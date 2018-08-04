Csonka’s NJPW G1 Climax 28 Night 14 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– B Block Match: SANADA defeated Toru Yano @ 5:22 via out Yanoing Yano [***]

– B Block Match: Hirooki Goto defeated Tama Tonga @ 11:25 via DQ [*]

– B Block Match: Zack Sabre Jr defeated Juice Robinson @ 13:35 via ref stoppage [***½]

– B Block Match: Tomohiri Ishii defeated Kenny Omega @ 22:50 via pin [****¾]

– B Block Match: Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 25:05 via pin [****¼]

Toru Yano vs. SANADA : Yano attacks SANADA during his entrance and ties him up with a shirt. Hops his way to the ring and barely beats the count. Yano runs through the classics, hair pulls into pin attempts and such until SANADA cuts him off with a tumbleweed for 2. SANADA takes him to he floor and locks him in the paradise lock. Romero breaks the hold, allowing Yano to get the buckle pad and attack SANADA. They brawl to the floor, SANADA gets skull end and then ties up Yano in a paradise lock in one of the barricades. He then tapes the barricade to the post. Romero tries to help so SANADA ties him up in a paradise lock and SANADA wins via count out. SANADA defeated Toru Yano @ 5:22 via out Yanoing Yano [***] That was just extremely fucking fun. Yano’s G1 run has been a lot of fun overall and Romero was also great in his role there.

Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga : Tonga Loa is out with Tama. They lock up and work to the ropes. Goto now takes control, working a side headlock, and following with a hip toss. He then works over Tonga in the corner; Loa then gets involved and shoves Goto off the ropes and to the floor. Tonga follows and whips him to the barricade and posts him. Loa again gets involved on the floor, hitting a clothesline on Goto. Back in and Tonga maintains control, choking out Goto. They trade strikes, but Goto scores with a lariat. The spin kick and Saito suplex connect for 2. Tonga fights off ushigoroshi, but Goto levels him with another lariat. Goto sets him up top and follows him up. Tonga shoves him away, but Goto lays in rights, and Tonga slips out and looks for a powerbomb but Goto sorta slips out. The lariat follows for 2. We now get the ref bump. Loa is in and attacks and hits a running powerslam. They look for guerrilla warfare, but Goto fights them off, and ushigoroshi is countered. Goto counters gun stun and hits ushigoroshi. GTR follows and Fale pulls out the ref and Fale hits the grenade. Red shoes is out and he refuses to count and DQs Tonga. Hirooki Goto defeated Tama Tonga @ 11:25 via DQ [*] More of the same old bullshit.

Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. : Juice tries to play keep away while ZSJ goes right after the injured hand. Juice makes the ropes and fires away with chops. ZSJ answers back with uppercuts and Juice levels him with a forearm. They continue to trade and ZSJ is down. ZSJ then counters the senton into an arm bar, but Juice makes the ropes. ZSJ stomps on the hand and Juice rolls to the floor. Back in and ZSJ works over the injured arm in the ropes. He follows with uppercuts, and then counters juice box and is right back to attacking the arm. Juice looks to fire up, ZSJ lays in slaps but Juice hits a clothesline. He now connects with jabs, and then chops. Juice now looks for cannonball, ZSJ bails to the floor and Juice scores with a plancha. Back in they go and ZSJ counters the spinebuster into a hanging guillotine and transitions to a hanging kimura, working the injured arm. ZSJ counters and transitions into a sleeper, but Juice breaks free. The cannonball follows. Juice follows with a jackhammer for 2. Juice hits the juice box for 2. Juice unwraps the tape and cast on the injured hand, hits the KO shot and ZSJ is down. Juice is slow to follow up, ZSJ counters pulp friction and locks on the double-armed submission. Juice fights, but ZSJ ties up the legs as well. Juice does his best pretzel impersonation here and the ref stops it. Zack Sabre Jr defeated Juice Robinson @ 13:35 via ref stoppage [***½] This was an overall very good match that played well to the strengths of both men. Juice was the resilient babyface, fought hard, but ultimately fell to he submission master, which should give ZSJ a US Title shot down the line.

Tomohiri Ishii vs. Kenny Omega : These two had some absolute bangers last year. They lockup and work to the ropes, Omega pats Ishii’s head, and Ishii is pissed. We work to the ropes again and Omega slaps away at Ishii. Ishii head butts him and they have a brief miscommunication, and work to the corner, Omega lays in chops, but Ishii hits a shoulder tackle and they work into a series of counters. Ishii hits the suplex and now slaps the shit out of Omega and lays in chops. Ishii beats him down and starts talking shit as he does. Omega rakes the eyes, and then spikes Ishii with a DDT. Omega hits you can’t escape and that gets 2. Omega now grounds the action, slowing the pace. He now lays in kicks, but Ishii starts to smile and no sell the attack. Ishii fires up with chops, but Omega cuts him off until he runs into a powerslam. Ishii unloads with chops and strikes, and hits a Saito suplex for 2. Ishii almost loses Omega on a powerbomb as Omega counters into a RANA. Ishii rolls to the floor and Omega hits the rise of the terminator tope. Back in we go and Omega hits the kotaru crusher for 2. Ishii rushes him to he corner, lays in chops and just punishes Omega in the corner. Ishii now Germans him to the buckles, and sets him up top. The delayed superplex follows and Ishii covers for 2. Omega counters back and hits a tornado DDT, but Ishii counters the snapdragon and hits a German. The lariat follows and then the sliding lariat gets 2. Omega fights off the brainbuster, but Ishii looks for one winged angle, but Omega escapes and hits V trigger in the corner. The Dr. Willy bomb follows for 2. Omega lays in a knee strike, and another. Ishii is down, Omega picks him up and hits a V trigger, but Ishii fires the fuck up and hits lariats. V triggers from Omega, snapdragon and that gets a great near fall. Omega looks for one winged angel but Ishii sides out and hits a head butt and snapdragon, the powerbomb cuts off the RANA and both men are down. Ishii follows with head butts from his knees, Omega answers with strikes as they work back to their feet. Ishii is rocked. They trade, reverse RANA by Omega and both are down. Omega sets, looks for V trigger and it connects. Omega follows with a double stomp onto the apron and both spill to the floor. Back in and Omega heads up top. The missile dropkick to the back follows. The neck breaker over the knee follows for 2. Ishii’s mouth is bleeding, one winged angel countered and Ishii blocks V trigger and Omega counters a German and hits V trigger for 2. The Jay driller follows for 2. ISHII IS NOT HUMAN! Omega drops the kneepad, V trigger connects and he cradles Ishii for 2 again. Omega looks for one winged angel; Ishii fights and hits a crucifix bomb for a great near fall. Ishii looks to fire up one last time, hits strikes and Omega counters the lariat with a knee strike but Ishii hits a pop up head butt. The lariat decapitates Omega and gets 2! The crowd is rallying for Ishii but Omega hits a brainbuster for only 1! LARIAT by Ishii, they trade huge bombs, BRAINBUSTER by Ishii and he wins! Tomohiri Ishii defeated Kenny Omega @ 22:50 via pin [****¾] This was an absolutely insane match and more than lived up to their previous meetings. They had a few rough spots early on, but easily worked past that and worked into just an absolutely awesome hard-hitting match with the action escalating perfectly throughout and the home stretch was insane. The crowd was locked in, biting on all of the big near falls, and both guys proved why they are such great big match performers. The best part is that it sets up a rematch down the line, which I am more than ready for. This was one of the very best matches of the tournament. Had the beginning been cleaner, I easily would have went the full 5.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi : They lock up and work into some basic back and forth. Ibushi counters out, Naito rakes the eyes and drops down for some traquilo. Naito bails to the floor, and just chills. Naito back in and attacks, they pick up the pace and Ibushi hits the dropkick and Naito rolls to the floor. They work to the apron and Ibushi teases a German, Naito fights him off and attacks the knee of Ibushi. Naito now works over the knee in the barricade, and they brawl into the commentary area. Naito breaks the count by rolling back in. Ibushi beats the count but Naito immediately attacks the knee. Naito now follows with elbows and then continues to attack the knee. Naito follows with a dropkick for 2. Ibushi fires up with strikes, Naito cuts him off but Ibushi cuts him off with a running double stomp. They trade strikes, Ibushi follows with a running kick, and the standing moonsault gets 2. Ibushi RANAs Naito to he floor, and follows with the golden triangle. Back in and they work up top, Naito is dumped to the apron, and Ibushi looks to German him back in, but Naito cuts him off and attacks the knee. The missile dropkick follows. Naito follows with an inverted figure four. Ibushi makes the ropes and after a series of counters, Ibushi hits a half and half suplex. Ibushi now fires up with kicks, but Naito hits jig’n tonic for 2. Ibushi is down and the ref checks on him. Naito looks for destino, but Ibushi cuts him off with a desperation head kick. Naito cuts off Ibushi with a toss to the corner and enziguri. Naito up top but Ibushi hits a PELE. Ibushi follows him up and they battle for position. Ibushi looks for a piledriver, they trade strikes, and Naito now hits a reverse RANA, but Ibushi lands on his feet and follows with a HUGE lariat! Ibushi now follows with kicks, and looks for the German from the apron and dumps Naito on his fucking head and that gets a good near fall. Ibushi follows with the last ride and that also gets 2. Ibushi pulls Naito to his feet, kamigoye countered by Naito, Ibushi fights off destino, but Naito hits it on the second try for a great near fall! Ibushi counters destino into the air raid crash and follows with boma ye and kamigoye for the win. Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 25:05 via pin [****¼] This was a great main event, and they had a lot to follow, but did a really great job. Poor Naito was working so hard to deliver, he almost ended up sharing a hospital room with Hiromu by landing on his head so many times. Anyway, they delivered here, outing together a great match with high stakes, but the Ibushi win allows him to control his own destiny as he holds the tiebreaker over Naito and still has the Omega match to come. It didn’t quite have the drama of Ishii vs. Omega overall, but it was still really great and they did a great job of following an absolutely epic match (Ishii vs. Omega) that came before them.

G1 BLOCK A

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: 6-1 (12pts.)* Jay White: 5-2 (10pts.)* Kazuchika Okada: 5-2 (10pts.)* Minoru Suzuki: 4-3 (8pts.)* EVIL: 4-3 (8pts.)* Michael Elgin: 3-4 (6pts.)* Bad Luck Fale: 3-4 (6pts.)* Adam Page: 2-5 (4pts.)* Togi Makabe: 2-5 (4pts.)* YOSHI-HASHI: 1-6 (2pts.)

G1 BLOCK B

* Kenny Omega: 6-1 (12pts.)* Kota Ibushi: 5-2 (10pts.)* Tetsuya Naito: 5-2 (10pts.)* SANADA: 4-3 (8pts.)* Zack Sabre Jr: 4-3 (8pts.)* Hirooki Goto: 3-4 (6pts.)* Tomohiro Ishii: 3-4 (6pts.)* Tama Tonga: 2-5 (4pts.)* Juice Robinson: 2-5 (4pts.)* Toru Yano: 1-6 (2pts.)

