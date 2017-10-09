Csonka’s NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Review 10.09.17  

Csonka’s King of Pro Wrestling Review 10.09.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI defeated Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga @ 6:55 via pin [**]

– Toru Yano and Hirooki Goto defeated Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. @ 9:25 via countout [**½]

– IWGP Jr. Tag Team Title Match: Roppongi 3K defeated Champions Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet @ 13:55 via pin [***½]

– IWGP Tag Team Title Tornado Rules Elimination Match: Champions Killer Elite Squad defeated War Machine & The Guerrillas of Destiny @ 16:21 via pin [***]

– Kenny Omega, Cody and Marty Scurll defeated YOSHI-HASHI, Beretta and Jado @ 13:49 via submission [**¼]

– Kota Ibushi and Juice Robinson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe @ 10:28 via pin [***]

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Will Ospreay defeated Champion KUSHIDA @ 15:45 via pin [****¼]

– WrestleKingdom 12 Briefcase Match: G1 Winner Tetsuya Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii @ 24:05 via pin [****½]

– IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL @ 33:24 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can read my full preview for the show here.

Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga vs. SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI : LIJ attacks before the bell and we’re underway. Fale cuts off Takahashi, and starts to slam him around. Yujiro tags in, and maintains control, hitting a leg drop for 2. Leo is now in, laying in big rights and covering for 2. Bullet Club works quick tags, isolating Takahashi in their half of the ring. Yujiro hits a big boot and then misses a running kick. RANA by Takahashi and Leo tags in, but Takahashi tags in SANADA, who hits a dropkick. He sends Fale to the floor and then wipes out Leo and Yujiro with a great looking dive. Back in and he starts working over Leo, but Leo battles back with head butts. BUSHI distracts the big man, tags in and hits a missile dropkick. Leo cuts him off, tags in Fale who hits a corner splash. Leo hits a clothesline and Fale hits a splash as SANADA makes the save. Fale looks for the bad luck fall, but Takahashi distracts him with Daryl and that allow BUSHI to escape and BUSHI mists Fale and rolls him up for the win. SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI defeated Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga @ 6:55 via pin [**] This was only ok, but it was nice to see Daryl get some revenge. It’s also a big win for BUSHI, pinning Fale.

Toru Yano and Hirooki Goto vs. Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. : TAKA & Desperado are out with Sabre & Suzuki. You may be shocked here, but Suzuki-gun attacked before the bell and we got a brawl on the floor. Suzuki tries to kill Yano, and then rolls him in the ring. Suzuki attacks the arm, torturing the sublime thief. Sabre tags in and he and Suzuki continue to try and rip off Yano’s arms. Sabre grounds things, attacking the legs as Suzuki attacks Goto to keep him out. Suzuki tags back in, continuing the assault on Yano. Sabre and Suzuki double-team Yano, as Goto apparently takes a nap. Yano slowly tries to fight back on Sabre and finally tags out to Goto. He and Sabre work fun back and forth as Goto hits a Saito suplex for 2. The Goto elbow drop is countered into a Sabre double arm bar. Goto makes the ropes, and Sabre follows with uppercuts and then works into a hanging guillotine and then the octopus hold. Goto escapes, hits an ushigoroshi and we get wholesale changes to Yano and Suzuki. Yano undoes the buckle pad, but as he celebrates Suzuki lays in strikes. Yano tries to run, and Suzuki sends him to he floor. Back in and Suzuki hits a PK for 2. Suzuki blocks the low blow and hits a head butt. It breaks down, they all brawl on the floor and Suzuki shoots Yano to the barricade. Suzuki gets out some rope, and ties up Yano as he tosses the ref aside. He ties him to the barricade, slaps him but Yano hits a low blow and beats the count backing, still all tied up. Toru Yano and Hirooki Goto defeated Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. @ 9:25 via countout [**½] It went almost exactly as I had imagined, it had a good pace and was entertaining. This was really solid and an improvement over the opener.

– Suzuki kills some young lions post match.

– We get a special video package for Roppongi 3K.

– Roppongi 3K is Sho Tanaka & Yohei Komatsu, back from excursion.

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet vs. Roppongi 3K (Sho Tanaka & Yohei Komatsu) w/Rocky Romero : Roppongi 3K (just going by Sho & Yo) attack right away, sending the champs to the floor and hitting stereo dives. Everyone is back in now and the champs quickly fire back. They work double teams, and look to take control. Ricochet gets slammed into Taguchi’s ass, allowing Roppongi 3K to take control of things. Sho takes the heat on Taguchi; Yo tags in and trades chops with Taguchi. Yo grounds the action, working submissions. Roppongi works quick tags and double teams, and then covering for a near fall. More double teams follow on Taguchi, but Taguchi finally hits a dropkick to both and tags in Ricochet. He runs wild, hitting dropkicks, a 619, hot shot and neck breaker. The roll into the dead lift suplex, and then the running shooting star press gets 2. Ricochet lays in uppercuts, but Yo rolls him up for 2 and then locks in a crossface. Tag to Sho, but Ricochet fights them off and takes both down and gets the tag to Taguchi. They fight for submissions, Taguchi cuts him off and hits two suplexes, but Sho cuts off the third with a guillotine. Taguchi counters out of package piledriver and it breaks down with everyone in and then everyone down. Roppongi look for double teams, hitting knees to Taguchi and then follow with a lariat/dominator combo for2. Ricochet in and evens the odds and then gets the tag. The benadryller follows and Yo kicks out at 2. Ricochet up top now, hits the shooting star press and Sho makes the save hitting a trio of Germans on Ricochet. Germans for Taguchi now! Ricochet battles back with a rollup into a double stomp. Roppingi cuts him off, and now hits the double team flatliner to win the titles. Roppongi 3K defeated Champions Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet @ 13:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good match with the expected, but well done, title change. The Roppongi 3K not only freshens up the division, but also opens it up, which was needed.

IWGP Tag Team Title Tornado Rules Elimination Match: IWGP Tag Team Champions Killer Elite Squad (Archer & Smith) vs. War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) vs. Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) : This is their fourth meeting in just under 30-days. The Guerrillas somehow snuck up behind KES as they made their entrances and attacked. Brawl time in the floor, as War Machine double teams Smith and he Guerrillas work over Archer. In the ring, War Machine double-teams Smith. The Guerrillas continue to control on Archer, and now war Machine and the Guerrillas come face to face in the ring. They brawl now, as War Machine lawn darts them into each other. Archer pulls Rowe to the floor and tosses him into he crowd. Everyone brawls on the floor, they use some light weaponry as Rowe wipes out KES with a suicide dive. Hanson looks for a dive but eats a trashcan. The Guerrillas work double teams on Hanson, head up top and Rowe shoves Tonga off the ropes and he crashes and burns. Archer hits forever clotheslines, but gets cutoff sand decapitated for gimmick infringement. Smith back in, working over Tonga, and then locks in the sharpshooter. Archer starts choking out Tonga with a kendo stick, but Loa makes the save. Archer cuts him off, sending him to the floor as Smith hits a DDT on Hanson. KES isolated Rowe and hits a killer bomb for a near fall. The Guerrillas isolate Archer, beat him down and hits guerrilla warfare for 2. Hanson in and hits forever clotheslines to the Guerrillas, but quickly gets cut off. Hanson manages to send Tonga to the floor, and fallout hits on Loa and Hanson hits a suicide dive, but Loa kicks out. Rowe gets a table out and brings it in the ring. Tonga cuts him off with a trashcan lid. Archer uses one as well, but Loa cuts him off with chair shots. Smith wedges a chair in the corner, Loa runs into it and eats a killer bomb and the Guerrillas are eliminated @ 12:55. KES and War Machine brawl, Rowe starts to toss around Smith, Tonga returns to attack Rowe and beats him down with a trashcan. KES hits a killer bomb, and Hanson flies in to make the save! He sets up the table, fights off KES and sets up the table. He lays Archer on it, heads up top and Smith cuts him off and we get a killer bomb through the table as KES retain. Champions Killer Elite Squad defeated War Machine & The Guerrillas of Destiny @ 16:21 via pin [***] This was good, they worked really hard and threw everything out in order to try and make this fourth meeting in just under 30-days different. It was good overall, but we need to move on and now, because it’s diminishing returns at this point.

– KES kill some young lions post match.

YOSHI-HASHI, Beretta and Jado vs. Kenny Omega, Cody and Marty Scurll : Omega wipes his ass with HASHI’s shirt. Omega and HASHI into begin, as this serves as a preview of sorts to Sunday’s IWGP US Title match in ROH. Omega takes control with ease, slapping him around. HASHI firs up and then takes out Scurll and tosses Omega to the floor. Omega accidentally hits Cody on the floor, and it breaks down and everyone brawls; Beretta hits a dive onto the pile and they sort of catch him. Dicks. Back in and Beretta and Jado work over Omega, with Beretta covering for 2. Omega hits an eye poke, and tags in Cody. Beretta fights him off, Scurll tags in and distracts the ref, allowing Cody to hit Beretta with s punch from the ring hand. Scurll back in as Bullet Club works the heat on Beretta, using quick tags. Cody hits the disaster kick and poses. Cody works the back, but Beretta finally counters with knees to the balls. Cody tags out, Omega back in and works over Beretta, tags on Scurll and they dick around with the boots in the corner spot. Omega back in, but Beretta slams Omega into Cody & Scurll’s boots. Beretta fights back, hits the tornado DDT and tags in HASHI. HASHI runs wild, working over Cody and sending him to the floor. Omega hits the Finlay roll into the moonsault for 2. Scurll back in and works back and forth with HASHI, hits the fake out superkick but HASHI hits a spin kick. Jado tags in, lays in chops to Scurll as he works his Flair tribute. Scurll does the finger break spot, but Jado counters the chicken wing into a roll up for 2. Jado hits the draping DDT but Cody makes the save. It breaks down, HASHI lariats Omega and Jado locks in the crossface on Scurll. Scurll rolls out and into the chicken wing. He drags Jado to the mat, and Jado taps. Kenny Omega, Cody and Marty Scurll defeated YOSHI-HASHI, Beretta and Jado @ 13:49 via submission [**¼] This was fine, but I felt it didn’t do much to really sell OMEGA vs. HASHI. Also, I get the need for light nights/nights off, but sometimes the Bullet Club ass grabbing sessions just go on too long and completely lose their charm. It felt long and mostly just existed. With Scurll getting the pin here, I can see him challenging for the Junior Heavyweight Title (at Power Struggle) if Ospreay beats KUSHIDA.

– Crazy knife guy promo time. “Switchblade is Coming.” Likely at Power Struggle.

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe vs. Kota Ibushi and Juice Robinson : This is here to add to the build for the upcoming Ibushi vs. Tanahashi IWGP IC Title match. Tanahashi and Ibushi in to begin. They lock up, work some back and forth and Tanahashi then grounds the action. Ibushi picks up the pace, and follows with a dropkick. Juice tags in, and goes face to face with former tag team partner Tanahashi, but Tanahashi tags out to Makabe. They trade shoulder blocks, and Makabe takes a bump. He battles back with a powerslam and drags Juice to the floor for some brawling. Tanahashi tags back in and works the weakened back of Juice. Makabe tags back in, and he beats down Juice in the corner. He and Tanahashi work quick tags, isolating Juice. Juice manages a desperation spinebuster, and tags in Ibushi. He runs wild with kicks on Tanahashi, rapid-fire strikes follow and the standing moonsault gets 2. Tanahashi battles back, hitting a clothesline, elbow drop and senton for 2. Ibushi counters sling blade into a German, but Tanahashi rebounds with a dragon screw leg whip. Wholesale changes to Makabe and Juice, Makabe hits corner clothesline and punches. Juice cuts him off, but Tanahashi makes the save. It breaks down into rapid-fire offense and everyone is down. It breaks down to Makabe vs. Juice, and Makabe hits a big lariat and powerbomb for 2. Tanahashi and Ibushi to the floor, Makabe misses the king kong knee drop, and Juice hits pulp friction for the win. Kota Ibushi and Juice Robinson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe @ 10:28 via pin [***] This was good, all action with nice drama between Tanahashi & Ibushi. Juice also gets a win to get some momentum back.

– Tanahashi and Ibushi go face-to-face post match.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay : Ospreay is out in spider-man themed gear. Ospreay is 0-4 vs. KUSHIDA. They shake hand and trade strikes right away. They work to the floor, Ospreay with some insane counters until KUSHIDA sends him to the barricade and follows with a dropkick. He sets up a chair and jumps off of it but Ospreay cuts him off in mid-air. Ospreay looks for a Sasuke special, but KUSHIDA catches him in an arm bar on the floor. Back in they go, KUSHIDA attacks the legs and looks for a figure four and locks it in. Ospreay makes the ropes. KUSHIDA follows with leg kicks, breaking Ospreay down. KUSHIDA then starts to work the arm, hits a basement dropkick and covers for 2. KUSHIDA keeps things grounded, and locks in the cattle mutilation. Ospreay makes the ropes. Ospreay fires back with chops, and then hits the back handspring kick. Knees and a jawbreaker follow and then the hesitation dropkick follows. Ospreay sets KUSHIDA in the corner, traps the head but KUSHIDA escapes but Ospreay hits the springboard forearm, covering for 2. KUSHIDA lays in forearms, hits the DDT and rolls into the hover board lock. They trade kicks as Ospreay escapes and hits a Spanish fly for the double down. Ospreay lays in forearms, they trade center ring and Ospreay hits a series of kicks and lays KUSHIDA over the ropes but KUSHIDA cuts him off up top. KUSHIDA hits the rolling arm bar off the top and Ospreay fights and makes the ropes. KUSHIDA back to the arm attack, stomps away at Ospreay and gets booed for it. Ospreay fires up, and hits a gut buster and Essex destroyer for a good near fall. Ospreay up top and KUSHIDA cuts him off with rolling kicks. KUSHIDA follows him up, attacks the arm and Ospreay slips out and hits the trapped superkick. Ospreay up with KUSHIDA, and counters back to the future. Ospreay up top and hits the imploding450 for a great near fall. Ospreay hits the cyclone kick, but KUSHIDA counters the Oscutter into the hover board lock. Ospreay fights, counters back to the future but KUSHIDA hits a cutter. PK to he arm, but osprey hits a toss up flapjack and OsCutter for the win! Will Ospreay defeated Champion KUSHIDA @ 15:45 via pin [****¼] This was an absolutely great match that beautifully played off of their previous encounters to build great drama throughout. The athleticism was off the charts, it was laid out well and the title change felt like it came at the right time.

– Post match, Hiromu Takahashi arrives buy Marty Scurll stops his challenge by breaking his fingers; Scurll then challenges Ospreay for the title. Takahashi threw a fit, but then embraced the pain and seemed happy. That boy is about to snap.

WrestleKingdom 12 Briefcase Match: G1 Winner Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii : Yano & BUSHI are on commentary. Naito stalls, being traquilo to begin. Ishii attacks, but Naito tosses him to the floor. Naito looks to do his pose, but Ishii rushes in and attacks ash does. Ishii lays in chops and yells at Naito. Naito spits at Ishii, so Ishii lays in more chops. Naito finally cuts him off with an atomic drop and the attacks the knee of Ishii. Ishii bails to the floor, Naito follows and slams him to the barricade and attacks the knee again. Ishii beats the count back in, but Naito immediately goes after the knee and breaks Ishii down. Ishii finally makes it back to his feet, lays in chops and he then attacks the knee of Naito. Ishii lights up Naito in the corner with chops and strikes, just pummeling him. Ishii lays in chops to the throat and follows with a suplex. Ishii starts hitting little kicks to the head of Naito. Head butts follow, Naito escapes the powerbomb and cuts Ishii off, and takes him down. Ishii escapes the tornado DDT, and hits a Saito suplex for the double down. Ishii sets Naito up top, follows him up and but Naito attacks the knee and then slips out and dropkicks the knee and takes control back. Naito follows with an inverted draping neck breaker, and follows with the corner dropkick combo. Naito slaps Ishii, and Ishii is fucking pissed. Ishii starts no selling the strikes of Naito and then Germans him to the buckles. The last ride follows but Naito kicks out. They battle up top, SUPERPLEX by Ishii connects and that gets a good near fall. Naito avoids the sliding lariat, and follows with a DDT. They struggle to their feet, and trade strikes center ring. Ishii fires up and takes Naito down, but Naito pops up and hits a heel kick and German. Naito sets Ishii up top, and hits the RANA, covering for 2 as Ishii kicks out. Ishii fights out of Gloria, but Naito hits the enziguri and heads up top and follows with a missile dropkick. The dragon suplex follows but ISHII IS FUCKING PISSED and fires up laying in strikes and the sliding lariat for 2. Naito counters the lariat, and rolls into the knee lock. Ishii makes the ropes, but Naito follows with the flying forearm. Gloria follows, but Ishii somehow kicks out. Ishii fights off destino, goes for a brainbuster, but Naito counters into Destino for 2. Ishii counters destino into a brain buster for an awesome near fall! Ishii fires himself up, and Naito slaps the shit out of him. Ishii then turns Naito in side out with a lariat, covering for 2. Naito counters out of the brain buster, hits destino but Ishii kicks out! Naito hits a proper destino and finally puts Ishii away. G1 Winner Tetsuya Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii @ 24:05 via pin [****½] This was awesome, there was no chance of Ishii winning, but the combination of his style and selling combined with a great layout but Naito and some good callback spots to their past matches, led to greatness and the live crowd believing that Ishii had a chance, even if they were very pro Naito. Excellent work from both men.

IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL : EVIL is led to the ring on an EVIL throne, pulled by druids. EVIL takes control early, forcing Okada to back off. EVIL lays in chops, looks to ground Okada, and hits a shoulder block. Okada picks up the pace, hits arm drags and they both tease their finishes, but it ends in a stalemate. Okada attacks, taking EVIL down and hitting the senton atomico. The neck breaker and senton follow, and the cover gets 2. Okada hits the sliding dropkick, sending EVIL to the floor. Okada follows, they brawl on the floor, with EVIL slamming Okada to the barricade. EVIL gets the chair, wraps it around Okada’s head and posts him. He gets another and does the baseball swing spot, and Okada is down. Okada is down, selling the neck, which was previously injured by EVIL. Back in the ring and EVIL grounds Okada, working a cravat, and keeping the focus on the neck. EVIL starts shit talking, Okada tries to fire up but EVIL cuts him off with chops and a senton, covering for 2. EVIL grounds the action again, but Okada fights and hits the running elbow. He follows with more elbows, hits the DDT and kips up. The flapjack follows, and that gets 2. Okada hits the corner elbow, sets EVIL up top and dropkicks him to the floor. Okada follows to the floor, sends EVIL over the barricade and then charges and avoids the chair toss (NOT TODAY SON) and hits a running high cross over the barricade. Okada looks to attack more, but EVIL slams him into the chairs at ringside. Okada avoids darkness falls, but eats a lariat. Back in they go, EVIL hits a side slam and that gets 2. Okada hits the side neck breaker across the knee, leading to a double down. They trade strikes and kicks, EVIL counters the tombstone and EVIL about KILLS him with a German, dumping him on the back of his head and shoulders. They trade forearms and lariats, EVIL sets him up top, and follows. They battle for position, Okada knocks EVIL to the mat and misses the elbow drop. EVIL locks in the banshee muzzle, going back to the neck and looking to finish Okada. Okada starts to slip out and makes the ropes. They trade forearm strikes and talk shit to each other. Okada avoids a lariat and cuts EVIL off with a dropkick. Up top and Okada hits the elbow drop. EVIL blocks the rainmaker, and we get a fucking ref bump. EVIL hits a fisherman’s buster to the buckles and he then gets chairs. He piles them up in the ring but Okada counters darkness falls into a RANA onto the chairs. Okada hits a tombstone, but EVIL counters the rainmaker into darkness falls. Ref is still down. They trade forearms from their knees, and then from their feet as the ref is alive. Okada finally takes EVIL down with uppercuts, stomps on him and the crowd boos Okada. The ref tries to back off Okada, he shoves him aside allowing EVIL to hit a dragon suplex and lariat. EVIL stomps away on Okada, sets Okada up top and follows. EVIL hits a super fisherman’s buster and covers for 2. EVIL calls for the end, but Okada hits a German, but EVIL cuts off the rainmaker with a head butt, covering for 2. Okada counters everything is EVIL with a rainmaker. Okada pulls EVIL up, rainmaker. Okada pulls EVIL up again, hits a tombstone and another rainmaker for the win. Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL @ 33:24 via pin [***] This came off as a disappointment to me. It hit good and basically peaked there. They went really long, they couldn’t create enough drama to make people think that EVIL really had a chance and then added in a ref bump that served absolutely no purpose. It wasn’t bad in any way, but my fears going in were realized; with zero chance of Okada losing, they’d have to get really creative to make it feel he had a chance. It lacked the intensity of their G1 match, but in the main event, came off as disappointing.

– With the win, Okada will have the longest IWGP reign in a couple of weeks and will beat also Tanahashi’s record for combined days as champion.

– Post match, Okada celebrates and Gedo cuts a promo, calling out Naito. Naito now arrives, and he cuts a promo about their upcoming WK 12 main event. Okada cuts him off, and they do their face off. Naito leaves Okada in the ring and bails. Okada stands on his briefcase for bit before tossing it aside.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”