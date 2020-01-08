Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 1.07.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TV Title Tournament Match: Zickey Dice defeated Konley @ 4:25 via pin [**¾]

– Thunder Rosa defeated ODB @ 5:40 via pin [**½]

– 6:05 Time Limit Non-Title Challenge: Nick Aldis vs. Ricky Starks went to a draw @ 6:05 [***¼]

– James Storm & Eli Drake defeated Colt Cabana & Ken Anderson @ 6:20 via DQ [**¾]

– Joe Galli welcomes us and interviews Tim Storm. Storm says it’s an honor and privilege to carry any NWA title and would love to hold the TV title, as it’s always been a workhorse title. He hypes up the tournament and the next phase, which includes a blind draw, which will possibly contain outsiders. These fans are the best, they deserved to see him vs. Aldis last week, but Aldis backed out. That’s all on Aldis (the crowd calls Aldis a coward but Storm is a pure babyface and refuses to say it). Kamille arrives and teases talking, but stares down Storm. Storm doesn’t care why she’s here. He says Aldis supposed to be the face of the company but no showed his main event last week, the fans deserve more. Kamille slaps him as he asks if Aldis is a coward. She laughs and leaves. Tim Storm is so good.

– Trevor Murdoch and the Dawsons are interviewed, Trevor puts over the roster but thinks he can beat anyone. The Dawsons will face each other in the TV Title tournament next week, leaving Lattimer & Murdoch in the other match.

TV Title Tournament Match: Caleb Konley vs. Zickey Dice : Konley immediately goes for quick pin attempts, picks up near falls, and Dice attacks, avoids a dropkick and then runs into one. He powders, Konley slingshots him back in and delivers chops. The backdrop follows and Konley hits a head scissors. Leg sweep and senton by Konley and that gets 2. Dice counters into a bear hug into a northern lights for 2. The lawn dart follows, but the cannonball misses. Konley fires back with strikes, the big boot and mero-sault misses allowing Dice to hit the neck breaker for the win. Zickey Dice defeated Konley @ 4:25 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good and made good use of the time given to them.

– Aron Stevens & The Question mark are interviewed. Stevens says the Question Mark is his sensei in the ring and in life. Stevens says he taken him in, fed and clothed him and says he doesn’t need a title to be a star, but the best need the belts. He’s the NWA Third Degree National Champion, and runs down his competition. He and Question Mark have a bond forged in combat. They will eventually hold all the gold, he says he deserves it. The fans love them, and when he finds the right opponent, he will defend his championship. KARATAAAAAAAAAAAY. Stevens is really good in this role.

– Allysin Kay joins commentary.

Thunder Rosa vs. ODB : They lockup and Rosa follows with knee strikes. ODB fires back, they trade chops and Rosa fires back with kicks. Shoulder tackle by ODB and Rosa trips her up, follows with kicks and ODB is down. They trade grounded strikes, ODB misses a charge, dropkick by Rosa, she delivers kicks and grounds things. ODB fights to her feet. Slams Rosa to the buckles and they trade strikes. ODB takes her down, Rosa fires back and flies, caught by ODB and the fall away slam follows. To the ropes, and ODB misses the high cross. Rosa dropkicks her and covers for 2. She delivers kicks, ODB fires back but Rosa hits the backstabber and double stomp for the win. Thunder Rosa defeated ODB @ 5:40 via pin [**½] This was really solid, ODB was better than usual and Rosa continues to deliver; she’s so good

– Nick Aldis arrives and Aldis mocks Galli. They talk about Kamille, as Aldis says that he told the truth, Kamille is no longer his insurance policy, she’s a member of Strictly Business. Tim Storm is his past and a relic like Ricky Morton, trying to make a payday off of him. So many people are trying to jump the line, and his Wild cards are in the mix. He faces Ricky Starks tonight, and can get the job done in 6-minutes but goes all night long in the bed room. He will beat Starks in 6-minutes tonight. even though Starks is great and he will make him.

6:05 Time Limit Non-Title Challenge: Champion Nick Aldis vs. Ricky Starks : Aldis controls early on, Starks fights back and hits a dropkick. He poses and cradles Aldis for 2. Aldis cuts him off and follows with a suplex for 2. He grounds things with strikes, Starks fires back but Aldis hits a clothesline for 2. They trade, Aldis hits aback elbow and lays the boots to Starks. The fall away slam gets 2. Aldis grounds things again, Starks fights to his feet and fires up with chops, a sling blade and missile dropkick for 2. Aldis powders, Starks follows with a suicide dive and back in, Starks heads up top, misses the moonsault but cradles Aldis for 2. Aldis locks on the cloverleaf. Final minute here, Starks fights but Aldis maintains the hold. Starks keeps fighting, and time expires. Nick Aldis vs. Ricky Starks went to a draw @ 6:05 [***¼] This was a good piece of old school business with the young babyface taking the champion to the time limit.

– Ricky Morton arrives and wants Aldis to give Starks 5 more minutes, which Aldis refuses since Starks didn’t get the job done, as this isn’t a charity. Morton wants 5-minutes from Aldis. Aldis refuses and leaves.

James Storm & Eli Drake vs. Colt Cabana & Ken Anderson : The Wild Cards were supposed to be part of this but never showed up. Colt and Drake begin, with Colt grounding things. Drake fires back, grounds him with strikes and covers for 2. Colt counters back and Ken tags in. He attacks with strikes, working over Drake in the corner until Storm tags in for double teams. He follows with rights on Ken, hits a head scissors and Ken pulls the hair to slam him down. Colt back in and fires away with elbows. Ken back in and he delivers kicks and grounds things. Storm hits an enziguri and Drake tags in, takes control and the elbow drop gets 2. Ken cuts him off, tags in Colt and Colt isn’t thrilled with Ken’s heel shenanigans. He grounds Drake, Drake hits a jawbreaker and follows with a missile dropkick. Ken pulls Storm to the floor, posts him and Colt superman pins Drake for 2. Ken in shoves the ref and that’s a DQ. James Storm & Eli Drake defeated Colt Cabana & Ken Anderson @ 6:20 via DQ [**¾] This was pretty good as they continue the story of Colt thinking Ken’s a good guy when he isn’t/

– Cabana & Anderson argue post match.

– Strictly Business arrive and Aldis says the Wild Cards were pulled by him from the previous match, he’s God in this room. As for Ricky Morton, and he calls him out, so the Rock &Rolls arrive. Aldis says next week, a six-man match, if Morton’s tam wins, he gets an NWA Title shot. Morton says he’s been in the ring with the best NWA World champions, going 60-minutes and was never champion due to backstage politics. He agrees to his offer, and promises he will get a title shot. Aldis says they won’t actually be in the six-man, because he doesn’t want Moron to have any excuses. Aldis’ team will be the Wild Cards and this man… Scott Steiner. Steiner arrives and the show ends.

