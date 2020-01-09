Csonka’s NXT Review 1.08.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm defeated Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray @ 16:16 via pin [***]

– Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Imperium defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 5:10 via pin [***]

– Austin Theory defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Undisputed Era defeated Gallus @ 12:25 via pin [***¼]

– Mia Yim defeated Kayden Carter @ 3:45 via pin [**¼]

– North American Title #1 Contender’s Match: Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes, Dominik Dijakovic, & Damian Priest @ 14:00 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Rhea Ripley arrives and she thanks the fans for the celebration last week but is interrupted by Toni Storm. Toni congratulates her and says she’s proud but asks her to remember that time she beat her. Twice actually. She promises to win the UK Women’s Title again Sunday and then at Worlds Collide, she’s going to become a double champion. Rhea accepts. They re interrupted by NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, who says there’s no way Toni makes it past her Sunday. Io Shirai arrives and knocks the microphone out of Ray’s hand and gets in the ring. She says that the title is hers. Bianca Belair arrives and she’s better than them and says Toni doesn’t even belong here. Candice LeRae arrives and Rhea knows she wants a fight and so does she. Rhea hits Bianca and everyone starts brawling. William Regal books the tag match.

Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray vs. Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Toni Storm : The face stake control early on, isolating Io and ray tags in. Rhea takes control and overpowers her, slams her down and Storm tags in, covering for 2. Ray fires back, tags in Belair and they double team Storm. Belair lays the boots to Storm, slams her to the buckles and follows with a slam for 2. Belair follows with a delayed slam until Storm counters and tags in Candice. The missile dropkick follows, ray cuts her off with a superkick and Io tags back in. She follows with strikes and kicks, flapjack and basement dropkick for 2. Io grounds the action, tags in Ray and she continues to ground Candice. Candice fights to her feet, Ray cuts her off and chokes her out in the ropes. Belair tags in, Candice fires back and Blair takes her down and covers for 2. Ray back in, but Candice cradles her for 2. Ray grounds her again, she follows with chops and Belair is in and follows with a suplex for 2. She keeps things grounded, Candice fires up and dumps her. Belair back in and cuts off the tag. Ray follows with the swanton for 2. It breaks down, big move buffet and everyone is down. Post break and Candice tries to fire up and fight to her corner and hits a poison RANA, and tags in Storm. Storm runs wild on the heels, hits a German and sliding lariat for 2. Ray cuts her of wit ha superkick, Io in and double knees connect. The backbreaker follows, Io up top and Belair tags herself in. Io missile dropkicks her and yells at Belair before bailing. Rhea attacks, hits the dropkick and riptide finishes it. Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm defeated Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray @ 16:16 via pin [***] Overall, this was a good match and angle to kick off the show, highlighting the ridiculously stacked NXT women’s roster.

– Post match, Rhea has a stare down with Toni. Candice brings the title in for Rhea but stops to stare at it. She then hands the title over, and raises her partners’ hands. A vignette runs

– We get a promo for Tommaso Ciampa, who talks about being NXT Champion for 238 days. He needs the title back.

– Keith Lee cuts a promo about having to prove himself no matter how many champions he has pinned. He will win the North American Title in 2020.

Imperium vs. The Forgotten Sons : Ryker is at ringside. Aichner and Blake begin, he quickly gets double teamed and the Sons start picking up near falls. Barthel tags in and double teams on Blake follow for 2. Blake cuts him off with a DDT, Cutler and Aichner tag in, they tirade and Cutler hits a backbreaker for 2. Barthel tags in as Aichner escapes, and double teams follow for 2. Blake tags in, Cutler dumped and it breaks down, lariat by Blake and Barthel cuts him off. Double teams follow by Imperium and Aichner hits the catch suplex for 2. Cutler makes the save, they double team Barthel but Aichner flies in to make the save. Imperium follows with double teams, Blake counters the European bomb but eventually gets caught with it anyway for the win. Imperium defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 5:10 via pin [***] This was a good if a bit chaotic little sprint with the right team winning.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Matt Riddle about the pairing with his Dusty Tag Classic partner Pete Dunne. Riddle says they don’t know each other well but that’s why it works. He said, “I’m a bro, you’re the Bruiserweight, let’s do this.” Pete shrugged and Matt said, “The Broserweights are born.”

– We get a Gallus video.

Austin Theory vs. Joaquin Wilde : They lockup and work into counters as Wilde grounds him. Theory counters back, Wilde cuts him off and follows with a head scissors. Theory stuns him off the ropes, and hits a slingshot stomp and fisherman’s suplex for 2. Wilde fires back, hits clotheslines and kicks. He heads up top and hits a RANA. Theory counters with the rolling dropkick and the TKO finishes it. Austin Theory defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 2:55 via pin [NR] Following his great outing vs. Roddy, Theory picks up his first TV win. WWE has had their eye on him for some time, and Wilde was a good dance partner for this short, but fun match.

Undisputed Era vs. Gallus : Roddy & Cole are at ringside. Wolfgang attacks and works over Kyle, tossing him around. he follows with a clothesline, tags in Mark and he trades with Kyle. Kyle cuts him off and Fish tags in. He follows with knee strikes and mark then fires back with strikes and tosses Fish around. Mark hits a backdrop and Gallus works double teams. Wolfgang delivers uppercuts, and then Cole distracts him allowing Fish to fire back with kicks. Kyle tags in with kicks, Wolfgang hits a slam and Mark tags back in. He whips Kyle to the buckles and Wolfgang tags in and cuts him off. He works over Fish and dumps him. He dumps Kyle. Post break and Wolfgang fights off both until he’s cut off. Fish has control, grounding Wolfgang. Kyle tags in, Wolfgang cuts him off, dumps Fish and Kyle woks a heel hook. Mark tags in and runs wild on Kyle, backdrops Fish and hits a uranage on Kyle for 2. Kyle fires back, Fish in with knee strikes and covers for 2. TUE follow with double teams, a miscommunication leads to Wolfgang tagging in and Gallus follows with double teams for 2. They all brawl, Mark hits an assisted dive and Cole nails Wolfgang, and the high/low finishes it. Undisputed Era defeated Gallus @ 12:25 via pin [***¼] While not a high level TUE tag match, this was good with the right team moving on in the tournament.

– We get a promo for South Wales Subculture.

– Johnny Gargano arrives and talks about Finn Balor costing him a Takeover. Finn’s past is his future and it’s him because he couldn’t get the job done the first time. He calls out Finn for saying he’s a flag bearer in NXT yet heading to the main roster with glee, while Johnny turned down the offer a few months back. He then mocks Finn’s “extra ordinary” gimmick and says he took NXT to the next level without him. Balor arrives and says he should be Johnny Promo because that’s all he’s been cleared for. Finn says he makes the calls and says he’ll take him out at Takeover: Portland, that’s if Johnny can make it that far. Yes please.

– They announce That ALEX SHELLEY will be KUSHIDA’s tag team partner in the Dusty Classic. Sign me the fuck up for the Time Splitters baby!

Mia Yim vs. Kayden Carter : They lockup and separate. They trade kicks and Yim counters Carter’s speed and slams her down. They trade and Carter hits the springboard arm drag and dropkick for 2. Yim counters the RANA into a powerbomb for 2. She follows with kicks, and a basement dropkick for 2. Yim grounds things and the bow and arrow follows. Carter escapes, but Yim hits a German for 2. Yim delivers chops, Carter avoids the kick and follows with chops and strikes. The running boot connects and the superkick gets 2. Yim cuts her off with protect ya neck for the win. Mia Yim defeated Kayden Carter @ 3:45 via pin [**¼] The match was perfectly ok serving as a rebound win for Yim while also kicking off Green’s NXT TV debut. Carter is unrefined but has a lot of potential/

– Post match, Chelsea Green attacks Carter from behind and dumps Yim outside. Robert Stone (the former Robbie E) says that he will take over NXT, starting with the hottest free agent signing, Chelsea Green.

– We get another Ciampa promo, focusing on Adam Cole being the NXT Champion. Ciampa says his legacy is tainted because he hasn’t beaten him and Ciampa’s title was handed to him.

– Next week, we get a Women’s Battle Royal will be held to determine Rhea Ripley’s opponent in Portland and the next two Dusty tag classic matches.

Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest : Grimes talk shit and lee attacks as Lee and Dijakovic take control and tease finishes. They face off and pick up the pace, work into counters and Grimes and Priest attack. They lay the boots to Lee and Dijakovic. Priest lays out Grimes and runs wild on Dijakovic until Dijakovic suplexes him into Lee, lee catches him, uses him to hit Grimes and Dijakovic and powerbombs him onto Dijakovic. Lee then covers for 2. They brawl to the floor, Dijakovic attacks Lee and Dijakovic joins in. Lee fires back and Priest teases a dive as Grimes posts Lee. Priest then wipes out the pile with a tope. On the floor and then back in as Grimes cuts off Priest. He follows with uppercuts and strikes, priest hits aback elbow and Grimes then dumps him. Dijakovic rolls Lee back in and looks for a suplex. Lee fights him off and follows with double chops. He dumps Dijakovic and Priest hits an enziguri and heads up top, Lee cuts him off, follows him up and hits a dead lift superplex. Dijakovic follows with a moonsault onto Lee for 2. Grimes attacks Dijakovic, they trade and Grimes follows with a dead lift German for 2. Grimes up top, Priest cuts him off and delivers strikes. Follows him up and RANAs Grimes onto Lee, lee catches him but Dijakovic steals him away and hits feast your eyes and Lee hits the pounce, Priest hits the reckoning and covers for 2 as Dijakovic makes the save. Priest lights up Dijakovic with kicks, Dijakovic fires back, and they work into double down. They fight to their feet, Lee arises and chokeslams them both. Grimes then cuts him off with collision course for a god near fall. It breaks down, grimes moonsaults into Priest on the floor and double stomps Dijakovic on the apron. He heads up top, Lee swats him out of midair with chops and Grimes fires back, but Lee hits the spirit bomb for the win. Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes, Dominik Dijakovic, & Damian Priest @ 14:00 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event and the best match on the show. Lee was the right winner as he previously pinned Strong and the win here cements his spot. Everyone got some time to shine and look good, but Lee continues to look like a big time star.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 80. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka Backbodydrop.com’s Ian Hamilton review the two-day NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 extravaganza and then discuss NXT UK problems, & preview Takeover: Blackpool 2020. The show is approximately 210–minutes long. * Intro

* Attendance/Two Night Move Thoughts: 2:25

* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (Day One) Review: 7:40

* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (Day Two) Review: 1:12:05

* New Year’s Dash Predictions/Thoughts: 2:31:35

* Discussing NXT UK Problems/Takeover: Blackpool 2020 Preview: 2:35:04 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.