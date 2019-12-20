Csonka’s NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Review 12.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Henare defeated Yota Tsuji @ 6:15 via pin [**¾]

– Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, & Yuya Uemura @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– Jushin Thunder Liger, Sho, & Yoh defeated Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Rocky Romero @ 9:05 via pin [***¼]

– SANADA & Shingo defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi @ 12:20 via pin [***½]

– Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay defeated KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa @ 12:10 via pin [***]

– Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jay White & Chase Owens @ 12:05 via pin [***¼]

– CHAOS defeated LIJ @ 17:40 via pin [***¾]

Henare vs. Yota Tsuji : They lockup, working to the ropes and Tsuji follows with strikes. They then trade shoulder tackles until Tsuji hits a dropkick. Henare battles back with a shoulder tackle, and then chops Tsuji down. He follows with a flurry of strikes and kicks, covering for 2. The delayed suplex also gets 2. Tsuji keeps firing back, but Henare maintains control until he misses a charge and Tsuji hits a slam, corner splash and dropkick combo. Henare counters the slam, and the Samoan drop follows. They trade strikes until Tsuji hits the desperation spear. He follows with a crab but Henare makes the ropes. He hits a clothesline and that gets 2. Tsuji counters Toa bottom into a small package for 2. Henare cuts him off, Toa Bottom and that’s that. Henare defeated Yota Tsuji @ 6:15 via pin [**¾] Pretty good little opener, nice to see Henare win and Tsuji is getting better.

Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, & Yuya Uemura : Yuya & Phantasmo begin, working into a grappling exchange and Phantasmo getting frustrated. Yuya attacks with a knee strike, they trade shoulder tackles as Yuya finally takes him down. Honma tags in and follows with strikes, chops and a bulldog. The kokeshi misses as Bullet Club clears the ring. Phantasmo takes control over Honma n the ring as the rest brawl on the floor. Fale in and chokes out Honma, and Bullet Club uses back rakes for 2. Fake keeps Honma grounded, covering for 2. Honma fires back, sorta hits a slam and tags in Makabe. He attacks, and follows with corner clotheslines on Fale & Phantasmo. They trade clotheslines, and Makabe covers for 2. Fale falls into him to cut him off, Ishimori tags in and Yuya hits a dropkick, corner dropkick and a big elbow drop for 2. Ishimori cuts him off, Bullet Club follows with triple teams and it breaks down. Yuya make a big comeback until Ishimori finishes him with bloody cross. Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, & Yuya Uemura @ 10:00 via pin [***] This was good, Uemura looked really good and was the highlight of the match with ease. He, Narita, & Shooter are going to be really special in a few years…

Jushin Thunder Liger, Sho, & Yoh vs. Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Rocky Romero : Best friends Liger & Tiger begin, locking up and working to the ropes, Tiger slaps and dumps him following with a suicide dive. Liger fires back with a shotei and back in lays the boots to him. Tiger quickly cuts him off with the tiger driver. Rocky & Sho tag in, Rocky avoids the dropkick, to the floor and Sho chases him and back in, Sho avoids ass attacks until Mega Coaches cut him off. Double teams follow, Taguchi follows with ass attacks and covers for 2. Tiger in and follows with a flurry of kicks. Rocky follows with the basement dropkick for 2.Quick tags follow as Taguchi chokes out Sho. Sho finally cuts him off with the dead lift German as Liger tags in Shoteis for all the avalanche RANA follows for 2 on Taguchi. Taguchi finally cuts him off with an ass attack and Yoh tags in. Ass attack by Taguchi and Tiger tags in and the high cross follows. It breaks down, Taguchi calls the plays and Yoh gets slammed into his ass and Rocky hits the tornado DDT for 2. It breaks down, 3K double teams Tiger and the dragon suplex finishes it. Jushin Thunder Liger, Sho, & Yoh defeated Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Rocky Romero @ 9:05 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun tags with a nice energy to it; two down and three to go for Liger. I am getting really sad.

– Phantasmo arrives and posts 3K, Ishimori arrives and they layout Yoh with a belt shot. Phantasmo then dick punches Sho. They then lay out Rocky with 3K. Phantasmo hits dick punches on Yoh & Rocky before leaving.

SANADA & Shingo vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : Sabre and SANADA begin, locking up and working into counters, until SANADA grounds the action. Sabre fights to his feet, but SANADA maintains control until Sabre arm bars him. Taichi takes out Shingo and Sabre transitions to a triangle, and SANADA makes the ropes. To the floor they go as Sabre starts attacking the arm of SANADA. Back in and Sabre goes right back to the arm. Taichi then posts SANADA and continues to work the arm. Back in and double teams follow. Sabre follows with uppercuts, SANADA fires back and counters out until Sabre grounds him and stomps on the arm. Taichi back in and he slams SANADA down. SANADA cuts him off with a dragon screw and Shingo tags in, runs wild on Taichi until Taichi cuts him off with a kick. Shingo fires back, enziguri by Taichi and THE TROUSERS ARE OFF. The superkick is countered, jab by Shingo, and the lariat follows. SANADA & Sabre tag in and SANADA takes out the knee, and the plancha follows. Back in and the basement dropkick gets 2. Sabre counters the TKO into a cobra twist. SANADA escapes and Taichi attacks. Shingo in and he suplexes Sabre, it breaks down and SANADA & Sabre trade cradles and Taichi attacks, PK by Sabre is caught and skull end follows and the cradle counter ends Sabre. SANADA & Shingo defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi @ 12:20 via pin [***½] This was very good as the Sabre & SANADA exchanges were really good and have made me really look forward to their match on January 5th. The Shingo & Taichi interactions were also really good.

Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay vs. KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa : Jado is at ringside. KENTA refuses to start with Goto so Ishii and Yujiro begin. Yujiro rakes the eyes and KENTA attacks as double teams follow. Goto makes the save and they dump KENTA. Loa & Finlay tag in and Loa hits shoulder tackles. Finlay fires back with an uppercut and Tama cuts him off as double teams follow. Bodies spill to he floor as Bullet Club takes control. back in and they isolate Finlay, working the previously injured shoulder. The Guerrillas work quick tags, continuing to isolate Finlay until he hits a dropkick and tags in Juice. Juice runs wild, clearing the ring and hitting the cannonball on Tama. He follows with jabs, Loa in and Finlay also joins in as Fin-Juice follows with clotheslines. KENTA & Goto tag in and KENTA unloads with kicks on Goto. The draping DDT follows for 2. They trade, bulldog by Goto and that gets 2. KENTA counters ushigoroshi, kendo shot by Jado and it breaks down. Bullet Club takes control on the floor and back in they lay the boots to Goto. Triple teams follow, and Yujiro covers for 2. Fisherman’s buster by Yujiro gets 2. Finlay makes the save, Tama cuts him off, it breaks down and Ishii Germans Loa. KENTA takes him out and ushigoroshi by Goto and the GTR finishes Yujiro. Hirooki Goto, Big Tom Ishii, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay defeated KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa @ 12:10 via pin [***] Good match as they advanced the two WrestleKingdom feuds well and I loved the Guerrillas targeting Finlay’s injury heading into the big match.

Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White & Chase Owens : Gedo is at ringside. Jay tries to recruit Ibushi, telling him he loved what he did to Okada with the briefcase. Ibushi refuses so Bullet Club attacks. They isolate Ibushi, but he makes the comeback and tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi works over Chase, hits the high cross and grounds the action. White joins in and the action spills to the floor, with Bullet Club taking over. Ibushi and Jay brawl into the entranceway and isolate Tanahashi back in the ring. Double teams follow, and Jay grounds Tanahashi. Jay takes some time to celebrate, attacks the knee of Tanahashi and tags in Chase as they keep control, working the knee. Tanahashi avoids the corner attack, hits a dragon screw and Ibushi tags in with the missile dropkick. He follows with a plancha, and back in, Ibushi unloads wit a flurry of kicks and strikes a the standing shooting star pres get 2, Jay fires back, Jado grabs Ibushi and Jay cuts Ibushi off with a DDT. The DVD follows for 2. Jay dumps Tanahashi and Ibushi counters blade buster and follows with a RANA. Snap Saito by Jay and Chase tags in. He hits a lariat for 2. Ibushi counters, hits the PELE and tags in Tanahashi. Dropkick to Chase, flying forearm and the slam and senton connects for 2. Chose counters sling blade, hits a superkick and Jay follows with blade buster as Chase covers for 2. Chase hits the jewel heist and covers for 2. The knee strike connects but Tanahashi counters the package piledriver, hits twist and shout and follows with sling blade. Jay in, Ibushi takes him out and Ibushi hits bom a ye and the high fly flow finishes Chase Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jay White & Chase Owens @ 12:05 via pin [***¼] Good match with the White vs. Ibushi interactions really shining here.

Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, & BUSHI vs. Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, & Robbie Eagles : Naito and Okada begin, locking up and working to the ropes for the clean break. Okada follows with a shoulder tackle, Naito cuts him of and grounds the action. BUSHI tags in and maintains control until Okada cuts him off. Will tags in and Takahashi joins him. They get right to it, going fast-paced and Takahashi hits a RANA and dares Will to comeback for more. he follows with clotheslines, a dropkick and covers for 2. He follows with chops, but Will cuts him off with the back handspring kick. CHAOS clears the ring as Will works over Takahashi. Robbie tags in and double teams follow for 2. They ground Takahashi, and the sliding kick gets 2. He follows with chops as HASHI tags in with more chops. They keep Takahashi isolated, Okada tags in and follows with strikes. Takahashi fires up, but is cut off with a neck breaker. HASHI back in and he follows with elbow strikes as they target the neck of Takahashi. HASHI hits the draping dropkick and covers for 2. They trade chops until Takahashi hits a dragon screw, German to Will and EVIL tags in and cleans house on CHAOS. Fisherman’s buster on HASHI and that gets 2 HASHI counters back, they trade chops and the HASHI lariat levels EVIL. Okada tags in and follows with strikes, hits the running back elbow and EVIL cuts him off, countering the DDT. Naito tags in and the dropkick and neck breaker follows. Okada fires back, they trade and Okada hits John Wooooooooooooooooo. It breaks down, Naito counters the tombstone and hits the flying forearm. They work into counters and Okada hits the flapjack. RANA by BUSHI on Robbie, and the neck breaker follows for 2. Will tags in and it breaks down, they take out Takahashi and EVIL is back levels Will as LIJ take control and HASHI makes the save. Robbie counters MX, lariat by EVIL, dropkick by Okada and Will takes out BUSHI. Storm breaker is countered and BUSHI cradles him for a great near fall. Hook kick by Will and hidden blade kills BUSHI. Storm breaker finishes it as Robbie holds off Takahashi. CHAOS defeated LIJ @ 17:40 via pin [***¾] This was very good, with an electric closing stretch and was the best thing on the show so far as they advanced the angles heading into WrestleKingdom.

