristlock. They brawl back to the floor with Suzuki taking control. Back into the crowd they go and Suzuki attacks with a chair. Suzuki now beats on him with the barricades. Suzuki bullies the ref, Page makes his way back ringside and Suzuki continues to kick his ass. Back in they go and Suzuki lays in knee strikes. Page hits a desperation lariat and both men are down. Page now fires up with strikes, follows with clotheslines and a dropkick and Suzuki is down. The bridging pump handle slam gets 2. But Suzuki is pissed now. He starts lighting up Page with strikes, and the PK follows for 2. Suzuki now works an arm bar, but Page makes the ropes. He slaps Page around, and Page fires up and lays in strikes. They trade, Suzuki calls him on and Page spits at him and calls Suzuki an asshole. Suzuki just starts ruining his day with vicious strikes. Suzuki counters the buckshot lariat and gets the sleeper; Page fights off the Gotch and hits a rolling elbow and superkick. To the apron they go and back in and Page hits the buckshot lariat. Page looks for rite of passage, Suzuki counters into the choke. Page fights, and counters the Gotch into rite of passage for the HUGE win! Hangman Page defeated Minoru Suzuki @ 12:10 via pin [***] This was a good, hard-hitting, back and forth match and a huge win and vote of confidence for Page from NJPW. Don’t underestimate how big these Page wins over Makabe & Suzuki are.

Jay White vs. Togi Makabe : Makabe charges but runs into uppercuts and chops from White. Makabe cuts him off and they work to the floor and White sends him to the barricade and then posts him. White then slams him to the barricade & apron repeatedly. White rolls him back in and talks shit to Makabe. White talks shit and slaps Makabe around. Makabe gets pissed and they trade strikes. Makabe hits the powerslam and follows with clotheslines and mounted strikes in the corner. The lariat follows for 2. The northern lights follows for 2. White fires back with chops and the Saito suplex. The twister suplex follows for 2. White lays in big forearm strikes, follows with chops, and Makabe keeps firing up. White keeps laying in strikes, hits a lariat and another, but Makabe won’t go down. They trade clotheslines and White hits the complete shot and dead lift German. Makabe rebounds back up and hits a lariat for the double down. Makabe takes White up top and looks for a spider German, White fights, but Makabe hits the overhead toss. White uses the ref as a shield, but Makabe counters blade runner with a German and lariat for 2. Makabe up top and the king kong knee drop misses. White to the floor and gets a chair for more of the same old shit. Makabe lariats the chair into White’s face. Ref bump. Chair shot by White. Blade runner finishes it. Jay White defeated Togi Makabe @ 10:21 via pin [**½] I was really enjoying that and thought that they were working towards a very good match. And then, it broke down into the same closing stretch as every other Jay White match, and it’s simply diminishing returns at this point. Is it really difficult to have the guy you’re pushing just win a fucking match clean?

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Michael Elgin : they lock up and work to the ropes, and we get a clean break. Tanahashi now wants a test of strength, and here we go. Elgin overpowers to begin, but Tanahashi fights up and attacks the injured arm of Elgin, but Elgin backs him off. They work to the ground, back up and Elgin rocks Tanahashi with shoulder tackles. Tanahashi cuts him off, looks for a high cross, but Elgin cuts that off and hits a reverse Alabama slam. Elgin follows with a back breaker and covers for 2. The slam follows and Elgin hits the slingshot splash for 2. Tanahashi fires back with strikes, and a flying forearm. The elbow drop and senton follows for 2. They both go for kicks, and agree to let go. Elgin avoids the sliding dropkick, but Tanahashi hits the dragon screw. Elgin now returns fire with his own dragon screw. They trade strikes, Elgin counters sling blade into an overhead belly to belly. Elgin hits a lariat and then does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. He follows with chops, takes Tanahashi up top but Tanahashi slips out and hits a dragon screw off the ropes. The cloverleaf follows. Elgin fights, and escapes. Tanahashi pulls him to the floor and heads up top. Elgin back in and cuts him off. The enziguri follows and Elgin follows him up and hits the superplex and covers for 2. Elgin looks for a powerbomb, Tanahashi fights out but Elgin rolls through into a powerbomb for a good near fall. Elgin hits the buckle bomb but Tanahashi bounces out and hits sling blade for 2. The crucifix gets 2. Elgin fights off a dragon screw, hits an enziguri and hits a German. The big forearm follows but Tanahashi hits twist and shout. Sling blade follows and the high cross follows and Elgin rolls through. Back fist by Elgin and follows with a huge lariat. He hits another lariat and splash mountain for a great near fall! Elgin pulls Tanahashi up and hits a buckle bomb, but Tanahashi counters the Elgin bomb into a cradle for the win. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Michael Elgin @ 16:15 via pin [****] This was a great match, with both guys bringing it and delivering a really tremendous homestretch with Tanahashi barely pulling out the win. The finish was a bit rough, but overall really great stuff. The match was huge for Elgin, because while he lost, he was presented on Tanahashi’s level here. All he needs is a draw with Okada to win the block.

Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL : EVIL beat Okada in last year’s G1. Okada cosplaying Vinny Marseglia in the G1 has really been something. EVIL looks to control with a side headlock, hits shoulder tackles and picks up a near fall. The lariat follows, but Okada counters everything is evil and hits the neck breaker. They brawl to the floor and EVIL slams Okada to the barricade. He gets chairs and wraps one around Okada’s head and posts him. Okada is down and favoring his eye. Back in and EVIL starts working the arm and grounds Okada. The curb stomp follows and that gets 2. EVIL now lays in chops, working over Okada in the corner. EVIL keeps things grounded, working a chinlock. Okada fights to his feet but runs into a side slam, and EVIL covers for 2. Okada spikes him with a DDT, and follows with running elbow strikes. The flapjack follows and Okada covers for 2. EVIL fights off a tombstone, but Okada follows with more elbow strikes. EVIL counters the dropkick and hits the senton. They work to the apron, EVIL rakes the eyes and they leap off the apron and EVIL slams Okada into the barricade. They brawl up the ramp and Okada hits a desperation DDT. He then hits John Wooooooooo and EVIL rolls down the ramp to ringside. Back in the ring they go and Okada goes John Woooooooooo again. He heads up top and the missile dropkick connects. EVIL fights off the tombstone, hits the superkick and then uses the ref to hit a version of magic killer. EVIL follows with a corner lariat and hits darkness falls for 2. Okada counters out of everything is evil, but misses the dropkick. EVIL counters the rainmaker and hits one of his own for 2. EVIL hits a half and half suplex, and hits a lariat, again covers for 2. Okada counters everything is evil and he hits everything is evil for a near fall. Okada hits the dropkick and tombstone, and now fires up and EVIL cuts off the rainmaker and hits one of his own. Okada hits rainmaker and then another and picks up the hard fought win. Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL @ 18:34 via pin [****] This was another great back and forth match, with good callbacks to last year and Okada really being pushed and having to dig deep and slowly feeling more like his old self. EVIL was also really great here, and similar to the last match, lost nothing as he came across as on Okada’s level.

Budokan scenarios: #g128 – White beats Evil eliminating Okada. If Tana wins or draws in the main event, Tana advances. If Okada wins the main event, White advances

– White lose to Evil eliminating himself, leaving the winner of Okada/Tana to advance. A draw sends Tana through. — 'brother Mort (@brothermort) August 5, 2018

G1 BLOCK A

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: 7-1 (14pts.)* Jay White: 6-2 (12pts.)* Kazuchika Okada: 6-2 (12pts.)* Minoru Suzuki: 4-4 (8pts.)* EVIL: 4-4 (8pts.)* Michael Elgin: 3-5 (6pts.)* Adam Page: 3-5 (6pts.)* Bad Luck Fale: 3-5 (6pts.)* Togi Makabe: 2-6 (4pts.)* YOSHI-HASHI: 2-6 (4pts.)

G1 BLOCK B

* Kenny Omega: 6-1 (12pts.)* Kota Ibushi: 5-2 (10pts.)* Tetsuya Naito: 5-2 (10pts.)* SANADA: 4-3 (8pts.)* Zack Sabre Jr: 4-3 (8pts.)* Hirooki Goto: 3-4 (6pts.)* Tomohiro Ishii: 3-4 (6pts.)* Tama Tonga: 2-5 (4pts.)* Juice Robinson: 2-5 (4pts.)* Toru Yano: 1-6 (2pts.)

